Learn

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

It's getting hot in Japan so stay hydrated out there!

By 2 min read

In Japan, summer heat comes quickly after tsuyu. One day, the weather is unbearably humid, and the next, scorching heat makes you dread going outside. Daily small talk almost always starts with someone saying あついですね (“it’s hot, isn’t it”) as if stating the obvious helped. But summer in Japan is no joke. Heatstroke is a real threat.

Thus, whenever days are expected to get really hot in Japan and the risk of heatstroke rises, the Japan Meteorological Agency issues a 熱中症ねっちゅうしょう警戒けいかいアラート (heatstroke alert). Some cities even broadcast a warning announcement over a speaker system (防災ぼうさい無線むせん) in the morning, urging people to avoid going outside as much as possible, especially not exercising.

The warning also encourages people to turn on their A.C. However, some people would rather risk visiting the hospital (or worse) instead of spending extra money running the air conditioner. Here is NoradJapan to remind us a hospital visit could be a lot more expensive.

Bite the electricity bill

 

エアコンつけっぱなしの電気代でんきだい熱中症ねっちゅうしょうによる入院にゅういん比較ひかく

“A comparison of electricity bills after leaving on the air conditioner and hospitalization cost due to heatstroke.”

Water is free

熱中症ねっちゅうしょう予防よぼうしての水分すいぶん補給ほきゅうはもっとやすむ。

“Hydration is an even cheaper heatstroke prevention method.”

Heatstroke vocab in Japanese

If the heat is making you or a friend unwell, knowing how to talk about symptoms could be key.

Japanese Romaji English
脱水だっすい症状しょうじょう dassuishoujou Dehydration
めまい memai Dizziness
だるい darui Lethargic
気絶きぜつする kizetsu suru Faint
倒れたおれ taoreru Pass out
頭痛ずつう zutsuu Headache
ねつ netsu Fever
hakike Nausea
腹痛ふくつう fukutsuu Stomachache
食欲不振しょくよくふしん shokuyokufushin No appetite
食欲しょくよくがない shokuyoku ga nai No appetite
haku Throw up
頻拍ひんぱく hinpaku Tachycardia
意識いしき消失しょうしつ ishiki shoushitsu Unconsciousness
あせをかく ase o kaku Sweat

Additional vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
熱中症ねっちゅうしょう警戒けいかいアラート necchuushou keikai araato Heatstroke alert
防災ぼうさい無線むせん bousai musen Emergency radio system
電気代でんきだい denkidai Electricity bill
入院にゅういん
 niyuuinhi Hospitalization cost
比較ひかく hikaku Compare
予防よぼうする yobousuru Prevent
水分すいぶん補給ほきゅう suibunhokyuu Hydration

Struggling with the heat? Find some relief with our guide of essential products for surviving Japanese summer.

Topics: / /

Related

Explore
Explore

Japan’s Summer Foods

Summer in Japan is a great time to sample the many 夏の旬 (natsu no shun, summer seasonal) foods!

By 3 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

Students in Japan can't travel this year, so this is the best their schools can do.

By 2 min read

Live
Live

5 Bugs To Avoid During Summer in Japan

From killers to just creepers, here are five bugs you might encounter this summer in Japan and ways to avoid them.

By 6 min read