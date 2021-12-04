Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

Calbee is making potato chip packages smaller and increasing the price.

Shrinkflation is when goods get smaller, but prices stay the same. Consumers in Japan have been lamenting about their beloved snacks becoming smaller.

This time around, the famous snack company Calbee announced a reduction in package quantities for their popular potato chips and sticks by April 2021. However, don’t count on the retail price dropping. It will increase!

While we would all gain from eating less salty snacks, the price increase isn’t easy to swallow!

You Calbee serious

カルビーの「ポテトチップス」や「じゃがりこ」の 内容 （ ないよう ） 量 （ りょう ） の 減少 （ げんしょう ） や 一部 （ いちぶ ） 商品 （ しょうひん ） の 値上 （ ねあ ） げ が 来年 （ らいねん ） 1月 （ いちがつ ） 24日 （ にじゅうよっか ） から 順次 （ じゅんじ ） 開始 （ かいし ） されますので、 念 （ ねん ） のためお 伝 （ つた ） えさせていただきます。

“Just to be sure, I’d like to tell you that Calbee will reduce potato chips and jagarico content sizes and raise the prices of some products from January 24, 2022. Thank you for your understanding.”

Express ‘just to be sure’ in Japanese

The expression 念 （ ねん ） のため (nennotame) translates to “just to be sure” or “just in case.” in English. The phrase is mainly used in formal written communication when you want to report, confirm or request something. While polite, “nennotame” also conveys a certain nuance of vagueness, so it’s best to use it with moderation in your communication at work.

Here are some examples:

資料 （ しりょう ） 提出 （ ていしゅつ ） の 期限 （ きげん ） が 迫 （ せま ） っておりますので、念のためご 連絡 （ れんらく ） いたします: The deadline for submission of materials is approaching, so we would like to contact you just in case.

の が っておりますので、念のためご いたします: The deadline for submission of materials is approaching, so we would like to contact you just in case. 先日 （ せんじつ ） のクレーム 内容 （ ないよう ） を、念のためご 報告 （ ほうこく ） いたします: I would like to report the contents of the recent complaint, just for your information.

のクレーム を、念のためご いたします: I would like to report the contents of the recent complaint, just for your information. お 送 （ おく ） りした 開発 （ かいはつ ） 会議 （ かいぎ ） の 日程 （ にってい ） でよろしいでしょうか？念のため 再送 （ さいそう ） いたします: Are you sure you want to use the development meeting schedule that I sent you? I will resend it to you just in case.

りした の でよろしいでしょうか？念のため いたします: Are you sure you want to use the development meeting schedule that I sent you? I will resend it to you just in case. 念のため、 前回 （ ぜんかい ） の 資料 （ しりょう ） をお送りいただけますでしょうか？: Just to be sure, could you please send me the previous documents?

の をお送りいただけますでしょうか？: Just to be sure, could you please send me the previous documents? 先日 （ せんじつ ） お送りした 企画 （ きかく ） 案 （ あん ） はご 覧 （ らん ） いただけたでしょうか？ 念 （ ねん ） のため 再送 （ さいそう ） いたしますのでご 回答 （ かいとう ） お 願 （ おねが ） いいたします: Have you had a chance to look at the project proposal we sent you the other day? We will resend it to you just in case, so please respond.

