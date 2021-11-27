Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

The state of emergency may be over, but not everyone is itching to get back to the office in Japan.

The coronavirus situation in Japan has improved thanks to good vaccination rates. Thus, the government finally ended the state of emergency—great news for restaurants, businesses, and those looking forward to going out and about again. But for company employees who got to taste remote work, this could mean the end of working from home in Japan. Especially sad since Japan’s work culture is notoriously rough.

At their recent online company meeting, this @aki8ma_3 learned he would be required to come back to the office from January, and the company is planning to organize a year-end party. If some enjoy drinking with colleagues, other dread these often “mandatory” work parties called 忘年会 ぼうねんかい (bonenkai).

Aki8ma_3 didn’t take the news well—sharing their feelings using their take on the “this is fine” meme.

This is not fine

オンライン 会議 （ かいぎ ） で「 今月 （ こんげつ ） 末 （ まつ ） で 在宅 （ ざいたく ） 勤務 （ きんむ ） の 終了 （ しゅうりょう ） 」と「 忘年会 （ ぼうねんかい ） の 開催 （ かいさい ） 」を 同時 （ どうじ ） に 告 （ つ ） げられた 日 （ ひ ） の 私 （ わたし ） です。

“Me [on] the day I was told in an online meeting that remote work would end this month and that I would have a year-end party at the same time.”

The JLPT N2 key phrase “ 同時 （ どうじ ） に” expresses at the same time as; while; simultaneously. You can combine 同時に in various ways with verbs, nouns and adjectives. Here are some quick examples:

笑 （ わら ） うと同時に 泣 （ な ） : To laugh and cry at the same time.

みんなで同時に 話 （ はな ） してはいけない: “Don’t speak all at once.”

