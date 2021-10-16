Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

The popular Japanese discount chain store Don Quijote (ドン キホーテ) is a must-experience attraction in Japan. With a wide range of discounted products, you can find everything from souvenirs to daily necessities, Halloween costumes, and products beyond your imagination.
So take a step in a “Donki” (ドンキ) and brace yourself for a sensory overload between maze-like aisles, jingles blasting at every corner of the store and the constantly looping catchy song in the background.
Because Don Quijote stores are utterly chaotic, locals are tempted to make themselves at home. But, unfortunately, something was too much for this Osaka store, which needs to ask its customers to behave.
Keep it outside
地元のドンキはすごい pic.twitter.com/2GuJ6GLPWj
— ちゃんまな🧠@ぴぴぴ (@manachawakannai) October 8, 2021
地元のドンキはすごい
“My hometown Donki is amazing
On the red and yellow poster at the store entrance:”
お客様へお願い
店内でご飲食及びカップルの別れ話はご遠慮ください
“A request to all customers:
Please refrain from drinking, eating, and breaking up in our store.”
How to express ‘Please refrain from’ in Japanese
The phrase ご遠慮ください is used to politely ask people to refrain from doing something in a roundabout way. Originally, the word 遠慮 doesn’t express a prohibition and is just about asking people to restrain themselves if possible.
But over time the word took a stricter meaning and combined with the imperative ください, it basically means “please don’t do that (here).”
Here are some examples:
- フラッシュ撮影は、ご遠慮ください: Please refrain from taking flash photos.
- こちらでのご飲食はご遠慮ください: Please do not eat or drink here.
- 上映中の携帯電話のご使用は固くご遠慮ください: Please refrain from using your cell phone during the screening.
- 喫煙所以外での喫煙は固くご遠慮ください: Smoking outside the smoking area is strictly prohibited.
- 未成年のお客様のご入店は固くご遠慮願います: Underage customers are strictly prohibited from entering the store.
Due to its strong tone, the phrase should always be used with care when spoken to a customer or a superior. You can use the following cushion words to soften your order:
- 恐れ入りますが = I’m sorry, but …
- 大変申し訳ありませんが = I’m very sorry, but…
- 失礼ですが = Excuse-me, but…
- せっかくですが = I’m sorry to bother you, but…
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|地元
|jimoto
|Hometown
|すごい
|sugoi
|Amazing, great
|お客様
|o kyaku sama
|Client (polite)
|お願い
|onegai
|Request, wish
|店内
|tenai
|Inside the store
|飲食
|inshoku
|Eat and drink
|及び
|oyobi
|And (formal)
|カップルの別れ話
|kappuru no wakarepanashi
|Couple’s break-up talks
|ご遠慮ください
|go enryo kudasai
|Please refrain from doing…