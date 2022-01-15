Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

Last Monday, Japan celebrated 成人の日 (Seijin no Hi), or the Coming of Age Day. This day is dedicated to young people who turned 20 in the past year, the official age of majority until 2021.
While the pandemic has forced everyone to scale down the traditional picturesque celebrations, the day was still very colorful all around Japan. Young people wore kimonos and suits, and some wore even more original outfits for this rite of passage into adulthood.
What the duck
北九州の成人式、毎年一人は珍な人おるけ好き pic.twitter.com/Qcyqbdnexy
— 珍☆スポ太郎 (@tnsptru) January 9, 2022
北九州の成人式、毎年一人は珍な人おるけ好き
“Every year at the coming-of-age ceremony in Kitakyushu, there is at least one unusual person.”
Hail Zeon!
明日の成人式に着ていくスーツこれだとちょっと地味かな？ pic.twitter.com/Dvse2I15CL
— くろぼうし@23日コス博 (@zgokzogok) January 9, 2022
明日の成人式に着ていくスーツこれだとちょっと地味かな
“The suit I’m going to wear to my coming-of-age ceremony tomorrow is a little plain, isn’t it?”
Why not both?
成人式ギリギリまで袴かスーツか迷った人間の末路… pic.twitter.com/im13XIhonG
— kai (@kaaaai0426) January 6, 2022
成人式ギリギリまで袴かスーツか迷った人間の末路…
“The result of a man not sure whether to wear hakama or a suit until the last minute of his Coming-of-Age Ceremony.”
Coming of Age Day vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|成人式
|seijinshiki
|Coming of Age Ceremony
|子供時代
|kodomojidai
|Childhood
|成人期
|seijinki
|Adulthood
|新成人
|shinseijin
|New adult
|大人社会に仲間入りする
|otonashakai ni nakamairisuru
|Join the adult community
|袴
|hakama
|Traditional outfit for men
|振袖
|furisoda
|Traditional outfit for women
|記念撮影
|kinen satsuei
|Commemorative picture
|人生の節目
|jinsei no fushime
|Life milestone
|祝福する
|shukufuku
|Congratulate
|お祝いのメッセージ
|o iwai no messeeji
|Congratulatory Message
|お祝いのプレゼント
|o iwai no purezento
|Congratulatory gift