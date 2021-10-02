Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

Pets in Japan also hate going to the doctor.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Oct 2, 2021 2 min read

Like us, our pets are not too excited about a trip to the doctor. But, no matter the treats and cuddles, getting a scared dog or an anxious cat to the veterinarian can take some effort. A trip to the clinic can traumatize them, so you better be clever to get them to go next time.

When @thisistokuzawat’s cat check-up is around the corner, grabbing the pet carrier is enough for their companion to run and hide. But on appointment day, the kitty was already conveniently in a cardboard box. So they ditched the pet carrier and opted to bring the caught off-guard cat in a prison of their very own making.

On Twitter, other users shared their struggle with getting their beloved pets to their check-ups.

Sneaky trick

動物 （ どうぶつ ） 病院 （ びょういん ） の 日 （ ひ ） 。

キャリーバッグ 出 （ だ ） して 察知 （ さっち ） されると 隠 （ かく ） れちゃうから、 気 （ き ） の 毒 （ どく ） だけど、たまたま 入 （ はい ） ってた 段 （ だん ） ボールのまま 連 （ つ ） れてった。

“Veterinary day!

If my cat catches me getting the pet carrier, he hides, so I felt sorry, but I carried him to the clinic in the cardboard box he happened to be in.”

Fighting until the end

使 （ つか ） い 古 （ ふる ） しのリードでお 恥 （ は ） ずかしいですが動物病院に 行 （ い ） きたくないとの 戦 （ たたか ） い

全 （ まった ） く 動 （ うご ） かなくなっちゃったんで 抱っこ （ だ ） っこして 病院 （ びょういん ） へ

ダイエットしてたんだけど 22 （ にじゅうに ） キロまで 落 （ お ） ちてて 褒 （ ほ ） められた☺️ 偉 （ えら ） いねえ

飼 （ か ） い 主 （ ぬし ） も 頑張 （ がんば ） らないと 30 （ さんじゅう ） メートルほど抱っこしただけで 死 （ し ） にそうだよこっちは

“I’m embarrassed to be using an old leash, but he’s been fighting not to go to the veterinary clinic. He completely stopped moving, so I had to carry him to the hospital. I’ve been on a diet and lost 22kg, and I’ve been praised. I’m so proud of myself! If I don’t work hard, I’ll die from carrying him over 30 meters!”

They know…

今日 （ きょう ） は動物病院に行く、ということを 覚 （ おぼ ） えているらしい

“Looks like he remembers that he’s going to the veterinary clinic today.”

Vocabulary for at the veterinarian

Here are a few sentences and vocabulary you should know when you go to the veterinary clinic in Japan.

問診 （ もんしん ） 票 （ ひょう ） にご 記入 （ きにゅう ） ください: Please fill out the medical questionnaire.

にご ください: Please fill out the medical questionnaire. 名前 （ なまえ ） が 呼 （ よ ） ばれるまでこちらでお 待 （ ま ） ちください: Please wait until the doctor calls your name.

が ばれるまでこちらでお ちください: Please wait until the doctor calls your name. すべての 検査 （ けんさ ） にOO 円 （ えん ） の 費用 （ ひよう ） がかかります: All the tests will cost OO yen.

にOO の がかかります: All the tests will cost OO yen. 午後 （ ごご ） ５時 （ ごじ ） ころお 迎 （ むか ） えにきてください: Please come get him/her at 5 p.m. this afternoon.