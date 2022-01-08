Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

How do people in Japan feel about going back to work after their New Year's holiday?

So long, 2021, hello, 2022! This week, we welcomed the new year, and most of Japan headed back to work. Last year was wild and, sadly, ended with a really short holiday off work.

The few national holidays people get for year-end celebrations fell on a weekend, leaving only December 31 through January 3. Thus, January 4 marked the first workday of the year ( 仕事始 （ しごとはじ ） め).

Here are a few selected tweets to take a peek at the atmosphere during Japan’s this first week of the new year!

Five more minutes

明日 （ あした ） 仕事始めの 方 （ ほう ） に 向 （ む ） けて

For those who start work tomorrow.”

“ 危 （ あぶ ） ない！！あと5 分 （ ふん ） が 一生 （ いっしょう ） つづく”

Danger! Five more minutes will last a lifetime.!

Mascots work too!

おはくま～！仕事始めいってくまーす！

“O-hakuma! Let’s get to work!”

Gloating Woody

年末 （ ねんまつ ） 年始 （ ねんし ） も 関係 （ かんけい ） なく 働 （ はたら ） いた 者 （ もの ） 達 （ たち ） だ。

面構 （ つらがま ） えが 違 （ ちが ） う。

“These are the people who worked through the New Year’s holidays.

They have different attitudes.”

仕事始めで 憂鬱 （ ゆううつ ） になってる 人 （ ひと ） のツイートを 見 （ み ） て 喜 （ よろこ ） ぶ 者 （ もの ）

“Those who rejoice when they see tweets from people who are depressed about the start of work.”

‘Happy New Year’ in Japanese

Photo: iStock: gahsoon “You’re a hard worker. But you wished me a happy New Year after the 7th so…”

These phrases are for specifically after the New Year holiday. Some Japanese articles on business manners even consider January 7 the end of the greeting period. But it’s hard to catch up with everyone within a few days! Regardless, here’s how you wish your boss and colleagues a happy start as soon as you’re back in the office.

新年 （ しんねん ） 明 （ あ ） けましておめでとうございます。(Polite)

けましておめでとうございます。(Polite) 明けましておめでとう。(Casual)

あけおめ。(Very casual. Only use with people you know very well!)

Extra polite

Want to be extra polite? Add your thanks for their help and support in the previous year, and anticipate the year to come with gratitude.

昨年 （ さくねん ） は 大変 （ たいへん ） お 世話 （ せわ ） になりました: Thank you very much for your help last year.

は お になりました: Thank you very much for your help last year. 本年 （ ほんねん ） もよろしくお 願 （ ねが ） い 致 （ いた ） します: I look forward to working with you this year.

Using email

Finally, when it comes to greeting the new year via email, there are a couple of words written slightly differently for politeness.

今年 （ ことし ） becomes 本年 （ ほんねん ） (this year)

becomes (this year) 去年 （ きょねん ） becomes 旧年 （ きゅうねん ） or 昨年 （ さくねん ） (last year)

