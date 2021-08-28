Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

This dad didn't think his kid's prank was very funny.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Aug 28, 2021 2 min read

Ever arrived at work to realize you didn’t have your work laptop with you? Well, that’s the situation @zenryoku_tochan (‘Full Time Fatherhood’) experienced earlier this month. But, in his defense, some mischievous hands were involved!

Instead of his regular laptop, dad discovered a Sumikko Gurashi PC sold by Sega Toys—a child’s laptop for games and school studies. We’re not sure if his kids were playing a prank or were trying to be helpful. The Sega Toys Twitter account suggested he pick up their latest model, and Sega’s official account joked about Sumikko Gurashi PC being a cute distraction for difficult meetings.

Although he was angry at first, after receiving so many heartwarming comments, dad cooled off and said he wouldn’t scold his kids about it anymore.

Someone’s in trouble

職場 （ しょくば ） に 着 （ つ ） いて 膝 （ ひざ ） から 崩 （ くず ） れ 落 （ お ） ちた。

今日 （ きょう ） の 会議 （ かいぎ ） はこのパソコンで 出席 （ しゅっせき ） します。

娘 （ むすめ ） たちよ、 今日 （ きょう ） の 夜 （ よる ） は 父 （ とう ） ちゃんから 大事 （ だいじ ） なお 話 （ はなし ） があります。

“I arrived at work and fell to my knees.

I’ll be attending today’s meeting on this computer.

Daughters, dad has something important to tell you this evening.”

Check out our latest model

娘 （ むすめ ） さんに 大事 （ だいじ ） なお話をするときに、「リモート 機能 （ きのう ） とカメラがないじゃないか！」という 場合 （ ばあい ） には、 最 （ さい ） 新 （ しん ） モデルのこちらがあることをお 伝 （ つた ） えください。

“When you have that important talk with your daughters, [if it doesn’t have a remote function and camera] please tell them about our latest model.”

When the meeting is deadly

こちらの「すみっコぐらしパソコン」シリーズは、あまりにもかわいいので、会議が 殺伐 （ さつばつ ） としても 癒 （ い ） やしを 与 （ あた ） える 効果 （ こうか ） があるんじゃないかと 思 （ おも ） います

“This ‘Sumikko Gurashi PC’ series is so cute that I think it will have a soothing effect even when the meeting is deadly.”

He cheered up

皆様 （ みなさま ） の 笑 （ わら ） えたという 言葉 （ ことば ） で 元気 （ げんき ） いただいております

今 （ いま ） 、いいねとフォローが 制限 （ せいげん ） かけられてまして。コメントに 反応 （ はんのう ） が 遅 （ おく ） れてます。 申 （ もう ） し 訳 （ わけ ） ありません。

リツイートでもなんでも、この 子供 （ こども ） のイタズラをみんなで 笑 （ わら ） ってやってください

皆様の反応をみて子供を 叱 （ しか ） るのはやめようと 心 （ こころ ） に 決 （ き ） めました

“I cheered up because I made you all laugh.

I’m currently limited in liking and following. I’m sorry for the delay in responding to your comments.

Please retweet, or whatever, and let everyone laugh at my child’s prank.

I’ve made up my mind to stop scolding my child after seeing your responses.”

Japanese ‘knee’ idioms

When this father came to the office, he “fell to his knees” when he realized he didn’t have his work laptop. The Japanese language has several idioms based on knees, so here are a few common ones:

膝 （ ひざ ） を 交 （ まじ ） える: When you “exchange knees,” you sit intimately with someone to have a heart-to-heart talk.

を える: When you “exchange knees,” you sit intimately with someone to have a heart-to-heart talk. 七重 （ ななえ ） の 膝 （ ひざ ） を 八重 （ やえ ） に 折 （ お ） る: Literally, you fold your knees in “eight,” begging for somebody’s forgiveness on bended knees. A more simple and similar expression is 膝 （ ひざ ） を 折 （ お ） る, to express that you bend your knees (to pray or beg) or bow to someone.

の を に る: Literally, you fold your knees in “eight,” begging for somebody’s forgiveness on bended knees. A more simple and similar expression is を る, to express that you bend your knees (to pray or beg) or bow to someone. 膝 （ ひざ ） とも 談合 （ だんごう ） : “Consult even with your knees,” or the Japanese version of “two heads are better than one.”

とも : “Consult even with your knees,” or the Japanese version of “two heads are better than one.” 膝 （ ひざ ） を 打 （ う ） つ: You hit your knee when you have an epiphany.

Vocabulary