Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

Is food getting smaller in Japan?

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Jun 19, 2021 2 min read

Japanese consumers regularly lament on Twitter over “shrinkflated” products—goods that are getting smaller but not cheaper. Shrinkflation was coined by British economist Pippa Malmgren and is a disguised inflation practice. It’s also all too common in Japan.

Bags of potato chips, chocolate bars, tuna cans, bento and more, are discreetly getting smaller while their prices stay the same. Wages also haven’t changed much in Japan since the 2000s. This stealthy price tactic (ステルス 値上 ねあ げ) can affect a families’ food budget. Many well-known brands such as Calbee, Meiji, Country Ma’am, and Kewpie have shrunk their products as demonstrated below by user @ppsh41_1945.

Next time you hit the store, double-check the package quantity. You might be surprised by what you find. Shrinkflation, a Japanese website tracking this trend, keeps a list of products that have shrunk in recent years.

The incredible shrinking food

岸田文雄 （ きしだふみお ） が「アベノミクスで 実現 （ じつげん ） した 成長 （ せいちょう ） の 果実 （ かじつ ） 」などと 言 （ い ） ってますが、それではここで 安倍政権 （ あべせいけん ） 下 （ か ） で 小 （ ちい ） さくなった 食品 （ しょくひん ） の 数々 （ かずかず ） を 見 （ み ） てみましょう。

賃金 （ ちんぎん ） は 大 （ たい ） して 増 （ ふ ） えないのに 物価 （ ぶっか ） が 高騰 （ こうとう ） し、食品もこのように小さくなって 国民生活 （ こくみんせいかつ ） に 打撃 （ だげき ） を 与 （ あた ） えたのがアベノミクスです。

“Fumio Kishida [the former Minister for Foreign Affairs] says things like ‘the fruits of growth realized by Abenomics,’ but let’s take a look at some of the foods that have become smaller under the Abe administration here.

It is Abenomics that has caused prices to soar while wages have not increased much, and products have become smaller like this, hurting people’s lives.”

The conjunction それでは

Sorede ha koushitara douka?

Conjunctions are very useful words or expressions used to connect two sentences and the Japanese language has many of them. Today, let’s have a look at それでは, also known as では and the casual じゃ. This conjunction is used following three patterns.

You share your opinions on what precedes.

事実 （ じじつ ） だと言ってますが、それでは 本当 （ ほんとう ） なんでしょうか?: “They say it’s the truth, but is it really?”

だと言ってますが、それでは なんでしょうか?: “They say it’s the truth, but is it really?” それではこうしたらどうか?: “In that situation, what should we do?”

You mark the start or the end of a particular situation or topic.

それではこれで 失礼 （ しつれい ） します: “[Then] I’ll leave you to it.”

します: “[Then] I’ll leave you to it.” それではもういいから 行 （ い ） って 食 （ く ） うといい: “Well, that’s set, let’s go and eat.”

Finally, それでは is used as a farewell greetings.

また 会 （ あ ） えるといいね。それでは: “I hope we can meet again, see you then.”

