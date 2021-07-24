Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

It's getting hot in Japan so stay hydrated out there!

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Jul 24, 2021 2 min read

In Japan, summer heat comes quickly after tsuyu. One day, the weather is unbearably humid, and the next, scorching heat makes you dread going outside. Daily small talk almost always starts with someone saying 暑 （ あつ ） いですね (“it’s hot, isn’t it”) as if stating the obvious helped. But summer in Japan is no joke. Heatstroke is a real threat.

Thus, whenever days are expected to get really hot in Japan and the risk of heatstroke rises, the Japan Meteorological Agency issues a 熱中症 （ ねっちゅうしょう ） 警戒 （ けいかい ） アラート (heatstroke alert). Some cities even broadcast a warning announcement over a speaker system ( 防災 （ ぼうさい ） 無線 （ むせん ） ) in the morning, urging people to avoid going outside as much as possible, especially not exercising.

The warning also encourages people to turn on their A.C. However, some people would rather risk visiting the hospital (or worse) instead of spending extra money running the air conditioner. Here is NoradJapan to remind us a hospital visit could be a lot more expensive.

Bite the electricity bill

エアコンつけっ 放 （ ぱな ） ） しの 電気代 （ でんきだい ） と 熱中症 （ ねっちゅうしょう ） による 入院 （ にゅういん ） 費 （ ひ ） 比較 （ ひかく ）

“A comparison of electricity bills after leaving on the air conditioner and hospitalization cost due to heatstroke.”

Water is free

熱中症 （ ねっちゅうしょう ） の 予防 （ よぼう ） しての 水分 （ すいぶん ） 補給 （ ほきゅう ） はもっと 安 （ やす ） く 済 （ す ） む。

“Hydration is an even cheaper heatstroke prevention method.”

Heatstroke vocab in Japanese

If the heat is making you or a friend unwell, knowing how to talk about symptoms could be key.

Japanese Romaji English 脱水 （ だっすい ） 症状 （ しょうじょう ） dassuishoujou Dehydration めまい memai Dizziness だるい darui Lethargic 気絶 （ きぜつ ） する kizetsu suru Faint 倒れ （ たおれ ） る taoreru Pass out 頭痛 （ ずつう ） zutsuu Headache 熱 （ ねつ ） netsu Fever 吐 （ は ） き 気 （ け ） hakike Nausea 腹痛 （ ふくつう ） fukutsuu Stomachache 食欲不振 （ しょくよくふしん ） shokuyokufushin No appetite 食欲 （ しょくよく ） がない shokuyoku ga nai No appetite 吐 （ は ） く haku Throw up 頻拍 （ ひんぱく ） hinpaku Tachycardia 意識 （ いしき ） 消失 （ しょうしつ ） ishiki shoushitsu Unconsciousness 汗 （ あせ ） をかく ase o kaku Sweat

Additional vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 熱中症 （ ねっちゅうしょう ） 警戒 （ けいかい ） アラート necchuushou keikai araato Heatstroke alert 防災 （ ぼうさい ） 無線 （ むせん ） bousai musen Emergency radio system 電気代 （ でんきだい ） denkidai Electricity bill 入院 （ にゅういん ） 費 （ ひ ）

） niyuuinhi Hospitalization cost 比較 （ ひかく ） hikaku Compare 予防 （ よぼう ） する yobousuru Prevent 水分 （ すいぶん ） 補給 （ ほきゅう ） suibunhokyuu Hydration

Struggling with the heat? Find some relief with our guide of essential products for surviving Japanese summer.