Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

In Japan, August gets really hot. But the month also brings long vacations and clear blue skies with fluffy clouds. The month is rhythmed by cicada songs. For Japanese, summer always brings a sense of nostalgia and childhood memories of carefree times.
For foreigners, too, summer in Japan offers some of the best experiences the country has to offer: beautiful sceneries, beaches, classic drinks, festivals and more. For example, taking a break in one of Japan’s many kissaten and enjoying cold brew coffee during a humid afternoon.
Kakigori (shaved iced) is another popular summer with flavors such as melon, strawberry or matcha. People will add condensed milk when they want to get really decadent. Kakigori is the perfect treat to cool yourself off on a hot summer day.
Here are some of our favorite nostalgic summer tweets from Japan Twitter.
Blue sky and sunflower fields
懐かしい夏が帰ってきた🎐#夏は幻 #ファインダーの越しの私の世界 #写真好きな人と繋がりたい #写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい #photography pic.twitter.com/bHW6nqAeG7
— 彩宮 めぐみ (@iromiyamegumi) July 28, 2021
懐かしい夏が帰ってきた
“Summer nostalgia is back.”
Fireworks all summer long
花火大会が懐かしい夏#東京カメラ部 pic.twitter.com/3XkS4zJ0z9
— Yuya Maekado (@yuyar33) August 1, 2021
花火大会が懐かしい夏
“I miss fireworks festivals in summer.”
Summer festivals
目黒（不動前）の目黒不動尊で毎月28日に恒例の縁日があると知って息抜きの散歩に行ってみたら懐かしい夏祭りの様な雰囲気でとても良かった。 pic.twitter.com/cEjqdzN1Ab
— Kota Amano (@cota12) July 28, 2021
目黒（不動前）の目黒不動尊で毎月28日に恒例の縁日があると知って息抜きの散歩に行ってみたら懐かしい夏祭りの様な雰囲気でとても良かった。
“I found out that Meguro Fudoson in Meguro (Fudomae) has a monthly fair on the 28th of every month, so I went there for a relaxing stroll and enjoyed the nostalgic summer festival-like atmosphere.”
2-3年前の写真。
自分ではなく、モデルさんを撮ってた時代。懐かしい。
これ以来、夏祭りに行ってないなぁ… pic.twitter.com/ncHpNDGk0V
— Rinaty🌹self portrait (@rina_k_photo) July 30, 2021
2–3年前の写真。
自分ではなく、モデルさんを撮ってた時代。懐かしい。
これ以来、夏祭りに行ってないなぁ…
“A photo from a couple of years ago.
At the time, I was taking pictures of models, not myself. It brings back memories.
I haven’t been to a summer festival since then.”
Sunset at the beach
とても綺麗な夕日を見ました。
「夏だなあ。」と、どこか懐かしい気持ちになりました。#暦生活写真部 pic.twitter.com/zF6OyWeELA
— 暦生活（こよみせいかつ） (@543life) July 26, 2021
とても綺麗な夕日を見ました。
「夏だなあ。」と、どこか懐かしい気持ちになりました。
“I saw a very beautiful sunset.
I somehow started feeling nostalgic, thinking ‘this is summertime.'”
Iconic ramune soda
ガラス瓶のラムネ、最近みかけなくなった。
出かけた先のスーパーで見つけて嬉しくなった。
懐かしい味。#快適絵手紙 pic.twitter.com/YWf3oh6DVN
— マウム141 (@maum141) July 31, 2021
ガラス瓶のラムネ、最近みかけなくなった。
出かけた先のスーパーで見つけて嬉しくなった。
懐かしい味。
“I haven’t seen glass bottles of ramune in a while.
I was happy to find it at the supermarket on my way out.
The taste was nostalgic.”
Cooling off with iced coffee
夏の思い出はアイスコーヒーと pic.twitter.com/Z0L7wGIgYG
— 新 (@aratasfactory) July 29, 2021
夏の思い出はアイスコーヒーと
“Iced coffee brings back summer memories.”
Japan’s beloved kakigori
浴衣とかき氷って最高だと思いません？ pic.twitter.com/jvpDmv8YwJ
— すみす/オールドレンズフォトグラファー (@smith_oldlens) August 3, 2021
浴衣とかき氷って最高だと思いません？
“Don’t you think yukata and shaved ice are the best?”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|懐かしい
|natsukashii
|Miss (something), feeling nostalgic, fond memory
|帰ってくる
|kaette kuru
|Return, come back
|花火大会
|hanabi taikai
|Fireworks display
|恒例
|kourei
|Custom, usual, regular practice
|縁日
|ennichi
|Temple festival
|夏祭り
|natsu matsuri
|Summer festival
|雰囲気
|funiki
|Atmosphere
|息抜き
|ikinuki
|Have a rest, take a breather
|これ以来
|kore irai
|Since…
|夕日
|yuhi
|Sunset
|気持ちになる
|kimochi ni naru
|Start feeling
|ガラス瓶
|garasu bin
|Glass bottle
|みかける
|mikakeru
|See, find, notice
|思い出
|omoide
|Memory