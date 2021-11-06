Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

Marukatsu, a tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet) restaurant in Nara, wanted to please its beloved customers. So the store manager secretly increased the portion of the popular thick-cut loin cutlet.
The manager was excited, expecting many positive reactions from his kyaku (customers). But after a week and no praise for his generous portion size, he couldn’t take it anymore and found a way to let his customers know: A printed note on his back saying, “Is it just me, or does it seem like the thick-cut loin cutlet has become even thicker?”
Nara’s Marukatsu restaurant is also known for another buzz in 2019, when the store manager started the “Marukatsu Free Diner” program, offering free meals to children from economically disadvantaged families. At the time, they raised funds through crowdfunding.
Notice me, kyaku
ちなみにこちらが現在の「厚切りロースかつ」です。 pic.twitter.com/aZx1o8mECu
— とんかつ店まるかつ奈良本店・生駒店 (@marukatsunara) October 31, 2021
お客様が喜んでくれればと、ひそかに「厚切りロースかつ」のサイズを大きくして約1週間。どなたか気づいてくれるかなとドキドキしていたのに、だれも気づいてくれないので我慢できなくなった店長がついに決行した作戦がこちらです。
“It’s been about a week since I secretly increased the size of the ‘thick-cut loin cutlet’ in the hope that it would make customers happy. I was so excited to see if anyone would notice, but since no one did, I couldn’t take it any longer, so my manager finally decided to do something about it.”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|ひそかに
|hisokani
|Secretly
|ロースかつ
|roosukatsu
|Fried pork cutlet
|約1週間
|yaku isshuukan
|It’s been one week
|どなたか
|donataka
|Someone
|気づいてくれる
|kidzuite kureru
|(Someone will) notice
|ドキドキする
|dokidoki suru
|Being excited
|我慢できる
|gaman dekiru
|Can resist, can endure
|ついに
|tsuini
|Finally
|決行する
|kekkou suru
|Execute
|作戦
|sakusen
|The tactic, strategy (often military)
|ちなみに
|chinamini
|By the way