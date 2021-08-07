Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

Summer has finally arrived in Japan. Check out some of these cool nostalgic posts making buzz on Twitter.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Aug 7, 2021 2 min read

In Japan, August gets really hot. But the month also brings long vacations and clear blue skies with fluffy clouds. The month is rhythmed by cicada songs. For Japanese, summer always brings a sense of nostalgia and childhood memories of carefree times.

For foreigners, too, summer in Japan offers some of the best experiences the country has to offer: beautiful sceneries, beaches, classic drinks, festivals and more. For example, taking a break in one of Japan’s many kissaten and enjoying cold brew coffee during a humid afternoon.

Kakigori (shaved iced) is another popular summer with flavors such as melon, strawberry or matcha. People will add condensed milk when they want to get really decadent. Kakigori is the perfect treat to cool yourself off on a hot summer day.

Here are some of our favorite nostalgic summer tweets from Japan Twitter.

Blue sky and sunflower fields

懐 （ なつ ） かしい 夏 （ なつ ） が 帰 （ かえ ） ってきた

“Summer nostalgia is back.”

Fireworks all summer long

花火 （ はなび ） 大会 （ たいかい ） が懐かしい夏

“I miss fireworks festivals in summer.”

Summer festivals

目黒 （ めぐろ ） （ 不動 （ ふどう ） 前 （ まえ ） ）の目黒 不動尊 （ ふどうそん ） で 毎月 （ まいつき ） 28日 （ にじゅうはちにち ） に 恒例 （ こうれい ） の 縁日 （ えんにち ） があると 知 （ し ） って 息抜 （ いきぬ ） きの 散歩 （ さんぽ ） に 行 （ い ） ってみたら懐かしい 夏祭 （ なつまつ ） りの 様 （ よう ） な 雰囲気 （ ふんいき ） でとても 良 （ よ ） かった。

“I found out that Meguro Fudoson in Meguro (Fudomae) has a monthly fair on the 28th of every month, so I went there for a relaxing stroll and enjoyed the nostalgic summer festival-like atmosphere.”

2 （ に ） – 3 （ さん ） 年 （ ねん ） 前 （ まえ ） の 写真 （ しゃしん ） 。

自分 （ じぶん ） ではなく、モデルさんを 撮 （ と ） ってた 時代 （ じだい ） 。懐かしい。

これ 以来 （ いらい ） 、夏祭りに行ってないなぁ…

“A photo from a couple of years ago.

At the time, I was taking pictures of models, not myself. It brings back memories.

I haven’t been to a summer festival since then.”

Sunset at the beach

とても 綺麗 （ きれい ） な 夕日 （ ゆうひ ） を 見 （ み ） ました。

「夏だなあ。」と、どこか懐かしい 気持 （ きも ） ちになりました。

“I saw a very beautiful sunset.

I somehow started feeling nostalgic, thinking ‘this is summertime.'”

Iconic ramune soda

ガラス 瓶 （ びん ） のラムネ、 最近 （ さいきん ） みかけなくなった。

出 （ で ） かけた 先 （ さき ） のスーパーで 見つけ （ みつけ ） て 嬉 （ うれ ） しくなった。

懐かしい 味 （ あじ ） 。

“I haven’t seen glass bottles of ramune in a while.

I was happy to find it at the supermarket on my way out.

The taste was nostalgic.”

Cooling off with iced coffee

夏の 思 （ おも ） い 出 （ で ） はアイスコーヒーと

“Iced coffee brings back summer memories.”

Japan’s beloved kakigori

浴衣 （ ゆかた ） とかき 氷 （ ごおり ） って 最高 （ さいこう ） だと 思 （ おも ） いません？

“Don’t you think yukata and shaved ice are the best?”

