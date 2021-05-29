Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

How do nursery schools in Japan speak to children?

With children, positive reinforcement works better than negativity. Positive statements encourage good behavior and work ethic, which makes it less stressful for teachers.

At Japanese nursery schools, teachers are trained to speak in a positive light. Instead of giving orders, they offer “suggestions” to foster social development and independence in children.

The official account for Mamari, an app for expecting parents, shared a few examples of how language can direct a child’s attention.

Positive rewording

“Positive rewording often used by nursery school teachers.”

Negative to positive

The first slide shows how to turn negative orders into positive commands:

Negative – Japanese English Positive – Japanese English 「 走 （ はし ） らないで」 Don’t run 「 歩 （ ある ） いて」 Walk 「 立 （ た ） たないで」 Don’t stand 「 座 （ すわ ） ってて」 Sit 「こぼさないで」 Don’t spill [your cup] 「 両手 （ りょうて ） で 持 （ もち ） って」 Carry [your cup] with both hands 「 登 （ のぼ ） らないで」 Don’t climb 「 降 （ お ） りようね」 Go down 「 手 （ て ） を 離 （ はな ） さないで」 Don’t let go of my hand 「 手 を 握 （ にぎ ） ってて」 Hold my hand 「よそ 見 （ み ） しないで」 Don’t look away 「OOの 方 （ ほう ） を見て」 Look at OO

Tantrum defense

The next slides introduce more examples parents can use to encourage children without tears or tantrums!

Negative – Japanese English Positive – Japanese English 「そっちいかないで」 Don’t go this way 「このOOにいて」 Go to [OO] 「 早 （ はや ） くして」 Do fast 「 10 （ じゅう ） 数 （ かぞ ） えるまでにして」or

「 時計 （ とけい ） の 長 （ なが ） い 針 （ はり ） がOOまでにして」 Do within 10 counts

Before the clock hand reach OO 「 床 （ ゆか ） に 置 （ お ） かないで」 Don’t leave [your toy etc.] on the floor 「このテーブルの 上 （ うえ ） に置いて」 Put [your toy, etc.] on the top of this table 「 大 （ おお ） きな 声 （ こえ ） を 出 （ だ ） さないで」

「 騒 （ さわ ） がないで」 Don’t speak too loudly

Don’t make a scene 「 小 （ ちい ） さな声でね」or「 優 （ やさ ） しい声でね」or

「アリの声で」 [Speak] quietly

[Speak] gently

[Speak] with an ant’s voice

Negative – Japanese English Positive – Japanese English 「おしゃべりしないで」 Don’t speak 「お 口 （ くち ） チャックままでいてね」 Go with your lips zipped 「( 片付 （ かたづけ ） けで)、 投 （ な ） げないで」 ([When] cleaning) Don’t throw 「そっと 仕舞 （ しまい ） って」

「優しく置いてね」 Close gently

Put down gently 「 叩 （ たた ） かないで」 Don’t hit 「お口でお 話 （ はなし ） して」 Use your mouth, speak 「 気 （ き ） づかないで」 Don’t get close 「OOの 所 （ ところ ） にいて」 Go to OO

Your turn!

Te o nigittete.

Paraphrase and playing with opposite ideas is a great way to get your Japanese flow more naturally. In particular, it will improve your vocabulary as you search for synonyms and antonyms.

By playing with word orders and expressions, you will gain a better understanding of the grammar, too.

