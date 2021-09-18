Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

Are small towns and the countryside just as beautiful in real life as depicted in anime?

Bustling cities and epic futuristic scenery often come to mind when we think of Japanese animation. But some of the greatest anime takes place in the countryside ( 田舎 （ いなか ） ). These anime such as Tenchi Muyo, Gin no Saji (Silver Spoon) and Dagashi Kashi feature characters in the Japanese countryside, depicting their picturesque lives in small towns. After a few episodes, you’re ready to jump on a train (or more likely, a car) for a well-deserved pilgrimage tour to countryside anime’s real-life locations.

The real question is are anime’s countryside scenes always realistic? Twitter user Noshimoda thinks one particular anime is.

Super Cub is a light novel, manga and anime in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture. The series follows Koguma, a lonely girl who decides she wants a motorized Honda Super Cub 50, an emblematic bike in Japan. To anime aficionados, Super Cub offers perhaps a more balanced view on life in rural Mukawa, and the series has been praised for its realistic storyline.

Countryside elements

アニメに出てくる田舎の美しさを支えている要素

・嫌な虫がいない

・道端や川べりがアスファルトやコンクリで固められていない

・電車駅があってすぐ都会に行ける

・その都会がおしゃれ

・大人たちが人格者

・若者が多く住んでいる

・若者の趣味が暴走ではない

・寝ているところにムカデが降ってこない — 下田 紀之|モトシモダ (@noshimoda) September 14, 2021

アニメに 出 （ で ） てくる田舎の 美 （ うつく ） しさを 支 （ ささ ） えている 要素 （ ようそ ）

嫌 （ いや ） な 虫 （ むし ） がいない

な がいない 道端 （ みちばた ） や 川 （ かわ ） べりがアスファルトやコンクリで 固 （ かた ） められていない

や べりがアスファルトやコンクリで められていない 電車駅 （ でんしゃえき ） があってすぐ 都会 （ とかい ） に 行 （ い ） ける

があってすぐ に ける その都会がおしゃれ

大人 （ おとな ） たちが 人格者 （ じんかくしゃ ）

たちが 若者 （ わかもの ） が 多 （ おお ） く 住 （ す ） んでいる

が く んでいる 若者の 趣味 （ しゅみ ） が 暴走 （ ぼうそう ） ではない

が ではない 寝 （ ね ） ているところにムカデが 降 （ おり ） ってこない

“The elements that uphold the countryside’s beauty in anime:

No disgusting insects.

The roadsides and riverbanks are not covered with asphalt or concrete.

There is a train station that takes you right into the city.

The city is fancy.

Grown-ups are people of noble character.

There are many young people living here.

Young people’s hobby isn’t to run away.

Centipedes don’t fall on you when sleeping.”

Realistic elements

リアルな地方を描いたスーパーカブの要素を見てみる

・嫌な虫がいない

・道はアスファルト

・都会はカブで行ける

・その都会はパーツを売ってる

・大人の親が子を捨てる

・若者が多く住んでいる

・主人公が暴走

・川に友達が落ちている — 下田 紀之|モトシモダ (@noshimoda) September 14, 2021

リアルな 地方 （ ちほ ） を 描 （ か ） いたスーパーカブの要素を 見 （ み ） てみる

を いたスーパーカブの要素を てみる 嫌な虫がいない

道 （ みち ） はアスファルト

はアスファルト 都会はカブで行ける

その都会はパーツを 売 （ う ） ってる

ってる 大人の 親 （ おや ） が 子 （ こ ） を 捨 （ す ） てる

が を てる 若者が多く住んでいる

主人公 （ しゅじんこう ） が暴走

が暴走 川に 友達 （ ともだち ） が 落 （ お ） ちている

“Let’s take a look at Super Cub’s depiction of a realistic region.

There are no nasty bugs.

The roads are made of asphalt.

The city can be reached with a Cub.

The city sells parts.

Adult parents abandon their children.

Many young people live there.

The hero ran away.

Friends fall in the river.”

Bugs and clean air

バランスを取るためにリアル田舎の良いところを挙げよう

・カブトムシがいる

・山や海が美しい

・山や海の幸が美味い

・空気がきれい（匂いは除く）

・峠道を走るのが楽しい

・蛍がいる

・クワガタもいる — 下田 紀之|モトシモダ (@noshimoda) September 14, 2021

バランスを 取 （ と ） るためにリアル田舎の 良 （ よ ） いところを 挙 （ あ ） げよう

るためにリアル田舎の いところを げよう カブトムシがいる

山 （ やま ） や 海 （ うみ ） が美しい

や が美しい 山や海の 幸 （ さち ） が 美味 （ おいし ） い

が い 空気 （ くうき ） がきれい（ 匂 （ にお ） いは 抜 （ ぬ ） く）

がきれい（ いは く） 峠道 （ とうげみち ） を 走 （ はし ） るのが 楽 （ たの ） しい

を るのが しい 蛍 （ ほたる ） がいる

がいる クワガタもいる

“Let’s list some good things about the real countryside to balance it out.

There are beetles.

The mountains and the sea are beautiful.

Delicious food from the mountains and sea.

The air is clean (except for the smell).

Driving through mountain passes is fun.

There are fireflies.

There are stag beetles.

Japanese vocabulary related to the countryside

