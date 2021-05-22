Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

Japanese Proverbs are often very metaphorical. But some are rooted in life experiences and express very down-to-earth practical wisdom. Last week, a classic Japanese adage was shared via video by user VDjvdq.
Rat bites cat
先日妹がとった動画。
私は見てなかったんですが窮鼠猫を噛むってこういうことだな、としみじみ思いました。 #窮鼠猫を噛む pic.twitter.com/UI4x5zez4y
“[Here’s a] video my sister took the other day.
I did not witness the scene, but thought that’s what ‘despair gives courage to a coward’ means.”
Literally, the proverb means “a cornered rat will bite the cat.” The story illustrates that placed in a desperate situation, we rise above our limitations and act bravely—like this rat fighting for its life. A lesson learned for this stray kitty!
Japanese proverbs you should know
ハトが豆鉄砲を食ったよう
“A pigeon struck with a [pea-shooter].”
The real meaning is “to be startled or puzzled by a sudden event.” Hit by a pea out of nowhere probably does just that.
芋を洗うよう
“Like washing potatoes.”
This relatively new expression is about your morning commute during peak hours. In Japan, potatoes are traditionally washed in a barrel. This expression means being caught in a crowd in a narrow space like a train.
箸より重い物を持ったことがない
“I’ve never held anything heavier than chopsticks.”
A cynical, but perhaps an accurate description of privileged people who don’t need to work hard and lift more than chopstick.
飛んで火に入[る夏の虫
“Like a summer bug flying into fire.”
This ancient proverb goes back at least to the Kamakura period (1185–1333). Literally, the phrase means. The expression compares the foolish death of insects flying toward the light of a fire to the foolish actions of a reckless person and is used as a warning for other people.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|先日
|senjitsu
|The other day, a few days ago
|姉
|ane
|Sister
|動画
|douga
|Video
|窮鼠
|kyuuso
|Cornered rat
|噛む
|kamu
|Bite
|しみじみ
|shimijimi
|Keenly
|豆鉄砲
|mameteppou
|Pea-shooter, a kid’s toy similar to a blow pipe, used to blow peas and beans