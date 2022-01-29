Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

Customers are tired of hearing others taking care of business on the toilet.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Jan 29, 2022 2 min read

When nature calls, we’d rather be home. Alas, when you got to go, you got to go. Thus, we end up in a public restroom. In Japan, women are allegedly so self-conscious that Japanese toilet maker Toto invented the Sound Princess ( 音姫 （ おとひめ ） ) to solve this delicate issue. However, the musical setup is often absent from male or mixed bathrooms, especially in stores.

Recently, an old sign posted on a Daily Yamazaki convenience restroom in Osaka surfaced on Twitter. The poster, illustrated with two apologetic bowing characters, kindly asks for the consideration of restroom users, encouraging them to hold back the “noise” when they go number-two.

The store manager received complaints from shoppers feeling uncomfortable. At the time (2017), the franchise’s headquarters advised the manager to take the sign down, feeling it was too much of a controversial take.

Although a few years old now, the resurfaced poster started a debate on bodily fluid noise and shame—can we really control the noise we make?

Please cooperate

無理 （ むり ）

“No way”

On the sign:

お 願 （ ねが ） い

最近 （ さいきん ） トイレご 利用 （ りよう ） の 方 （ かた ） の、 大便 （ だいべん ） の 際 （ さい ） のブリブリ 音 （ おと ） がウルサイと、 他 （ ほか ） のお 客様 （ きゃくさま ） から 苦情 （ くじょう ） がきております。トイレからブリブリ 音 （ おと ） が 聞 （ き ） こえるたびに、 買 （ か ） い 物 （ もの ） 中 （ ちゅう ） のお 客様 （ きゃくさま ） が 不快 （ ふかい ） な 思 （ おも ） いをされます。 大便 （ だいべん ） をされる 方 （ ほう ） は、ブリブリ 音 （ おと ） の 音量 （ おんりょう ） を 小 （ ちい ） さくしていただきますよう、ご 協力 （ きょうりょく ） お 願 （ ねが ） いいたします。

“Please!

Recently, we have received complaints from other customers about the annoying bleep-bleep sound of people using the restroom when they make a bowel movement. Every time they hear this noise from the toilet, it makes our customers uncomfortable while shopping.

We would like to ask for your cooperation in turning down the volume of the [toilet sound] when you use the toilet.

