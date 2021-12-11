Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Dec 11, 2021 2 min read

With school math problems, the text matters just as well as creating and solving a numerical equation. But understanding the logic behind wording can be challenging for students, and their parents, too!

Twitter user @nao_p_on shared a picture of her son’s elementary school test earlier this week, and a buzz ensued. Her son scored 95 out of 100, losing five points for one tiny mistake. He got the correct answer (32), but the proper formula was “8×4” and not “4×8.” Mom also joked she’d take it up with Japan’s highest authority if she had to.

Many shared their frustration at what appears to be vague instruction. However, some teachers said the instructor was just following their training, i.e., educating children to read problems and infer the proper order.

朝 （ あさ ） 、 息子 （ むすこ ） のランドセルからぴらりと 出 （ で ） てきたテスト。 95 （ きゅーじゅーご ） 点 （ てん ） 。 納得 （ なっとく ） がいかず 悔 （ くや ） しくて 出 （ だ ） せなかったらしい。

【 問 （ もん ） 】 4 （ よ ） 人 （ にん ） の 子供 （ こども ） に 8 （ はち ） 枚 （ まい ） ずつシールを 配 （ くば ） るには 何 （ なん ） 枚 （ まい ） シールが 必要 （ ひつよう ） か。

【 解 （ かい ） 】

☓4×8=32枚

○8×4=32枚

大丈夫 （ だいじょうぶ ） 、 母 （ かあ ） さんも 納得 （ なっとく ） いかない。

最高裁 （ さいこうさい ） までいく。

“This morning, my son’s test popped out of his school bag. 95 points. He was so frustrated that it seemed he couldn’t take it out.

[Question]

How many stickers do you need to distribute so that each of the four children gets eight stickers?

[Solution]

☓ (wrong) 4×8 = 32 stickers

○ (correct) 8×4 = 32 stickers

It’s okay. Mom doesn’t understand it either.

Good morning.

We’re going to the Supreme Court.”

The JLPT N3 verb and phrase “ 納得 （ なっとく ） する” is convenient to express your agreement in a conversation. It conveys the acceptance of other people’s thoughts, views and actions, compared to your own. In other words, you understand, are convinced or agree because it’s consistent with what you believe in.

Here are some examples:

納得 （ なっとく ） のいかない 話 （ はなし ） : An unconvincing story, a story that doesn’t add up

のいかない : An unconvincing story, a story that doesn’t add up 説明 （ せつめい ） を 聞 （ き ） いて 納得 （ なっとく ） する: “I’ll be convinced when I hear the explanation.”

を いて する: “I’ll be convinced when I hear the explanation.” 君 （ きみ ） の 意見 （ いけん ） には 納得 （ なっとく ） できない: “I’m not convinced by your opinion.”

の には できない: “I’m not convinced by your opinion.” この 件 （ けん ） については、 理解 （ りかい ） はできるが 納得 （ なっとく ） はできない: “I understand this case, but I’m not convinced.”

については、 はできるが はできない: “I understand this case, but I’m not convinced.” その 説明 （ せつめい ） で 彼 （ かれ ） が 納得 （ なっとく ） するかどうか 教え （ おし ） て 下さ （ くだ ） い: “Let me know if that explanation makes sense to him.”

理解 （ りかい ） する, which means ‘to understand.’

It’s important to note that 納得する is different than the verb 理解 （ りかい ） する, which means “to understand.” The second one refers to correctly (or objectively) perceiving a situation regardless of your system of belief.

For example:

数学 （ すうがく ） の 公式 （ こうしき ） が 理解 （ りかい ） できた: “I was able to understand the math formulas.”

の が できた: “I was able to understand the math formulas.” 現状 （ げんじょう ） を 理解 （ りかい ） するのに 少 （ すこ ） 時間 （ じかん ） がかかった: “It took me a while to understand the current situation.”

を するのに がかかった: “It took me a while to understand the current situation.” 私 （ わたし ） は 彼 （ かれ ） の 心情 （ しんじょう ） を 理解 （ りかい ） した: “I understood his feelings.”

