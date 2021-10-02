Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

Like us, our pets are not too excited about a trip to the doctor. But, no matter the treats and cuddles, getting a scared dog or an anxious cat to the veterinarian can take some effort. A trip to the clinic can traumatize them, so you better be clever to get them to go next time.
When @thisistokuzawat’s cat check-up is around the corner, grabbing the pet carrier is enough for their companion to run and hide. But on appointment day, the kitty was already conveniently in a cardboard box. So they ditched the pet carrier and opted to bring the caught off-guard cat in a prison of their very own making.
On Twitter, other users shared their struggle with getting their beloved pets to their check-ups.
Sneaky trick
動物病院の日。
キャリーバッグ出して察知されると隠れちゃうから、気の毒だけど、たまたま入ってた段ボールのまま連れてった。 pic.twitter.com/oELCedRJuE
— 徳澤泰明 (@thisistokuzawat) September 25, 2021
“Veterinary day!
If my cat catches me getting the pet carrier, he hides, so I felt sorry, but I carried him to the clinic in the cardboard box he happened to be in.”
Fighting until the end
使い古しのリードでお恥ずかしいですが動物病院に行きたくない🐕との戦い
全く動かなくなっちゃったんで抱っこして病院へ
ダイエットしてたんだけど22キロまで落ちてて褒められた☺️偉いねえ
飼い主も頑張らないと30メートルほど抱っこしただけで死にそうだよこっちは🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/qNDaageOY0
— ちーくま (@chikuma_310) May 4, 2020
“I’m embarrassed to be using an old leash, but he’s been fighting not to go to the veterinary clinic. He completely stopped moving, so I had to carry him to the hospital. I’ve been on a diet and lost 22kg, and I’ve been praised. I’m so proud of myself! If I don’t work hard, I’ll die from carrying him over 30 meters!”
They know…
今日は動物病院に行く、ということを覚えているらしい pic.twitter.com/FX0n0ffDlt
— クウとカイ (@kunyan_kainyan) September 24, 2021
“Looks like he remembers that he’s going to the veterinary clinic today.”
Vocabulary for at the veterinarian
Here are a few sentences and vocabulary you should know when you go to the veterinary clinic in Japan.
- 問診票にご記入ください: Please fill out the medical questionnaire.
- 名前が呼ばれるまでこちらでお待ちください: Please wait until the doctor calls your name.
- すべての検査にOO円の費用がかかります: All the tests will cost OO yen.
- 午後５時ころお迎えにきてください: Please come get him/her at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|飼い主
|kainushi
|Owner
|獣医師
|juuishi
|Veterinarian
|診る
|miru
|Examine
|犬が何度もかく
|inu ga nandomo kaku
|The dog scratches again and again
|ノミ
|nomi
|Flea
|ダニ
|dani
|Tick
|発作
|hossa
|Seizure
|嘔吐する
|outo
|Vomit
|良性の腫瘍
|ryousei no shuyou
|Benign tumor
|猫のけんか
|neko no kenka
|Catfight
|傷口
|kizuguchi
|Cut
|下痢
|geri
|Diarrhea
|おかしな行動をとるようになる
|okashina koudou o toru you ni naru
|Start to behave strangely
|避妊手術
|hininshujutsu
|Sterilization
|去勢手術
|kyoseishujutsu
|Castration
|去勢する
|kyosei suru
|Neuter
|治療する
|chiryou suru
|Treat
|手術する
|shujutsu suru
|Operate
|抗生物質を処方する
|kouseibusshitsu o shobou suru
|Prescribe antibiotics