Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

Here are four of our favorite tweets from Japanese Twitter!

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Oct 23, 2021 2 min read

It’s been a bust month for us in Japan. With the state of emergency finally coming to an end (knock on wood), everyone is slowly trying to get back to normalcy. We enjoyed not just one, but four funny Japanese tweets this week.

First, Marimelon1 shows us just how difficult speaking to Amazon’s Alexa in Japanese can be. Next, Paddy_Joy shares his hobby of finding untranslatable words. Then, Yokoumeda, further proves why cursive writing is dead. And, finally, parents tmogi_nichibun need to have a real talk with their kid before Japan’s next disaster.

Fruit Oysters

柿 （ かき ） って 英語 （ えいご ） でなんて 言 （ い ） うんだっけ？とアレクサに 聞 （ き ） いたら 何度 （ なんど ） 聞 （ き ） いてもオイスター（ 牡蠣 （ かき ） ）って 言 （ い ） うから「 果物 （ くだもの ） の 柿 （ かき ） 」って 聞 （ き ） いたらこう 返 （ かえ ） された

適当 （ てきとう ） なこと 言 （ い ） うなよ！

“I asked Alexa, ‘How do you say persimmon in English?’ But she said ‘oyster’ no matter how many times I asked her, so I asked her to say ‘persimmon as a fruit’ and she replied like this.

Don’t say random things!”

Untranslatable words

『 翻訳 （ ほんやく ） できない 世界 （ せかい ） のことば』が 面白 （ おもしろ ） い。その 存在 （ そんざい ） を 知 （ し ） っているけれども 単語 （ たんご ） にしようと 思 （ おも ） わなかった 概念 （ がいねん ） が 外国語 （ がいこくご ） では 存在 （ そんざい ） することがわかります。「 妻 （ つま ） に 許 （ ゆる ） しを 乞 （ こ ） うためのプレゼント」「 肌 （ はだ ） を 締 （ し ） め 付 （ つけ ） る 衣服 （ いふく ） の 跡 （ あと ） 」など。 我 （ われ ） らの 日本語 （ にほんご ） 「 積 （ つ ） ん 読 （ どく ） 」はきっと 外国 （ がいこく ） の 読者 （ どくしゃ ） も 納得 （ なっとく ） してくれるに 違 （ ちが ） いない。

“I found Words of the Untranslatable World interesting. It shows that there are concepts in foreign languages that we know exist but have never thought to put into words. For example, ‘a gift to ask for forgiveness from your wife’ and ‘a mark on a garment that constricts the skin.’ I’m sure our Japanese “buying books and not reading them” will convince foreign readers.”

Nice work, Blade Runner 2049

Twitter user Doy1969 enjoys making fun of movies with bad Japanese. Unfortunately, Blade Runner 2049 did its research, so he’s a little miffed.

未 （ いま ） だに 海外 （ かいがい ） で 作 （ つく ） られた 映画 （ えいが ） における 日本語 （ にほんご ） 表記 （ ひょうき ） は 誤字 （ ごじ ） 脱字 （ だつじ ） が 多 （ おお ） いけど、『ブレードランナー 2049 （ にせんよんじゅーきゅー ） 』のネオンサインはほぼほぼ 正確 （ せいかく ） で、それはそれで 面白 （ おもしろ ） くない(ザ・ワガママ)。

“There are still a lot of misspellings and omissions for Japanese in movies made overseas, but the neon signs in Blade Runner 2049 are almost accurate, and that’s not so fun for me (the selfishness).”

Who even uses cursive anymore?

日本 （ にほん ） の 小学生 （ しょうがくせい ） に 筆記 （ ひっき ） 体 （ たい ） を 教 （ おし ） えてはいけないわけ↓

“So, we shouldn’t teach cursive script to Japanese elementary school students ↓”

In the picture, the cursive “A” on the left is considered a mistake in Japanese schools, while the “A” on the right is considered correct.

It does start up, tho

This test question is asking what is the first thing prefectural office staff “start” in case of a disaster and the correct answer is “災害対策本部,” meaning create/start a disaster countermeasures office or temporary structure in case of emergency. The child answered パソコン or “personal computer.”

夫婦 （ ふうふ ） でゲラゲラ 笑 （ わら ） ったけど， 子ども （ こども ） にとって 日常 （ にちじょう ） でも 非 （ ひ ） 日常 （ にちじょう ） でも「 立 （ た ） ち 上 （ あ ） げる」ものは 組織 （ そしき ） ではなく「パソコン」なんだなぁ。

（ちなみに「スマホ」は「 立 （ た ） ち 上 （ あ ） げる」イメージがないらしい)

“We laughed hard as parents, but for children, the thing that they ‘start up’ in their daily life and in emergencies is not an organization but a computer.

(By the way, they don’t have the image of ‘starting up’ a smartphone.)”

