Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

The busiest vacation season of the year in Japan, Golden Week, is a string of national holidays offering the perfect break time for working folks. Last year, the Japanese government had to ask people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone grit their teeth for the sake of gaman (patience) and the greater good.
Unfortunately, 2021 isn’t much different from 2020, and Japan faces yet another “Gaman Week.” Facing a dramatic surge in cases, the government had no choice but to declare its third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.
Bordering Tokyo to the south and home to Yokohama, Hakone and Kamakura, Kanagawa has stirred some debate online for asking non-residents to stay out.
Message from the govenor
【#新型コロナ 知事メッセージ】
まん延防止等重点措置区域に6市を追加。
4月28日から5月11日まで、措置区域内の飲食店等での酒類の提供停止を要請します。
今年もGWはがまんのウイーク。
感染拡大を食い止めるため、生活に必要のない #外出自粛 を徹底してください。https://t.co/8mDWhzihwi pic.twitter.com/8YxaoPUnPu
— 神奈川県庁広報 (@KanagawaPref_PR) April 24, 2021
【#新型コロナ 知事メッセージ】
まん延防止等重点措置区域に6市を追加。
4月28日から5月11日まで、措置区域内の飲食店等での酒類の提供停止を要請します。
今年もGWはがまんのウイーク。
感染拡大を食い止めるため、生活に必要のない #外出自粛 を徹底してください。
“Novel Coronavirus Governor’s message】
Six cities have been added to areas undergoing stronger measures against the pandemic.
From April 28 until May 11, we request that restaurants and similar services stop serving alcohol. This year too, Golden Week is “Gaman Week.” To prevent the spread of infection, please refrain from unnecessary outings.”
“Please don’t come visit for fun if you’re from outside Kanagawa”
The image shows Governor Kuroiwa of Kanagawa Prefecture holding posters asking non-residents not to travel to the prefecture’s iconic spots.
県外の方は神奈川に遊びに来ないで
“Please don’t come for fun if you’re from outside Kanagawa.”
How to say “go (somewhere) to do something”
This grammatical structure is very easy. You simply combine the verb stem (its base part, minus the ます form) with に行く (to go).
- 食べに行く = go to eat
- 買いに行く = go to buy
- 会いに行く = go to meet
To indicate the place where the main action will take place, you mark it with the particle に.
- レストランに夕食を食べに行く = “I go eat dinner at the restaurant.”
- コンビニに弁当を買いに行く = “I go buy a bento at the convenience store.”
- 東京に友達を会いに行く = “I go see a friend in Tokyo.”
The structure also works with the verb 来る (to come):
- 神奈川に遊びに来る = “Come to have fun in Kanagawa.”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|知事
|chiji
|Governor
|追加
|tsuika
|Add
|まん延防止等重点措置区域
|manen boushitou jyuuten sochi kuichi
|Area under the spread prevention measures
|飲食店
|inshokuten
|Restaurant
|等
|tou
|Etc
|酒類
|shyurui
|Alcoholic drink
|提供
|teikyou
|Offer
|停止
|teishi
|Stop
|要請する
|yousei suru
|Request
|食い止める
|kuitomeru
|Hold back
|外出自粛
|Gaishyutsu jishyuku
|Refrain from going out