Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

What are some of the most well-known Japanese proverbs?

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa May 22, 2021 2 min read

Japanese Proverbs are often very metaphorical. But some are rooted in life experiences and express very down-to-earth practical wisdom. Last week, a classic Japanese adage was shared via video by user VDjvdq.

Rat bites cat

先日 （ せんじつ ） 姉 （ あね ） がとった 動画 （ どうが ） 。

私 （ わたし ） は 見 （ み ） てなかったんですが 窮鼠猫 （ きゅうそねこ ） を 噛 （ か ） むってこういうことだな、としみじみ 思 （ おも ） いました。

“[Here’s a] video my sister took the other day.

I did not witness the scene, but thought that’s what ‘despair gives courage to a coward’ means.”

Literally, the proverb means “a cornered rat will bite the cat.” The story illustrates that placed in a desperate situation, we rise above our limitations and act bravely—like this rat fighting for its life. A lesson learned for this stray kitty!

Japanese proverbs you should know

Hon’ne o iu to, hashi yori omotai mono o motta koto ga nai…

ハトが 豆鉄砲 （ まめでっぽう ） を 食 （ く ） ったよう

“A pigeon struck with a [pea-shooter].”

The real meaning is “to be startled or puzzled by a sudden event.” Hit by a pea out of nowhere probably does just that.

芋 （ いも ） を 洗 （ あら ） うよう

“Like washing potatoes.”

This relatively new expression is about your morning commute during peak hours. In Japan, potatoes are traditionally washed in a barrel. This expression means being caught in a crowd in a narrow space like a train.

箸 （ はし ） より 重 （ おも ） い 物 （ もの ） を 持 （ も ） ったことがない

“I’ve never held anything heavier than chopsticks.”

A cynical, but perhaps an accurate description of privileged people who don’t need to work hard and lift more than chopstick.

飛 （ と ） んで 火 （ ひ ） に 入 （ はい ） [る 夏 （ なつ ） の 虫 （ むし ）

“Like a summer bug flying into fire.”

This ancient proverb goes back at least to the Kamakura period (1185–1333). Literally, the phrase means. The expression compares the foolish death of insects flying toward the light of a fire to the foolish actions of a reckless person and is used as a warning for other people.

