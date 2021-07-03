Learn

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yukiko Koike was recently discharged from the hospital due to fatigue after a tough year working on emergency measures amidst the pandemic. Her decision to follow medical advice and rest for a few days is an encouraging sign of progress in a country struggling to shake off a toxic overwork culture.

Unfortunately, not everyone agreed. In a series of tweets, former Tokyo Governor Masuzoe Yoichi complained that taking rest was “unbelievable” and “unfit for politics.” He also said that working from dawn to dusk is “part of the job,” and there’s “no time for a break.”

Masuzoe boasted about his resolve after his hip surgery and made ridiculous comparisons to the Battle of Sekigahara, saying that “Tokugawa Ieyasu or Ishida Mitsunari couldn’t take a rest from overwork during the final battle for Japan.” 

Thankfully, this mentally doesn’t fly well with most Japanese people, and the controversial political leader was criticized online by tweeps.

日本にほんからブラック企業きぎょうくならない理由りゆうはこれ。政治せいじがブラック労働ろうどう主導しゅどうしてるから。

これは一番いちばんってはいけないことだった。アホすぎる…。

“This is the reason why black companies are not disappearing from Japan. Because politics lead the way for black labor.

Some nerve

この人なに言ってんの
体調たいちょう不良ふりょうやすむのは政治家失格せいじかしっかくって、どういう神経しんけいしているのかな

税金ぜいきん私服しふくやしてやめたひとがよく言うわ

“What is he saying? He’s got some nerve to say that taking time off due to illness is disqualifying for a politician.

How dare he say that after losing his office for lining his pocket with taxpayers’ money.”

How to express ‘must not’

Haitte wa ikemasen!

Here’s a quick review of the JLPT N5 level expression てはいけない and its variations てはいけません (polite) and じゃいけない, ちゃいけない (colloquial). Often used by authorities, teachers and parents, てはいけない expresses prohibition and rules, such as “you must not (do)”, “you cannot (do)” or “you may not (do).”

  • ダメだ!そっちにってはいけない: “No, no, no! You can’t go over there!”
  • ここではしってはいけない: “You must not run here.”
  • うそを言ってはいけないよ: You must not tell lie.”
  • はいってはいけません: “You may not enter.”

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
ブラック企業きぎょう burakku kigyou Black company
理由りゆう riyou Reason
政治せいじ seiji Politics
ブラック労働ろうどう burakku roudou Illegal labor conditions
主導しゅどうする shudou suru Take the lead, initiative
アホすぎる aho sugiru Too stupid
体調たいちょう不良ふりょう taichou furyou Poor health condition
政治家失格せいじかしっかく seijika shikkaku Unfit for politics, disqualifying as a politician
どういう神経しんけいしているのか douiu shinkei shite iru no ka What is he/she thinking? Some nerve he’s/she’s got
税金ぜいきん zeikin Tax
私服しふくやす shifuku o koyasu Line one’s (own) purse/pockets, enrich oneself
Topics: / /

