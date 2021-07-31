Photo:
Learn

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

What precautions should pet owners take this summer?

By 2 min read

As temperatures are rising this summer, let’s not forget about our furry friends. Like us, our beloved pets can suffer from heatstroke. On Twitter, many Japanese shared warnings about the well-being of their four-legged companions.

Unlike humans, dogs, cats, or rabbits cannot easily regulate their body temperature by sweating. Therefore, pet owners should be cautious about heatstroke. The most common cases happen when pets are left in cars, though with the heat Japan is experiencing, an uncooled room can turn deadly very quickly as well.

Here are a few key precautions to take if you have pets at home:

  • Ensure a shaded, well-ventilated space—you can even improve their napping conditions with a cooling mat.
  • Keep fresh water available nearby.
  • Walk your dog early in the morning or in the evening when the air is cooler. Carry water with you at all times.
  • Do not leave pets in your car, even for a few minutes. If you’re going to the clinic, carry them in a cool case.

Keep your companions happy this summer. Keep them cool!

Turn on the air conditioner

部屋へやなかはエアコンガンガンかけて28にじゅうはちですがにわいた温度計おんどけいはついに42よんじゅうにになりましたいぬねこそといしている飼い主か　ぬしさん。どうかどうかワンちゃんちゃんをエアコンをつけた室内しつない入れいれてあげて下さくだ　い！毛皮けがわてるんです。明らかあき　　ひとよりあついです。

“It’s 28 degrees celsius in the room with the air conditioner on, but the thermometer in the garden finally reached 42 degrees. If you are a dog or cat owner, please bring them inside with the air conditioner! They’re wearing fur. They are hotter than people. They will die!”

Heatstroke is no joke

犬も猫も熱中症ねっちゅうしょうになります
たった10分じゅっぷんだからとおもっても、その10分じゅっぷんいのち危険きけんがある場合ばあい

猫は完全かんぜん室内しつない飼育しいくをおねが

犬もいえの中ですずしく
エアコンで飼主さんも犬も猫も快適かいてきごして

“Both dogs and cats can get heatstroke.
Even if you think it’s only 10 minutes, those 10 minutes can be life-threatening.
Please keep cats indoors. Keep dogs cool in the house.
Air conditioners make life more comfortable for owners, dogs and cats.”

How to express ‘even if’

Katte mo katte mo mitasa rena!

Let’s have a quick review of the verb conjugated in the te-form and combined with the particle も to express ‘even if.”

  • 睡眠薬すいみんやくんでも、られません: “Even if I take sleeping pills, I can’t sleep.”
  • どのような理由りゆうがあっても、いじめは絶対ぜったいゆるしません: “Even if you have reasons, I will never tolerate bullying.”
  • ってもってもたされない: “Even if I purchase a lot of stuff, I’m not happy.”
  • 大学だいがくなんかっても意味いみはない: “Even if you go to college, what is the point?”
  • 勉強べんきょうしても、おぼえられない: Even if I study, but I can’t remember.”

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
温度計おんどけい ondokei Thermometer
そと sotogai Keeping pet outside
飼い主か　ぬし kainushi Pet owner
毛皮けがわ kegawa Fur
明らかあき　　 akirakani Obviously
いのち inochi Life
危険きけん kiken Danger
ある場合ばあい aru baai mo There are times
飼育しいく shiiku Keep (an animal)
室内しつない shitsunai Inside
快適かいてきごす kaitekini sugosu Be comfortable
Topics: / / /

Related

Explore
Explore

5 Tips to Get Fit in Japan This Summer

Summer in Japan presents plenty of inspiration to get in shape—here’s how to tackle it naturally.

By 5 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

It's getting hot in Japan so stay hydrated out there!

By 2 min read

Live
Live

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

Why don't we have these affordable, unusual and helpful products in the West?

By 6 min read