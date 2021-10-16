Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

Don Quijote asks that you please keep your relationship problems outside.

The popular Japanese discount chain store Don Quijote (ドン キホーテ) is a must-experience attraction in Japan. With a wide range of discounted products, you can find everything from souvenirs to daily necessities, Halloween costumes, and products beyond your imagination.

So take a step in a “Donki” (ドンキ) and brace yourself for a sensory overload between maze-like aisles, jingles blasting at every corner of the store and the constantly looping catchy song in the background.

Because Don Quijote stores are utterly chaotic, locals are tempted to make themselves at home. But, unfortunately, something was too much for this Osaka store, which needs to ask its customers to behave.

Keep it outside

地元 （ じもと ） のドンキはすごい

“My hometown Donki is amazing

On the red and yellow poster at the store entrance:”

お 客 （ きゃく ） 様 （ さま ） へお 願 （ ねが ） い

店内 （ てんない ） でご 飲食 （ いんしょく ） 及 （ およ ） びカップルの 別 （ わか ） れ 話 （ ばなし ） はご 遠慮 （ えんりょ ） ください

“A request to all customers:

Please refrain from drinking, eating, and breaking up in our store.”

How to express ‘Please refrain from’ in Japanese

The phrase ご 遠慮 （ えんりょ ） ください is used to politely ask people to refrain from doing something in a roundabout way. Originally, the word 遠慮 doesn’t express a prohibition and is just about asking people to restrain themselves if possible.

But over time the word took a stricter meaning and combined with the imperative ください, it basically means “please don’t do that (here).”

Here are some examples:

フラッシュ 撮影 （ さつえい ） は、ご遠慮ください: Please refrain from taking flash photos.

は、ご遠慮ください: Please refrain from taking flash photos. こちらでのご飲食はご遠慮ください: Please do not eat or drink here.

上映 （ じょうえい ） 中 （ ちゅう ） の 携帯 （ けいたい ） 電話 （ でんわ ） のご 使用 （ しよう ） は 固 （ かた ） くご遠慮ください: Please refrain from using your cell phone during the screening.

の のご は くご遠慮ください: Please refrain from using your cell phone during the screening. 喫煙 （ きつえん ） 所 （ じょ ） 以外 （ いがい ） での 喫煙 （ きつえん ） は固くご遠慮ください: Smoking outside the smoking area is strictly prohibited.

での は固くご遠慮ください: Smoking outside the smoking area is strictly prohibited. 未成年 （ みせいねん ） の お客様 （ おきゃくさま ） のご 入店 （ にゅうてん ） は固くご遠慮願います: Underage customers are strictly prohibited from entering the store.

Due to its strong tone, the phrase should always be used with care when spoken to a customer or a superior. You can use the following cushion words to soften your order:

恐 （ おそ ） れ 入 （ い ） りますが = I’m sorry, but …

れ りますが = I’m sorry, but … 大変 （ たいへん ） 申 （ もう ） し 訳 （ わけ ） ありませんが = I’m very sorry, but…

し ありませんが = I’m very sorry, but… 失礼 （ しつれい ） ですが = Excuse-me, but…

ですが = Excuse-me, but… せっかくですが = I’m sorry to bother you, but…

