Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

What do horses and cows have to do with Obon?

In summer, Japanese people celebrate Obon (おぼん), a Buddhist festival honoring the spirits of their ancestors. The festival usually takes place from August 13th to 16th, but some regions keep the celebration in July, following the old calendar.

During Obon, families commemorate their departed relatives and invite them back to the human world for a home visit. They often display a cucumber and an eggplant, with four wooden sticks impaled in them, called shouryou uma (精霊しょうりょううま) and shouryou ushi (精霊しょうりょううし ) respectively.

The cucumber represents a horse that will carry the spirits home fast to be reunited with their descendants. While the eggplant symbolizes a cow that will ensure the souls have a leisurely journey back to the spirit world, leaving them with enough time to visit their families. In modern times, people like to get really creative, so it’s not just cows and horses anymore!

Check out some of our favorite creations below.

Isn’t that Dialga?

先祖さませんぞさま今年ことしはこちらのうまでおかえりください。

“Ancestors, please take this horse to come home this year. We are waiting for you.”

The ‘unicumber’

はつ挑戦ちょうせんあし造型ぞうけい自立じりつ性能せいのう両立りょうりつで、ひとりでチキンレース状態じょうたいでした。

“First challenge. I was in a battle of wits, trying to find a balance between the legs and the ability to stand it on its own.”

Your ancestors are still proud

お盆といったら精霊馬

もはや先祖をせるはない(笑)

“When it comes to Obon, it’s the spirit horse.

I’m no longer willing to put my ancestors on them (lol).”

The symbiote

今年の精霊しょうりょううしは、アメリカさんA5えーごランク “ヴェノム牛”

ぜんこう25にじゅうごcmせんちめーとる　全長ぜんちょう30さんじゅうcm　全幅ぜんぷく15じゅうごcm

わたしつくった精霊牛史上最大しじょうさいだいクラスのうし

ミョウガのでヴェノムふうになりました。

“This year’s cow spirit is A5 rank ‘Venom cattle’ from the United States.

25cm high, 30cm long, 15cm wide.

This is one of the largest cows I have ever made.

The eyes made of Japanese ginger gave it a Venom look.”

今年はちちくなりはじめてのお盆『新盆にいぼん』なので、バイクりだった父のために精霊馬はバイクとサイドカーです

あとでちゃんとしたうまうしもつくりますww

The Ghibli nerd

今年もえたよ。

あらぶるジブリオタクの精霊馬。

過去かこさくから新作しんさくまで。

“There’s more this year.

A wild Ghibli-nerd spirit horse.

From past works to new works.”

Grandma’s drone

飛行機ひこうき苦手にがてだったおばあちゃんも孫娘まごむすめつくったドローンならってくれるはず(ΦωΦ)ﾉ

“Even grandmother, who didn’t like airplanes, would be willing to ride in a drone made by their granddaughter.”

Japanese vocabulary for Obon

Japanese Romaji English
ぼん o bon Obon festival
きゅうのおぼん kyuu no o bon Bon Festival of the old year (held on July 15th)
むか mukaebi Welcoming fire (for the spirits)
精霊しょうりょううま shouryou uma Carved cucumber with four wooden sticks for legs, symbolizing a horse to bring the spirits of the ancestors to their home
盆棚しょうりょうだな shouryou dana Display shelf for the 精霊馬 and 精霊牛
精霊しょうりょううし shouryou ushi Carved eggplant with four wooden sticks for legs, symbolizing a cow to carry the spirits of the ancestors back to the other world
ぼん提灯ちょうちん bon Lantern display on Buddhist altars to make offerings to the ancestors
閻魔えんま enma King of the world of the dead
盆踊ぼんおど bonodori Bon festival dance
灯籠流とうろうなが tourounagashi An event where lit lanterns float into the sea or rivers along with offerings for the Bon Festival
新盆にいぼん or 初盆はつぼん niibon or hatsubon The first Obon that’s celebrated after the death of a family member.
おく okuribi Farewell fire (for the spirits)
