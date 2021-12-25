Photo:
Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

On December 22, 2021, Japan celebrated the winter solstice (冬至とうじ), the shortest day of the year. Traditionally, Japanese people would celebrate the day with a yuzu bath—perfumed with the whole citrus fruit or cut pieces encased in a bag. However, nowadays, people might not pursue the tradition at home. Still, some sento (public baths) and onsen (hot springs) offer yuzu baths to their customers.

It is said the tradition helps bring good fortune and ward off colds. What we can say for sure is that you’ll smell good after dipping in a bath filled with citrus oil! Even Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders does it.

No yuzu at home? No worries, @37motor came up with a solution to enjoy a citrusy bath using yuzu paste. We’re not sure the result will be quite the same, though!

Finger lickin’ yuzu

今日きょうは #冬至とうじ

冬至といえば、#柚子ゆず

起源きげん諸説しょせつあるようですが厄払やくはらいとしてはじまったそう。

ゆずのかおりをたのしみながら、こころ身体からだもぽかぽかに

クリスマスにけて、カーネルも今日はチキンと仲良なかよ柚子ゆず風呂ぶろのようです

“Today is the winter solstice.

Speaking of the winter solstice, #yuzu-bath [is typical].

There are many theories about its origin, but it seems to have started as a way to ward off bad luck.

Enjoy the scent of yuzu and warm up your body and soul!

In preparation for Christmas, Colonel Sanders seems to be taking a yuzu bath with his chicken today!”

The cheaper alternative

冬至

“Winter solstice”

Expressing ‘speaking of…’

The phrase といえば, which can be written alternatively with and without kanji (とえば), helps bring up typical examples or associations with the subject in a conversation. You can roughly translate the expression with “speaking of…” or “when you say…” For instance, when you chat about spring in Japan, the image coming to mind is likely to be cherry trees and hanami.

来年らいねんのことを言えばおにわらう: “Talk about next year and the devil will laugh.”

Here are some examples:

  • はるといえばさくらだ: “Spring means cherry blossoms.”
  • ２月にがつといえばもうすぐバレンタインだね: “Speaking of February, Valentine’s Day is coming soon.”
  • 12月じゅうにがつといえば、もうすぐクリスマスですね: “Speaking of December, Christmas will soon be here!”
  • 日本にほんお正月おしょうがつといえば、おせち料理りょうりですね: “When it comes to the Japanese New Year, osechi dishes are a must.”

Learning about といえば also offers the opportunity to learn a Japanese proverb:

  • 来年らいねんのことを言えばおにわらう: “Talk about next year and the devil will laugh (meaning no one can predict the future).”

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
今日きょう kyou Today
冬至とうじ touji Winter solstice
柚子ゆず yuzuyu Bath perfumed with yuzu fruit
起源きげん kigen Origin, have its root (in…)
諸説しょせつ shosetsu Rumor, theory
厄払やくはら yakuharai Exorcism, drive out evil
かお kaori A scent or odor (positive)
ぽかぽか pokapoka Pleasantly warm, nice and warm
仲良なかよ nakayoi A good relationship, intimate
