Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

There's a lot of history and regulation going on with milk and sento.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Jul 10, 2021 2 min read

Japanese homes are typically equipped with fancy Japanese bath units, but public baths, or sento, are still common facilities. Although usually frequented by the elderly, they’re starting to become cool again with young people.

One traditional aspect of sento is enjoying a cold glass of milk. No one is really sure why, but one theory is that in the 1950s, sento offered common folk luxuries rarely seen in an average home: television, washing machines and refrigerators.

As a result, milk vendors saw a strategic advantage in stocking a sento with cold milk. Thus, drinking cold milk after a hot bath became a thing. Today, milk, coffee (with milk), fruity milk and other drinks are a sento staple, but the coffee variation is the most popular flavor.

Got milk?

銭湯 （ せんとう ） で 当 （ あ ） たり 前 （ まえ ） の 様 （ よう ） に 飲め （ のめ ） ると 思 （ おも ） われてる 瓶 （ びん ） 牛乳 （ ぎゅうにゅう ） ですが、 実 （ じつ ） は 販売 （ はんばい ） するには 保健所 （ ほけんじょ ） の 許可 （ きょか ） がいります。

先月 （ せんげつ ） から 届出 （ とどけで ） だけに 変更 （ へんこう ） されましたが、 新た （ あらた ） に 販売 （ はんばい ） したい 場合 （ ばあい ） は「 食品 （ しょくひん ） 衛生 （ えいせい ） 責任者 （ せきにんしゃ ） 」の 設置 （ せっち ） が 必要 （ ひつよう ） になります。 意外 （ いがい ） と 販売 （ はんばい ） のハードルが 高 （ たか ） い 瓶 （ びん ） 牛乳 （ ぎゅうにゅう ） 。

“Drinking bottled milk at a sento seems obvious, but you actually need permission from the public health center to sell it.

As of last month, it has been changed to only require notification, but if you want to start selling new products, you will need to appoint a food hygiene supervisor. Surprisingly, there are many hurdles to selling bottled milk. If you see milk at a public bath, please give it a try!”

How to state the obvious

Based on the word 当然 （ とうぜん ） (natural), 当たり前 is a common expression used to speak about things that are obvious, or in other words, “the way it is” and “the way it should be.”

当たり前だろう: “Of course!”

当たり前だ: “It goes without saying!”

当たり前じゃない: “Of course, not.”

日本 （ にほん ） では 当たり前 （ ） のことが 海外 （ かいがい ） では 当たり前 （ ） ではない: “What is commonplace in Japan is not commonplace in other countries.”

では のことが では ではない: “What is commonplace in Japan is not commonplace in other countries.” 挨拶 （ あいさつ ） をすることは 当たり前 （ ） の 礼儀 （ れいぎ ） です: “It’s common courtesy to say hello.”

をすることは の です: “It’s common courtesy to say hello.” それは 誰 （ だれ ） もが当たり前と 考 （ かんが ） える: “It’s something we all take for granted.”

Vocabulary