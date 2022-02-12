Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

We know it’s bad for us, but we’re often tempted to compare ourselves to others. Should we trust those impressions, though? Are the longed-for attributes we see in others actually curses?
This hilarious illustration introduces a series of types of people we might be envious of and what they say when complimented on those positive traits or good genetics. The illustrator feels that only bodybuilders will actually tell you the truth.
Eye of the beholder
もうマッチョしか信じられない pic.twitter.com/ubbrZyqYzQ
— 伊藤 誠 (@nenesamagatizei) February 5, 2022
1. The macho man
- もうマッチョしか信じられない
- “I can only trust macho now”
2. The smart guy
- 頭がいい人 = 頭が良くってもいいことないよ
- Smart person: being smart isn’t everything.
3. The beauty
- 美人 = 可愛くってもいいことないよ
- Beauty: being pretty doesn’t do you any good.
4. The gamer
- 音ゲーマー = 音ゲー上手くてもいいことないよ
- Sound gamer: being a skilled sound gamer isn’t everything.
5. The one with a lot of followers
- Twitterで万垢持っている人 = フォロワー多くてもいいことないよ
- Person with thousands of accounts on Twitter: it’s not always good to have a lot of followers.
6. The rich person
- お金持ち = お金持ちでもいいことないよ
- Rich person: being rich isn’t everything
7. The popular one
- モテる人 = モテてもいいことないよ
- Popular person: being popular isn’t everything.
8. The annoying muscles guy
- マッチョ = 筋トレはいいぞ
- Muscle guy: muscle training is great!
Life is not a bed of roses
The Japanese いいこと (a good thing) ない (negative) with the sentence-ending particle よ helps temper a perspective or bring a new outlook on something or a situation.
In English, it roughly translates to “it isn’t worth it,” or “it isn’t everything,” or “nothing good comes out of…”
Like in the Japanese proverb 人生はいいことずくめじゃないよ, which translates to “life is not a bed of roses,” or simply put, life isn’t always fun. There is also the expression 欲張ってもいいことないよ, or “nothing good comes out of being greedy.”
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|もう
|mou
|Now
|マッチョ
|maccho
|Muscular man, hunk
|信じられる
|shinjirareru
|Can trust
|万垢
|manaka
|Ten thousand of accounts (Internet slang)
|モテる
|moteru
|Be popular (especially with the opposite gender), well-liked
|筋トレ
|kintore
|Strength exercising, muscle-building