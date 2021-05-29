Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

With children, positive reinforcement works better than negativity. Positive statements encourage good behavior and work ethic, which makes it less stressful for teachers.
At Japanese nursery schools, teachers are trained to speak in a positive light. Instead of giving orders, they offer “suggestions” to foster social development and independence in children.
The official account for Mamari, an app for expecting parents, shared a few examples of how language can direct a child’s attention.
Positive rewording
保育士さんがよく使う”肯定の言い換え言葉”
“Positive rewording often used by nursery school teachers.”
Negative to positive
The first slide shows how to turn negative orders into positive commands:
|Negative – Japanese
|English
|Positive – Japanese
|English
|「走らないで」
|Don’t run
|「歩いて」
|Walk
|「立たないで」
|Don’t stand
|「座ってて」
|Sit
|「こぼさないで」
|Don’t spill [your cup]
|「両手で持って」
|Carry [your cup] with both hands
|「登らないで」
|Don’t climb
|「降りようね」
|Go down
|「手を離さないで」
|Don’t let go of my hand
|「手を握ってて」
|Hold my hand
|「よそ見しないで」
|Don’t look away
|「OOの方を見て」
|Look at OO
Tantrum defense
The next slides introduce more examples parents can use to encourage children without tears or tantrums!
|Negative – Japanese
|English
|Positive – Japanese
|English
|「そっちいかないで」
|Don’t go this way
|「このOOにいて」
|Go to [OO]
|「早くして」
|Do fast
|「10数えるまでにして」or
「時計の長い針がOOまでにして」
|Do within 10 counts
Before the clock hand reach OO
|「床に置かないで」
|Don’t leave [your toy etc.] on the floor
|「このテーブルの上に置いて」
|Put [your toy, etc.] on the top of this table
|「大きな声を出さないで」
「騒がないで」
|Don’t speak too loudly
Don’t make a scene
|「小さな声でね」or「優しい声でね」or
「アリの声で」
|[Speak] quietly
[Speak] gently
[Speak] with an ant’s voice
|Negative – Japanese
|English
|Positive – Japanese
|English
|「おしゃべりしないで」
|Don’t speak
|「お口チャックままでいてね」
|Go with your lips zipped
|「(片付けで)、投げないで」
|([When] cleaning) Don’t throw
|「そっと仕舞って」
「優しく置いてね」
|Close gently
Put down gently
|「叩かないで」
|Don’t hit
|「お口でお話して」
|Use your mouth, speak
|「気づかないで」
|Don’t get close
|「OOの所にいて」
|Go to OO
Your turn!
Paraphrase and playing with opposite ideas is a great way to get your Japanese flow more naturally. In particular, it will improve your vocabulary as you search for synonyms and antonyms.
By playing with word orders and expressions, you will gain a better understanding of the grammar, too.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|保育士
|hoikushi
|Nursery school teacher
|よく
|yoku
|Frequently, a lot
|使う
|tsukau
|Use
|肯定
|koutei
|Positive, affirmation
|言い換え言葉
|iikaekotoba
|Paraphrase