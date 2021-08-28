Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

Ever arrived at work to realize you didn’t have your work laptop with you? Well, that’s the situation @zenryoku_tochan (‘Full Time Fatherhood’) experienced earlier this month. But, in his defense, some mischievous hands were involved!
Instead of his regular laptop, dad discovered a Sumikko Gurashi PC sold by Sega Toys—a child’s laptop for games and school studies. We’re not sure if his kids were playing a prank or were trying to be helpful. The Sega Toys Twitter account suggested he pick up their latest model, and Sega’s official account joked about Sumikko Gurashi PC being a cute distraction for difficult meetings.
Although he was angry at first, after receiving so many heartwarming comments, dad cooled off and said he wouldn’t scold his kids about it anymore.
Someone’s in trouble
— 全力父ちゃん@家事育児投資 (@zenryoku_tochan) August 17, 2021
“I arrived at work and fell to my knees.
I’ll be attending today’s meeting on this computer.
Daughters, dad has something important to tell you this evening.”
Check out our latest model
— セガトイズ公式 (@SegatoysJapan) August 18, 2021
“When you have that important talk with your daughters, [if it doesn’t have a remote function and camera] please tell them about our latest model.”
When the meeting is deadly
— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) August 18, 2021
“This ‘Sumikko Gurashi PC’ series is so cute that I think it will have a soothing effect even when the meeting is deadly.”
He cheered up
— 全力父ちゃん@家事育児投資 (@zenryoku_tochan) August 18, 2021
“I cheered up because I made you all laugh.
I’m currently limited in liking and following. I’m sorry for the delay in responding to your comments.
Please retweet, or whatever, and let everyone laugh at my child’s prank.
I’ve made up my mind to stop scolding my child after seeing your responses.”
Japanese ‘knee’ idioms
When this father came to the office, he “fell to his knees” when he realized he didn’t have his work laptop. The Japanese language has several idioms based on knees, so here are a few common ones:
- 膝を交える: When you “exchange knees,” you sit intimately with someone to have a heart-to-heart talk.
- 七重の膝を八重に折る: Literally, you fold your knees in “eight,” begging for somebody’s forgiveness on bended knees. A more simple and similar expression is 膝を折る, to express that you bend your knees (to pray or beg) or bow to someone.
- 膝とも談合: “Consult even with your knees,” or the Japanese version of “two heads are better than one.”
- 膝を打つ: You hit your knee when you have an epiphany.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|膝から崩れ落ちる
|hiza kara kuwureochiru
|Fall to one’s knee (in shock, despair)
|出席する
|shuuseki suru
|Attend (a meeting)
|リモート機能
|rimooto kinou
|Remote function
|場合には
|baai ni ha
|If
|最新モデル
|saishin moderu
|Latest model
|あまりにも
|amari ni mo
|Too much, excessive
|殺伐
|satsubatsu
|Savage, brutal
|癒やしを与える効果
|Healing effect
|心に決める
|kokoro ni kimeru
|Make up one’s mind