Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

What precautions should pet owners take this summer?

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Jul 31, 2021 2 min read

As temperatures are rising this summer, let’s not forget about our furry friends. Like us, our beloved pets can suffer from heatstroke. On Twitter, many Japanese shared warnings about the well-being of their four-legged companions.

Unlike humans, dogs, cats, or rabbits cannot easily regulate their body temperature by sweating. Therefore, pet owners should be cautious about heatstroke. The most common cases happen when pets are left in cars, though with the heat Japan is experiencing, an uncooled room can turn deadly very quickly as well.

Here are a few key precautions to take if you have pets at home:

Ensure a shaded, well-ventilated space—you can even improve their napping conditions with a cooling mat.

Keep fresh water available nearby.

Walk your dog early in the morning or in the evening when the air is cooler. Carry water with you at all times.

Do not leave pets in your car, even for a few minutes. If you’re going to the clinic, carry them in a cool case.

Keep your companions happy this summer. Keep them cool!

Turn on the air conditioner

部屋 （ へや ） の 中 （ なか ） はエアコンガンガンかけて 28 （ にじゅうはち ） ℃ （ ど ） ですが 庭 （ にわ ） に 置 （ お ） いた 温度計 （ おんどけい ） はついに 42 （ よんじゅうに ） ℃ （ ど ） になりました 犬 （ いぬ ） や 猫 （ ねこ ） を 外 （ そと ） 飼 （ が ） いしている 飼い主 （ か ぬし ） さん。どうかどうか ワンちゃん （ ） 猫 （ ちゃんをエアコンをつけた 室内 （ しつない ） に 入れ （ いれ ） てあげて 下さ （ くだ ） い！ 毛皮 （ けがわ ） 着 （ き ） てるんです。 明らか （ あき ） に 人 （ ひと ） より 暑 （ あつ ） いです。

“It’s 28 degrees celsius in the room with the air conditioner on, but the thermometer in the garden finally reached 42 degrees. If you are a dog or cat owner, please bring them inside with the air conditioner! They’re wearing fur. They are hotter than people. They will die!”

Heatstroke is no joke

犬も猫も 熱中症 （ ねっちゅうしょう ） になります

たった 10分 （ じゅっぷん ） だからと 思 （ おも ） っても、その 10分 （ じゅっぷん ） で 命 （ いのち ） の 危険 （ きけん ） がある 場合 （ ばあい ） も

猫は 完全 （ かんぜん ） 室内 （ しつない ） 飼育 （ しいく ） をお 願 （ ねが ） い

犬も 家 （ いえ ） の中で 涼 （ すず ） しく

エアコンで飼主さんも犬も猫も 快適 （ かいてき ） に 過 （ す ） ごして

“Both dogs and cats can get heatstroke.

Even if you think it’s only 10 minutes, those 10 minutes can be life-threatening.

Please keep cats indoors. Keep dogs cool in the house.

Air conditioners make life more comfortable for owners, dogs and cats.”

How to express ‘even if’

Katte mo katte mo mitasa rena!

Let’s have a quick review of the verb conjugated in the te-form and combined with the particle も to express ‘even if.”

睡眠薬 （ すいみんやく ） を 飲 （ の ） んでも、 寝 （ ね ） られません: “Even if I take sleeping pills, I can’t sleep.”

を んでも、 られません: “Even if I take sleeping pills, I can’t sleep.” どのような 理由 （ りゆう ） があっても、いじめは 絶対 （ ぜったい ） に 許 （ ゆる ） しません: “Even if you have reasons, I will never tolerate bullying.”

があっても、いじめは に しません: “Even if you have reasons, I will never tolerate bullying.” 買 （ か ） っても 買 （ か ） っても 満 （ み ） たされない: “Even if I purchase a lot of stuff, I’m not happy.”

っても っても たされない: “Even if I purchase a lot of stuff, I’m not happy.” 大学 （ だいがく ） なんか 行 （ い ） っても 意味 （ いみ ） はない: “Even if you go to college, what is the point?”

なんか っても はない: “Even if you go to college, what is the point?” 勉強 （ べんきょう ） しても、 覚 （ おぼ ） えられない: Even if I study, but I can’t remember.”

Vocabulary