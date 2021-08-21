Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

What do horses and cows have to do with Obon?

In summer, Japanese people celebrate Obon (お 盆 （ ぼん ） ), a Buddhist festival honoring the spirits of their ancestors. The festival usually takes place from August 13th to 16th, but some regions keep the celebration in July, following the old calendar.

During Obon, families commemorate their departed relatives and invite them back to the human world for a home visit. They often display a cucumber and an eggplant, with four wooden sticks impaled in them, called shouryou uma ( 精霊 （ しょうりょう ） 馬 （ うま ） ) and shouryou ushi ( 精霊 （ しょうりょう ） 牛 （ うし ） ) respectively.

The cucumber represents a horse that will carry the spirits home fast to be reunited with their descendants. While the eggplant symbolizes a cow that will ensure the souls have a leisurely journey back to the spirit world, leaving them with enough time to visit their families. In modern times, people like to get really creative, so it’s not just cows and horses anymore!

Check out some of our favorite creations below.

Isn’t that Dialga?

ご 先祖さま （ せんぞさま ） 、 今年 （ ことし ） はこちらの 馬 （ うま ） でお 帰 （ かえ ） りください。

“Ancestors, please take this horse to come home this year. We are waiting for you.”

The ‘unicumber’

初 （ はつ ） 挑戦 （ ちょうせん ） 。 脚 （ あし ） の 造型 （ ぞうけい ） と 自立 （ じりつ ） 性能 （ せいのう ） の 両立 （ りょうりつ ） で、ひとりでチキンレース 状態 （ じょうたい ） でした。

“First challenge. I was in a battle of wits, trying to find a balance between the legs and the ability to stand it on its own.”

Your ancestors are still proud

お盆といったら精霊馬

もはや先祖を 乗 （ の ） せる 気 （ き ） はない(笑)

“When it comes to Obon, it’s the spirit horse.

I’m no longer willing to put my ancestors on them (lol).”

The symbiote

今年の 精霊 （ しょうりょう ） 牛 （ うし ） は、アメリカ 産 （ さん ） A5 （ えーご ） ランク “ヴェノム牛”

全 （ ぜん ） 高 （ こう ） 25 （ にじゅうご ） cm （ せんちめーとる ） 全長 （ ぜんちょう ） 30 （ さんじゅう ） cm 全幅 （ ぜんぷく ） 15 （ じゅうご ） cm

私 （ わたし ） の 作 （ つく ） った精霊牛 史上最大 （ しじょうさいだい ） クラスの 牛 （ うし ） 。

ミョウガの 目 （ め ） でヴェノム 風 （ ふう ） になりました。

“This year’s cow spirit is A5 rank ‘Venom cattle’ from the United States.

25cm high, 30cm long, 15cm wide.

This is one of the largest cows I have ever made.

The eyes made of Japanese ginger gave it a Venom look.”

今年は 父 （ ちち ） が 亡 （ な ） くなり 初 （ はじ ） めてのお盆『 新盆 （ にいぼん ） 』なので、バイク 乗 （ の ） りだった父の 為 （ ため ） に精霊馬はバイクとサイドカーです

後 （ あと ） でちゃんとした 馬 （ うま ） と 牛 （ うし ） もつくりますww

The Ghibli nerd

今年も 増 （ ふ ） えたよ。

荒 （ あら ） ぶるジブリオタクの精霊馬。

過去 （ かこ ） 作 （ さく ） から 新作 （ しんさく ） まで。

“There’s more this year.

A wild Ghibli-nerd spirit horse.

From past works to new works.”

Grandma’s drone

飛行機 （ ひこうき ） が 苦手 （ にがて ） だったおばあちゃんも 孫娘 （ まごむすめ ） が 作 （ つく ） ったドローンなら 乗 （ の ） ってくれるはず(ΦωΦ)ﾉ

“Even grandmother, who didn’t like airplanes, would be willing to ride in a drone made by their granddaughter.”

