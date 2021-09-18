Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

Bustling cities and epic futuristic scenery often come to mind when we think of Japanese animation. But some of the greatest anime takes place in the countryside (田舎). These anime such as Tenchi Muyo, Gin no Saji (Silver Spoon) and Dagashi Kashi feature characters in the Japanese countryside, depicting their picturesque lives in small towns. After a few episodes, you’re ready to jump on a train (or more likely, a car) for a well-deserved pilgrimage tour to countryside anime’s real-life locations.
The real question is are anime’s countryside scenes always realistic? Twitter user Noshimoda thinks one particular anime is.
Super Cub is a light novel, manga and anime in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture. The series follows Koguma, a lonely girl who decides she wants a motorized Honda Super Cub 50, an emblematic bike in Japan. To anime aficionados, Super Cub offers perhaps a more balanced view on life in rural Mukawa, and the series has been praised for its realistic storyline.
Countryside elements
アニメに出てくる田舎の美しさを支えている要素
・嫌な虫がいない
・道端や川べりがアスファルトやコンクリで固められていない
・電車駅があってすぐ都会に行ける
・その都会がおしゃれ
・大人たちが人格者
・若者が多く住んでいる
・若者の趣味が暴走ではない
・寝ているところにムカデが降ってこない
— 下田 紀之|モトシモダ (@noshimoda) September 14, 2021
“The elements that uphold the countryside’s beauty in anime:
- No disgusting insects.
- The roadsides and riverbanks are not covered with asphalt or concrete.
- There is a train station that takes you right into the city.
- The city is fancy.
- Grown-ups are people of noble character.
- There are many young people living here.
- Young people’s hobby isn’t to run away.
- Centipedes don’t fall on you when sleeping.”
Realistic elements
リアルな地方を描いたスーパーカブの要素を見てみる
・嫌な虫がいない
・道はアスファルト
・都会はカブで行ける
・その都会はパーツを売ってる
・大人の親が子を捨てる
・若者が多く住んでいる
・主人公が暴走
・川に友達が落ちている
— 下田 紀之|モトシモダ (@noshimoda) September 14, 2021
“Let’s take a look at Super Cub’s depiction of a realistic region.
- There are no nasty bugs.
- The roads are made of asphalt.
- The city can be reached with a Cub.
- The city sells parts.
- Adult parents abandon their children.
- Many young people live there.
- The hero ran away.
- Friends fall in the river.”
Bugs and clean air
バランスを取るためにリアル田舎の良いところを挙げよう
・カブトムシがいる
・山や海が美しい
・山や海の幸が美味い
・空気がきれい（匂いは除く）
・峠道を走るのが楽しい
・蛍がいる
・クワガタもいる
— 下田 紀之|モトシモダ (@noshimoda) September 14, 2021
“Let’s list some good things about the real countryside to balance it out.
- There are beetles.
- The mountains and the sea are beautiful.
- Delicious food from the mountains and sea.
- The air is clean (except for the smell).
- Driving through mountain passes is fun.
- There are fireflies.
- There are stag beetles.
Japanese vocabulary related to the countryside
Learn to talk about the countryside in Japanese for your next road trip.
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|田舎
|inaka
|Countryside
|地方
|chihou
|Country, region, province
|村
|mura
|Village
|山深い町
|yamabukai machi
|Town deep in the mountain
|田舎に引っ込む
|inaka ni hikkomu
|Retire oneself in the countryside
|田舎暮らし
|inaka gurashi
|Countrylife
|田舎育ち
|inaka sodachi
|Brought up in the country.
|田舎者
|inaka mono
|Countryfolk
|スローライフ
|surooraifu
|Slow life
|田園生活
|denen seikatsu
|Rural life
|田舎から都市へ
|inaka kara toshi he
|From the countryside to the city.
|都市から田舎へ
|toshi kara inaka he
|From the city to the countryside.