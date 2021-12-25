Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Dec 25, 2021 2 min read

On December 22, 2021, Japan celebrated the winter solstice ( 冬至 （ とうじ ） ), the shortest day of the year. Traditionally, Japanese people would celebrate the day with a yuzu bath—perfumed with the whole citrus fruit or cut pieces encased in a bag. However, nowadays, people might not pursue the tradition at home. Still, some sento (public baths) and onsen (hot springs) offer yuzu baths to their customers.

It is said the tradition helps bring good fortune and ward off colds. What we can say for sure is that you’ll smell good after dipping in a bath filled with citrus oil! Even Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders does it.

No yuzu at home? No worries, @37motor came up with a solution to enjoy a citrusy bath using yuzu paste. We’re not sure the result will be quite the same, though!

Finger lickin’ yuzu

＼ 今日 （ きょう ） は # 冬至 （ とうじ ／

冬至といえば、# 柚子 （ ゆず ） 湯 （ ゆ ）

起源 （ きげん ） は 諸説 （ しょせつ ） あるようですが 厄払 （ やくはら ） いとして 始 （ はじ ） まったそう。

ゆずの 香 （ かお ） りを 楽 （ たの ） しみながら、 心 （ こころ ） も 身体 （ からだ ） もぽかぽかに

クリスマスに 向 （ む ） けて、カーネルも今日はチキンと 仲良 （ なかよ ） く 柚子 （ ゆず ） 風呂 （ ぶろ ） のようです

“Today is the winter solstice.

Speaking of the winter solstice, #yuzu-bath [is typical].

There are many theories about its origin, but it seems to have started as a way to ward off bad luck.

Enjoy the scent of yuzu and warm up your body and soul!

In preparation for Christmas, Colonel Sanders seems to be taking a yuzu bath with his chicken today!”

The cheaper alternative

冬至

“Winter solstice”

Expressing ‘speaking of…’

The phrase といえば, which can be written alternatively with and without kanji (と 言 （ い えば), helps bring up typical examples or associations with the subject in a conversation. You can roughly translate the expression with “speaking of…” or “when you say…” For instance, when you chat about spring in Japan, the image coming to mind is likely to be cherry trees and hanami.

来年 （ らいねん ） のことを言えば 鬼 （ おに ） が 笑 （ わら ） う: “Talk about next year and the devil will laugh.”

Here are some examples:

春 （ はる ） といえば 桜 （ さくら ） だ: “Spring means cherry blossoms.”

といえば だ: “Spring means cherry blossoms.” ２月 （ にがつ ） といえばもうすぐバレンタインだね: “Speaking of February, Valentine’s Day is coming soon.”

といえばもうすぐバレンタインだね: “Speaking of February, Valentine’s Day is coming soon.” 12月 （ じゅうにがつ ） といえば、もうすぐクリスマスですね: “Speaking of December, Christmas will soon be here!”

といえば、もうすぐクリスマスですね: “Speaking of December, Christmas will soon be here!” 日本 （ にほん ） の お正月 （ おしょうがつ ） といえば、おせち 料理 （ りょうり ） ですね: “When it comes to the Japanese New Year, osechi dishes are a must.”

Learning about といえば also offers the opportunity to learn a Japanese proverb:

来年 （ らいねん ） のことを言えば 鬼 （ おに ） が 笑 （ わら ） う: “Talk about next year and the devil will laugh (meaning no one can predict the future).”

Vocabulary