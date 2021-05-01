Learn

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

Governor asks that you please do not go to Kanagawa for fun this week.

The busiest vacation season of the year in Japan, Golden Week, is a string of national holidays offering the perfect break time for working folks. Last year, the Japanese government had to ask people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone grit their teeth for the sake of gaman (patience) and the greater good.

Unfortunately, 2021 isn’t much different from 2020, and Japan faces yet another “Gaman Week.” Facing a dramatic surge in cases, the government had no choice but to declare its third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

Bordering Tokyo to the south and home to Yokohama, Hakone and Kamakura, Kanagawa has stirred some debate online for asking non-residents to stay out.

Message from the govenor

#新型しんがたコロナ 知事ちじメッセージ】

まんえん防止ぼうしとう重点じゅうてん措置そち区域くいき6市ろくし追加ついか

4月しがつ28日にじゅうはちにちから5月ごがつ11日じゅういちにちまで、措置区域ない飲食店等いんしょくてんとうでの酒類しゅるい提供ていきょう停止ていし要請ようせいします。

今年ことしもGWはがまんのウイーク。

感染拡大かんせんかくだいめるため、生活せいかつ必要ひつようのない #外出自粛がいしゅつじしゅく を徹底てっていしてください。

“Novel Coronavirus Governor’s message】

Six cities have been added to areas undergoing stronger measures against the pandemic.

From April 28 until May 11, we request that restaurants and similar services stop serving alcohol. This year too, Golden Week is “Gaman Week.” To prevent the spread of infection, please refrain from unnecessary outings.”

“Please don’t come visit for fun if you’re from outside Kanagawa”

The image shows Governor Kuroiwa of Kanagawa Prefecture holding posters asking non-residents not to travel to the prefecture’s iconic spots.

県外けんがいかた神奈川かながわあそびにないで

“Please don’t come for fun if you’re from outside Kanagawa.”

How to say “go (somewhere) to do something”

Konbini ni bento o kai ni iku.

This grammatical structure is very easy. You simply combine the verb stem (its base part, minus the ます form) with にく (to go).

  • べに行く = go to eat
  • いに行く = go to buy
  • いに行く = go to meet

To indicate the place where the main action will take place, you mark it with the particle に.

  • レストランに夕食ゆうしょくを食べに行く = “I go eat dinner at the restaurant.”
  • コンビニに弁当べんとうを買いに行く = “I go buy a bento at the convenience store.”
  • 東京とうきょう友達ともだちを会いに行く = “I go see a friend in Tokyo.”

The structure also works with the verb る (to come):

  • 神奈川に遊びに来る = “Come to have fun in Kanagawa.”

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
知事ちじ chiji Governor
追加ついか tsuika Add
まんえん防止ぼうしとう重点じゅうてん措置そち区域くいき manen boushitou jyuuten sochi kuichi Area under the spread prevention  measures
飲食店いんしょくてん inshokuten Restaurant
とう tou Etc
酒類しゅるい shyurui Alcoholic drink
提供ていきょう teikyou Offer
停止ていし teishi Stop
要請ようせいする yousei suru Request
める kuitomeru Hold back
外出自粛がいしゅつじしゅく Gaishyutsu jishyuku Refrain from going out
