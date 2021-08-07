Photo:
Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

Summer has finally arrived in Japan. Check out some of these cool nostalgic posts making buzz on Twitter.

In Japan, August gets really hot. But the month also brings long vacations and clear blue skies with fluffy clouds. The month is rhythmed by cicada songs. For Japanese, summer always brings a sense of nostalgia and childhood memories of carefree times.

For foreigners, too, summer in Japan offers some of the best experiences the country has to offer: beautiful sceneries, beaches, classic drinks, festivals and more. For example, taking a break in one of Japan’s many kissaten and enjoying cold brew coffee during a humid afternoon.

Kakigori (shaved iced) is another popular summer with flavors such as melon, strawberry or matcha. People will add condensed milk when they want to get really decadent. Kakigori is the perfect treat to cool yourself off on a hot summer day.

Here are some of our favorite nostalgic summer tweets from Japan Twitter.

Blue sky and sunflower fields

なつかしいなつかえってきた

“Summer nostalgia is back.”

Fireworks all summer long

花火はなび大会たいかいが懐かしい夏

“I miss fireworks festivals in summer.”

Summer festivals

目黒めぐろ不動ふどうまえ）の目黒不動尊ふどうそん毎月まいつき28日にじゅうはちにち恒例こうれい縁日えんにちがあるとって息抜いきぬきの散歩さんぽってみたら懐かしい夏祭なつまつりのよう雰囲気ふんいきでとてもかった。

“I found out that Meguro Fudoson in Meguro (Fudomae) has a monthly fair on the 28th of every month, so I went there for a relaxing stroll and enjoyed the nostalgic summer festival-like atmosphere.”

23さんねんまえ写真しゃしん

自分じぶんではなく、モデルさんをってた時代じだい。懐かしい。

これ以来いらい、夏祭りに行ってないなぁ…

“A photo from a couple of years ago.

At the time, I was taking pictures of models, not myself. It brings back memories.

I haven’t been to a summer festival since then.”

Sunset at the beach

とても綺麗きれい夕日ゆうひました。

「夏だなあ。」と、どこか懐かしい気持きもちになりました。

“I saw a very beautiful sunset.

I somehow started feeling nostalgic, thinking ‘this is summertime.'”

Iconic ramune soda

ガラスびんのラムネ、最近さいきんみかけなくなった。
かけたさきのスーパーで見つけみつけうれしくなった。
懐かしいあじ

“I haven’t seen glass bottles of ramune in a while.
I was happy to find it at the supermarket on my way out.
The taste was nostalgic.”

Cooling off with iced coffee

夏のおもはアイスコーヒーと

“Iced coffee brings back summer memories.”

Japan’s beloved kakigori

浴衣ゆかたとかきごおりって最高さいこうだとおもいません？

“Don’t you think yukata and shaved ice are the best?”

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
なつかしい natsukashii Miss (something), feeling nostalgic, fond memory
かえってくる kaette kuru Return, come back
花火はなび大会たいかい hanabi taikai Fireworks display
恒例こうれい kourei Custom, usual, regular practice
縁日えんにち ennichi Temple festival
夏祭なつまつ natsu matsuri Summer festival
雰囲気ふんいき funiki Atmosphere
息抜いきぬ ikinuki Have a rest, take a breather
これ以来いらい kore irai Since…
夕日ゆうひ yuhi Sunset
気持きもちになる kimochi ni naru Start feeling
ガラスびん garasu bin Glass bottle
みかける mikakeru See, find, notice
おも omoide Memory
