Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

Do you find yourself constantly checking your smartphone? Then, this smartphone case is for you. It comes with a timer lock to keep you away from addictive apps and social media to promote healthy sleep habits.
But if like @love_eminemum, you have a laptop around, then you may just end up bringing your computer to bed. It kind of defeats the purpose, no?
Digital detox
「スマホを入れたら取り出せなくなる箱」を買ったらマジで生活が一変した… おすすめです pic.twitter.com/oBhCsmtSRL
— 天竜川ナコン (@love_eminemu) October 3, 2021
「スマホを入れたら取り出せなくなる箱」を買ったらマジで生活が一変した… おすすめです
“I bought a ‘can’t-take-your-phone-out-once-it’s-in smartphone case,’ and it seriously changed my life… I recommend it.”
Technical katakana differences
Today’s lesson is easy: most words related to the digital world in Japanese are borrowed from English. But learning katakana (the Japanese alphabet for foreign words) can still be tricky. Moreover, katakana actually changes depending on the context.
In standard Japanese, you write borrowed English words ending in “er” (e.g., user), “or” (e.g., elevator), or “ure” (e.g., architecture) with a long vowel sound. E.g., ユーザー, エレベーター, アーキテクチャー.
But move the discussion into the technical field (say an elevator manual) or an industry such as IT or engineering, and the very same words get a “vowel cut.” E.g., ユーザ, エレベータ, アーキテクチャ.
Useful vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|デジタルデバイス
|dejitaru debaisu
|Digital device
|デジタルネイティブ
|dejitaru neitibu
|Digital natives
|スマートフォン
|sumaatofon
|Smartphone
|パソコン
|pasokon
|Computer
|SNSを休む
|esuenuesu o yasumu
|Take a break from social media
|スマホ断ち
|sumaho dachi
|Cut (yourself) off using your smartphone
|ネット断ち
|netto dachi
|Cut (yourself) off using the internet
|IT断食
|aitii danjiku
|IT fasting (= taking a break from IT)
|デジタル機器から離れる
|dejitaru kiki kara hanareru
|Stay away from digital devices
|デジタルデトックス
|dejitaru detokkusu
|Digital detox
|ソーシャルデトックス
|soosharu detokussu
|Social detox (from social media)
|利用を控える
|riyou o hikaru
|Refrain from using
|ネガティブなニュースで落ち込む
|negatibuna nyuusu de ochikomu
|Get depressed by negative news
|の利用によって起こる疲労やストレス
|no riyou ni yotte okoru hirou ya sutoresu
|Fatigue and stress caused by use [of something]