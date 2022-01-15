Learn

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

Not everyone wears a traditional kimono or suit to celebrate Japan's Seijin no Hi!

Last Monday, Japan celebrated 成人の日 (Seijin no Hi), or the Coming of Age Day. This day is dedicated to young people who turned 20 in the past year, the official age of majority until 2021

While the pandemic has forced everyone to scale down the traditional picturesque celebrations, the day was still very colorful all around Japan. Young people wore kimonos and suits, and some wore even more original outfits for this rite of passage into adulthood.

What the duck

北九州きたきゅうしゅう成人式せいじんしき毎年まいとし一人ひとりちぬひとおるけ

“Every year at the coming-of-age ceremony in Kitakyushu, there is at least one unusual person.”

Hail Zeon!

明日あした成人式せいじんしきていくスーツこれだとちょっと地味じみかな

“The suit I’m going to wear to my coming-of-age ceremony tomorrow is a little plain, isn’t it?”

Why not both?

成人式せいじんしきギリギリまではかまかスーツかまよった人間にんげん末路まつろ

“The result of a man not sure whether to wear hakama or a suit until the last minute of his Coming-of-Age Ceremony.”

Coming of Age Day vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
成人式せいじんしき seijinshiki Coming of Age Ceremony
子供こども時代じだい kodomojidai Childhood
成人期せいじんき seijinki Adulthood
しん成人せいじん shinseijin New adult
大人おとな社会しゃかい仲間入なかまいりする otonashakai ni nakamairisuru Join the adult community
はかま hakama Traditional outfit for men
振袖ふりそで furisoda Traditional outfit for women
記念きねん撮影さつえい kinen satsuei Commemorative picture
人生じんせい節目ふしめ jinsei no fushime Life milestone
祝福しゅくふくする shukufuku Congratulate
いわいいのメッセージ o iwai no messeeji Congratulatory Message
いわいいのプレゼント o iwai no purezento Congratulatory gift
