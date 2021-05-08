Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

If you live in Japan, you’ve probably experienced how well a high-tech bidet is at pampering our butts. There are more options and features than you can typically expect. However, their multifunction panels are sometimes anxiety-inducing if you aren’t comfortable with Japanese or even tech-savvy. Thankfully, a good Japanese toilet guide will save you from an embarrassing moment or flooding the floor such as seen below.
Trust us. Once you’ve experienced a bidet’s automatic heated seat and shower that has your behind feeling squeaky clean, you can never really go back to plain old toilet paper. Why the whole world has not embraced washlet technology yet is a mystery.
Unfortunately, not all is perfect with the world of smart toilets, especially as technology is getting more advanced. Just ask user @YASUDAjumpei, who found himself stuck and contemplating if this was the beginning of humanity’s war with the machines.
Rise of the machines
海老名SAのトイレはWindowsタブで操作するハイテクトイレだが、尻を洗って止めようと思ったら再起動とかいってブラックアウトして、その間、尻を洗いっぱなし。このまま尻を洗われ続けて立ち上がることもできない人生かと不安になった。AIが暴走して言うこと聞かなくなる近未来の恐怖を体験した気分。 pic.twitter.com/YoZO6iso7O
— 安田純平 (@YASUDAjumpei) April 12, 2021
“The toilet at Ebina SA (a well-known service area on the Tomei Expressway, Kanagawa) is a high-tech Windows-operated version. After washing my butt, I tried to stop the shower, but it rebooted and the screen blacked out while the spray kept washing me. Unable to stand because of the shower, I became anxious about life. I feel like I’ve experienced the dread of the near future when AI goes out of control.”
How to use っぱなし
You add the suffix ぱなし to a verb stem to express that something has been left in a certain condition, in use or turned on—typically—unintentionally.
玄関のドアが開けっぱなしだ = “The entrance door has been left open.”
トイレの電気がつけっぱなしでした = “The light had been left on in the toilet.”
水が出しっぱなししないでください= “Don’t leave the water running.”
彼女は7時間立ちぱなしだった = “She stood for seven hours.”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|操作する
|sousa suru
|Operate
|ハイテクトイレ
|haiteku toire
|High tech toilet
|再起動
|saikidou
|Reboot
|ブラックアウトする
|burakku auto suru
|Black out
|その間
|sono aida
|Meanwhile
|立ち上がる
|tachiagaru
|Get up
|不安になる
|fuan ni naru
|Get anxious, get worried
|暴走する
|bousou suru
|Go out of control
|近未来
|kinmirai
|Near future
|恐怖を体験する
|kyoufu o taiken suru
|Experience the fear