Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

Check out all this moon-inspired fast food in Japan!

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Sep 25, 2021 2 min read

Autumn is around the corner, so grab your telescope for a magical moon-viewing ( 月見 （ つきみ ） ) session. The season’s clear sky is perfect for looking at the stars and maybe even spot a shooting star ( 流星 （ ながれぼし ） ). Around mid-September, Japanese people celebrate the bountiful harvest by gazing at the bright and beautiful harvest moon ( 中秋 （ ちゅうしゅう ） の 名月 （ めいげつ ） ).

Traditionally, Japanese people eat dango (dumplings made from rice flour), reminiscent of Chinese mooncakes, piled in a pyramid shape as an offering.

Today, fast-food restaurants in Japan never miss an opportunity to play with seasonal events. During the tsukimi (moon-viewing) season, restaurants launch time-limited specialties such as tsukimi burgers, tsukimi bentos and tsukimi pizza. Check out some of them below!

Tsukimi burgers

TLはマクドの月見バーガーでもちきりだけど、ケンタッキーは １日 （ いちにち ） から、ロッテリアは 明日 （ あした ） の ９日 （ ここのか ） から月見 系 （ けい ） 出 （ だ ） してて 楽 （ たの ） しみ。 他 （ ほか ） を 調べ （ しらべ ） たらモスやバーガーキングは 特 （ とく ） にイベなし、ドムドムの 期間 （ きかん ） 限定 （ げんてい ） に 関 （ かん ） しては 月 （ つき ） とかいう 次元 （ じげん ） じゃなかった。

“My [timeline] is all about McDonald’s tsukimi burger, but Kentucky [Kentucky Fried Chicken] has been serving it since the 1st, and Lotteria will be serving one from tomorrow, on the 9th. I checked other stores and found that Mos [Mos Burger] and Burger King have no special events, and Dom Dom’s time-limited offer is not even about the moon.”

Tsukimi bento

／

いよいよ 本日 （ ほんじつ ） 発売 （ はつばい ） !!

3 （ さん ） 種 （ しゅ ） の#月見 弁当 （ べんとう ）



＼

香 （ こう ） ばしい 焼鳥 （ やきとり ） ×コリコリ 食感 （ しょっかん ） のつくね× 温玉 （ おんたま ）

月見焼鳥つくね 丼 （ どんぶり ）

ロースとんかつ× 濃厚 （ のうこう ） 味噌 （ みそ ） だれ×温玉

月見ねぎ味噌かつ丼

ジューシーハンバーグ× 甘辛 （ あまから ） 照 （ て ） り焼きのたれ× 目玉焼き （ めだまやき ）

てりたまハンバーグ弁当

食 （ た ） べたいと 思 （ おも ） ったらRT

“Finally on sale today!

Three types of #tsukimi bento.

Aromatic grilled chicken, crunchy chicken, meatballs and boiled egg.

The Tsukimi grilled chicken ball on rice.

Roast pork cutlet, rich miso and boiled egg.

The tsukimi leek miso cutlet rice bowl.

Juicy hamburger steak, sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce and fried egg.

The Teritama hamburger steak lunch box.

RT if you want to eat!”

Tsukimi pizza

今年 （ ことし ） もドミノの月見が

やってきた！

今年は 新 （ あら ） たに 2つ （ ふたつ ） の 味 （ あじ ） が 加 （ くわ ） わり月見クワトロになって 新 （ しん ） 登場 （ とうじょう ） ！ 4 （ よん ） 種類 （ しゅるい ） の 味 （ あじ ） を 存分 （ ぞんぶん ） に 楽 （ たの ） しめちゃいます

毎年 （ まいとし ） 恒例 （ こうれい ） 、期間限定の 伝説 （ でんせつ ） のピザ、

食べてみたい人はRT

“Another year, another Domino’s moon viewing!

Here it comes!

This year, we added two new flavors to the lineup, making it the new Tsukimi Quattro! You can enjoy the four different flavors to the fullest.

The legendary annual time-limited pizza.

RT if you want to try it!”

Japanese expressions for ‘looking forward to’

Photo: iStock: Caycebilly In Japanese folklore, rabbits live on the moon. You’ll often see rabbit-shaped dango during the tsukimi season.

To express how you’re looking forward to enjoying Autumn’s bounty, you can use the easy expression built on the word 楽 （ たの ） しみ.

楽しみです: I’m looking forward to it!

月見は楽しみです: I’m looking forward to doing moon-viewing.

お 正月 （ しょうがつ ） は楽しみです: I’m looking forward to the New Year.

You can also use のが with 楽しみ to expression looking forward to ‘doing something.

日本 （ にほん ） に 留学 （ りゅうがく ） するのが楽しみです: I’m looking forward to studying in Japan!

に するのが楽しみです: I’m looking forward to studying in Japan! 映画 （ えいが ） を 見 （ み ） るのが楽しみです: I look forward to seeing the movie!

Finally, you can also combine 楽しみ with している (ing form for the verb する), which will sound more formal.

日本に留学するのが楽しみにしています: I’m looking forward to studying in Japan!

映画を見るのが楽しみにしている: I look forward to seeing the movie!

Vocabulary