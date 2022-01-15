Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

Not everyone wears a traditional kimono or suit to celebrate Japan's Seijin no Hi!

Last Monday, Japan celebrated 成人の日 (Seijin no Hi), or the Coming of Age Day. This day is dedicated to young people who turned 20 in the past year, the official age of majority until 2021.

While the pandemic has forced everyone to scale down the traditional picturesque celebrations, the day was still very colorful all around Japan. Young people wore kimonos and suits, and some wore even more original outfits for this rite of passage into adulthood.

What the duck

北九州 （ きたきゅうしゅう ） の 成人式 （ せいじんしき ） 、 毎年 （ まいとし ） 一人 （ ひとり ） は 珍 （ ちぬ ） な 人 （ ひと ） おるけ 好 （ す ） き

“Every year at the coming-of-age ceremony in Kitakyushu, there is at least one unusual person.”

Hail Zeon!

明日 （ あした ） の 成人式 （ せいじんしき ） に 着 （ き ） ていくスーツこれだとちょっと 地味 （ じみ ） かな

“The suit I’m going to wear to my coming-of-age ceremony tomorrow is a little plain, isn’t it?”

Why not both?

成人式 （ せいじんしき ） ギリギリまで 袴 （ はかま ） かスーツか 迷 （ まよ ） った 人間 （ にんげん ） の 末路 （ まつろ ） …

“The result of a man not sure whether to wear hakama or a suit until the last minute of his Coming-of-Age Ceremony.”

