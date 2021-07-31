Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

As temperatures are rising this summer, let’s not forget about our furry friends. Like us, our beloved pets can suffer from heatstroke. On Twitter, many Japanese shared warnings about the well-being of their four-legged companions.
Unlike humans, dogs, cats, or rabbits cannot easily regulate their body temperature by sweating. Therefore, pet owners should be cautious about heatstroke. The most common cases happen when pets are left in cars, though with the heat Japan is experiencing, an uncooled room can turn deadly very quickly as well.
Here are a few key precautions to take if you have pets at home:
- Ensure a shaded, well-ventilated space—you can even improve their napping conditions with a cooling mat.
- Keep fresh water available nearby.
- Walk your dog early in the morning or in the evening when the air is cooler. Carry water with you at all times.
- Do not leave pets in your car, even for a few minutes. If you’re going to the clinic, carry them in a cool case.
Keep your companions happy this summer. Keep them cool!
Turn on the air conditioner
部屋の中はエアコンガンガンかけて28℃ですが庭に置いた温度計はついに42℃になりました💦犬や猫を外飼いしている飼い主さん。どうかどうかワンちゃん猫ちゃんをエアコンをつけた室内に入れてあげて下さい！毛皮着てるんです。明らかに人より暑いです。死んでしまいますよ！# 犬猫熱中症 pic.twitter.com/7Lb1f6hrmT
— Hi∞ko (@go5160) July 23, 2018
“It’s 28 degrees celsius in the room with the air conditioner on, but the thermometer in the garden finally reached 42 degrees. If you are a dog or cat owner, please bring them inside with the air conditioner! They’re wearing fur. They are hotter than people. They will die!”
Heatstroke is no joke
犬も猫も熱中症になります
たった10分だからと思っても、その10分で命の危険がある場合も
猫は完全室内飼育をお願い
犬も家の中で涼しく
エアコンで飼主さんも犬も猫も快適に過ごして#ねこはうち pic.twitter.com/BxKbdsQjQC
— yamanekoan (@doubutuhukushi) July 26, 2021
“Both dogs and cats can get heatstroke.
Even if you think it’s only 10 minutes, those 10 minutes can be life-threatening.
Please keep cats indoors. Keep dogs cool in the house.
Air conditioners make life more comfortable for owners, dogs and cats.”
How to express ‘even if’
Let’s have a quick review of the verb conjugated in the te-form and combined with the particle も to express ‘even if.”
- 睡眠薬を飲んでも、寝られません: “Even if I take sleeping pills, I can’t sleep.”
- どのような理由があっても、いじめは絶対に許しません: “Even if you have reasons, I will never tolerate bullying.”
- 買っても買っても満たされない: “Even if I purchase a lot of stuff, I’m not happy.”
- 大学なんか行っても意味はない: “Even if you go to college, what is the point?”
- 勉強しても、覚えられない: Even if I study, but I can’t remember.”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|温度計
|ondokei
|Thermometer
|外飼い
|sotogai
|Keeping pet outside
|飼い主
|kainushi
|Pet owner
|毛皮
|kegawa
|Fur
|明らかに
|akirakani
|Obviously
|命
|inochi
|Life
|危険
|kiken
|Danger
|ある場合も
|aru baai mo
|There are times
|飼育
|shiiku
|Keep (an animal)
|室内
|shitsunai
|Inside
|快適に過ごす
|kaitekini sugosu
|Be comfortable