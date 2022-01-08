Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

So long, 2021, hello, 2022! This week, we welcomed the new year, and most of Japan headed back to work. Last year was wild and, sadly, ended with a really short holiday off work.
The few national holidays people get for year-end celebrations fell on a weekend, leaving only December 31 through January 3. Thus, January 4 marked the first workday of the year (仕事始め).
Here are a few selected tweets to take a peek at the atmosphere during Japan’s this first week of the new year!
Five more minutes
明日仕事始めの方に向けて pic.twitter.com/A6GgJp6RCu
— さきゅう/ Sakyu@Commissionclose (@shamo0301) January 3, 2022
明日仕事始めの方に向けて
For those who start work tomorrow.”
“危ない！！あと5分が一生つづく”
Danger! Five more minutes will last a lifetime.!
Mascots work too!
おはくま～！仕事始めいってくまーす！ pic.twitter.com/R3lujngjdh
— くまモン【公式】 (@55_kumamon) January 3, 2022
おはくま～！仕事始めいってくまーす！
“O-hakuma! Let’s get to work!”
Gloating Woody
仕事始めで憂鬱になってる人のツイートを見て喜ぶ者 pic.twitter.com/TTA6tzLsr6
— えだま (@kissshot51) January 3, 2022
年末年始も関係なく働いた者達だ。
面構えが違う。
“These are the people who worked through the New Year’s holidays.
They have different attitudes.”
仕事始めで憂鬱になってる人のツイートを見て喜ぶ者
“Those who rejoice when they see tweets from people who are depressed about the start of work.”
‘Happy New Year’ in Japanese
These phrases are for specifically after the New Year holiday. Some Japanese articles on business manners even consider January 7 the end of the greeting period. But it’s hard to catch up with everyone within a few days! Regardless, here’s how you wish your boss and colleagues a happy start as soon as you’re back in the office.
- 新年明けましておめでとうございます。(Polite)
- 明けましておめでとう。(Casual)
- あけおめ。(Very casual. Only use with people you know very well!)
Extra polite
Want to be extra polite? Add your thanks for their help and support in the previous year, and anticipate the year to come with gratitude.
- 昨年は大変お世話になりました: Thank you very much for your help last year.
- 本年もよろしくお願い致します: I look forward to working with you this year.
Using email
Finally, when it comes to greeting the new year via email, there are a couple of words written slightly differently for politeness.
- 今年 becomes 本年 (this year)
- 去年 becomes 旧年 or 昨年 (last year)
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|仕事始め
|shigoto hajime
|First day of work of the year
|に向けて
|ni mukatte
|For…[targeting a group of people]
|一生
|isshou
|Life-time, life-span
|面構え
|tsuragamae
|Attitude, countenance, look
|憂鬱
|yuuutsu
|Gloom, low spirits, melancholy