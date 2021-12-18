Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

Every December, Japan’s Kanji Proficiency Society reveals the kanji (Japanese alphabet) of the year, a symbol based on a nationwide survey. Last year’s kanji 密 was chosen to relate to the government’s slogan “avoid the san-mitsu“ (close contact, poor ventilation or crowded) and reflect the atmosphere of the pandemic in Japan.
This year’s kanji, 金 (gold) was a reference to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. It drew some criticism online, as (some) people felt the choice was an insult to financially struggling businesses and families. It’s also dull because this is the fourth time this kanji has been chosen, following 2000, 2012 and 2016.
Many tweeps jumped on the opportunity to make puns based on the Japanese pronunciation “きん” which can either be 金 (gold) or 菌 (germ or bacteria). Others used it as a jab at Japan’s elite class and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Stay gold
2021年「#今年の漢字」第1位は「金」でした✨✨
応募総数223,773票から10,422票（4.66％）を集めての第1位でした。
多数のご応募ありがとうございました😊
2位以下の情報は追ってお知らせいたします！https://t.co/4wTnUgVxv0#漢字の日#金 pic.twitter.com/TSZVdvpumd
— 2021年「今年の漢字」（発表12/13 14時） (@Kotoshinokanji) December 13, 2021
“First place for the 2021 kanji of the year was ‘gold.’
It won first place with 10,422 (4.66%) votes out of 223,773 submissions.
Thank you for all the entries.
Information on the second place will be announced shortly!”
Fourth time’s the charm
金メダルにかじりついていた河村市長が忘れられない
今年の漢字は「金」東京五輪のメダルラッシュやコロナ給付金で
2021年の世相を1字で表す「今年の漢字」が「金」
「金」選ばれるのは00年、12年、16年に続いて4度目 https://t.co/LlEPZ0vRL0
— 望月衣塑子 (@ISOKO_MOCHIZUKI) December 13, 2021
“I’ll never forget Mayor Kawamura biting into his gold medal.
This year’s kanji is [gold] due to the rush of medals from the Tokyo Olympics and financial aid for the coronavirus.
The Kanji of the Year describes the world in 2021 in one character—[gold].
This is the fourth time [gold] has been chosen after 2000, 2012 and 2016.”
Germagold
今年の漢字は「金」か
「菌」の誤植かな
— くられ (@reraku) December 13, 2021
“This year’s kanji is [gold].
Maybe it’s a misprint for [germs].”
Eat the rich
今年の漢字に「金」が選ばれたのは「金に汚い自民党」と「金の亡者のIOC」が理由らしいです！
— 125 【腐敗した自民にうんざり！政権交代させよう】 (@siroiwannko1) December 13, 2021
“Apparently [money] was chosen as this year’s kanji because of the [money-grubbing Liberal Democratic Party] and the [money-grubbing IOC!]”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|今年
|kotoshi
|This year
|漢字
|kanji
|Kanji
|第1位
|dai ichi i
|First place
|応募
|oubo
|Application
|総数
|sousuu
|Total, amount
|票
|hyou
|Ballot, poll, vote
|集める
|atsumeru
|Gather, collect
|多数
|tasuu
|Plenty, numerous
|以下
|ika
|under
|情報
|jouhou
|Information
|追って
|oitte
|Later on