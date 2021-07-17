Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

Amidst the pandemic, many Japanese schools had no choice but to cancel their yearly anticipated trips to Kyoto, Nikko and other historical sites.
In May and June 2021, more than 3,500 junior high schools canceled summer trips as an impending fourth state of emergency was looming. Earlier this month, the Japan Association of Travel Agents held a press conference asking the government to compensate for the financial loss caused by the cascade cancellations.
For students, the blow is hard. Traditionally, their 修学旅行 (school trip) is the highlight of the year. It’s a rite of passage for graduating classes in junior high and high schools. Thus, some schools came up with an online alternative. Alas, PowerPoint presentations and live broadcasts by tour guides can’t compare to going on a trip with your friends and a change of scenery.
It’s just not the same
オンライン修学旅行の画像本当に生徒たちが辛そう なぜカバンを持たせるのか… pic.twitter.com/oyDr2oT5oy
— okazsystem (@okazsystem) July 11, 2021
“The students look like they’re having a hard time in this online school trip picture. Why make them carry bags?
School trip hell
オンライン修学旅行（地獄）
マジでこのご時世の若者かわいそうすぎて悲しみだろ。10代の貴重な時間は一瞬なんだよ… pic.twitter.com/hT88MlXFUB
— あじさい (@tomoe_l) July 8, 2021
“Online School Trip (Hell). Seriously, I feel sorry for young people today. It’s so sad. The precious time for being a teenager is over in an instant.”
How to express ‘it looks like’
Coupled with an adjective or a verb, the suffix そう translates to “it looks like” or “it seems like.”
Here are some examples:
- 空が暗くなって来たね！雨が降りそうだね: “The sky turned dark! It looks like it’s about to rain.”
- コンサートはそろそろ始まりそう: “It seems like the concert will start soon. Let’s get inside.”
- 眠そうですね。最近ちゃんと寝ましたか: “You seem tired. Have you slept enough recently?”
The suffix そう has two exceptions with the adjective 良い (good) and the negative suffix ない (lacking), as can be seen below:
- 週末はお天気良さそうですね: “Looks like it’s going to be a nice weekend!”
- 悪くなさそうですね: “It doesn’t seem all that bad.”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|修学旅行
|shyuugakuryokou
|School trip, school excursion
|画像
|gazou
|Picture
|生徒たち
|seitotachi
|Students
|辛そう
|tsurasou
|Looks painful, hard
|地獄
|jigoku
|Hell
|ご時世の若者
|gojisei no wakamono
|Youth of today
|悲しみ
|kanashimi
|Sadness
|貴重な時間
|kichouna jikan
|Precious time
|一瞬
|isshun
|For a brief moment, in the blink of an eye