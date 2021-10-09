Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

We now need technology to keep us away from technology.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Oct 9, 2021 1 min read

Do you find yourself constantly checking your smartphone? Then, this smartphone case is for you. It comes with a timer lock to keep you away from addictive apps and social media to promote healthy sleep habits.

But if like @love_eminemum, you have a laptop around, then you may just end up bringing your computer to bed. It kind of defeats the purpose, no?

Digital detox

「スマホを 入 （ はい ） れたら 取 （ と ） り 出 （ だ ） せなくなる 箱 （ はこ ） 」を 買 （ か ） ったらマジで 生活 （ せいかつ ） が 一変 （ いっぺん ） した… おすすめです

“I bought a ‘can’t-take-your-phone-out-once-it’s-in smartphone case,’ and it seriously changed my life… I recommend it.”

Technical katakana differences

Today’s lesson is easy: most words related to the digital world in Japanese are borrowed from English. But learning katakana (the Japanese alphabet for foreign words) can still be tricky. Moreover, katakana actually changes depending on the context.

In standard Japanese, you write borrowed English words ending in “er” (e.g., user), “or” (e.g., elevator), or “ure” (e.g., architecture) with a long vowel sound. E.g., ユーザー, エレベーター, アーキテクチャー.

But move the discussion into the technical field (say an elevator manual) or an industry such as IT or engineering, and the very same words get a “vowel cut.” E.g., ユーザ, エレベータ, アーキテクチャ.

Useful vocabulary