Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

In Japan, summer heat comes quickly after tsuyu. One day, the weather is unbearably humid, and the next, scorching heat makes you dread going outside. Daily small talk almost always starts with someone saying 暑いですね (“it’s hot, isn’t it”) as if stating the obvious helped. But summer in Japan is no joke. Heatstroke is a real threat.
Thus, whenever days are expected to get really hot in Japan and the risk of heatstroke rises, the Japan Meteorological Agency issues a 熱中症警戒アラート (heatstroke alert). Some cities even broadcast a warning announcement over a speaker system (防災無線) in the morning, urging people to avoid going outside as much as possible, especially not exercising.
The warning also encourages people to turn on their A.C. However, some people would rather risk visiting the hospital (or worse) instead of spending extra money running the air conditioner. Here is NoradJapan to remind us a hospital visit could be a lot more expensive.
Bite the electricity bill
エアコンつけっ放しの電気代と熱中症による入院費比較 pic.twitter.com/eaPocfw7xG
— ベルカ宇宙軍 (@noradjapan) July 18, 2021
エアコンつけっ放しの電気代と熱中症による入院費比較
“A comparison of electricity bills after leaving on the air conditioner and hospitalization cost due to heatstroke.”
Water is free
熱中症の予防しての水分補給はもっと安く済む。 pic.twitter.com/RZYHotscPn
— ベルカ宇宙軍 (@noradjapan) July 18, 2021
熱中症の予防しての水分補給はもっと安く済む。
“Hydration is an even cheaper heatstroke prevention method.”
Heatstroke vocab in Japanese
If the heat is making you or a friend unwell, knowing how to talk about symptoms could be key.
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|脱水症状
|dassuishoujou
|Dehydration
|めまい
|memai
|Dizziness
|だるい
|darui
|Lethargic
|気絶する
|kizetsu suru
|Faint
|倒れる
|taoreru
|Pass out
|頭痛
|zutsuu
|Headache
|熱
|netsu
|Fever
|吐き気
|hakike
|Nausea
|腹痛
|fukutsuu
|Stomachache
|食欲不振
|shokuyokufushin
|No appetite
|食欲がない
|shokuyoku ga nai
|No appetite
|吐く
|haku
|Throw up
|頻拍
|hinpaku
|Tachycardia
|意識消失
|ishiki shoushitsu
|Unconsciousness
|汗をかく
|ase o kaku
|Sweat
Additional vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|熱中症警戒アラート
|necchuushou keikai araato
|Heatstroke alert
|防災無線
|bousai musen
|Emergency radio system
|電気代
|denkidai
|Electricity bill
|入院費
|niyuuinhi
|Hospitalization cost
|比較
|hikaku
|Compare
|予防する
|yobousuru
|Prevent
|水分補給
|suibunhokyuu
|Hydration
