Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

Shrinkflation is when goods get smaller, but prices stay the same. Consumers in Japan have been lamenting about their beloved snacks becoming smaller.
This time around, the famous snack company Calbee announced a reduction in package quantities for their popular potato chips and sticks by April 2021. However, don’t count on the retail price dropping. It will increase!
While we would all gain from eating less salty snacks, the price increase isn’t easy to swallow!
You Calbee serious
カルビーの「ポテトチップス」や「じゃがりこ」の内容量の減少 や一部商品の値上げ が 来年1月24日から順次開始されますので、念のためお伝えさせていただきます。ご確認の程何卒よろしくお願いします。 pic.twitter.com/mTlJhnO4Ec
— 官報ブログ (@kanpo_blog) November 27, 2021
カルビーの「ポテトチップス」や「じゃがりこ」の内容量の減少 や一部商品の値上げ が 来年1月24日から順次開始されますので、念のためお伝えさせていただきます。
“Just to be sure, I’d like to tell you that Calbee will reduce potato chips and jagarico content sizes and raise the prices of some products from January 24, 2022. Thank you for your understanding.”
Express ‘just to be sure’ in Japanese
The expression 念のため (nennotame) translates to “just to be sure” or “just in case.” in English. The phrase is mainly used in formal written communication when you want to report, confirm or request something. While polite, “nennotame” also conveys a certain nuance of vagueness, so it’s best to use it with moderation in your communication at work.
Here are some examples:
- 資料提出の期限が迫っておりますので、念のためご連絡いたします: The deadline for submission of materials is approaching, so we would like to contact you just in case.
- 先日のクレーム内容を、念のためご報告いたします: I would like to report the contents of the recent complaint, just for your information.
- お送りした開発会議の日程でよろしいでしょうか？念のため再送いたします: Are you sure you want to use the development meeting schedule that I sent you? I will resend it to you just in case.
- 念のため、前回の資料をお送りいただけますでしょうか？: Just to be sure, could you please send me the previous documents?
- 先日お送りした企画案はご覧いただけたでしょうか？念のため再送いたしますのでご回答お願いいたします: Have you had a chance to look at the project proposal we sent you the other day? We will resend it to you just in case, so please respond.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|内容量
|naiyouryou
|Content size
|減少
|genshou
|Reduction, decrease
|一部
|ichibu
|Some
|商品
|shouhin
|Product
|値上げ
|neage
|Price increase
|順次
|junji
|In order
|開始される
|kaishi
|Be initiated
|念のため
|nen no tame
|To be sure, just in case
|伝える
|tsutaeru
|Communicate, convey