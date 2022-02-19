Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

In Japan, Valentine’s Day is all about women giving chocolates to men in their lives—boyfriends, family members, schoolmates and work colleagues. But with coronavirus cases on the rise (again) and companies switching to remote work, workplace Valentine’s Day took a different turn.
The tweet below is a joke about how Valentine’s Day took a hit this year. Still, some people noticed a lot more men in the office than usual. Women apparently aren’t interested in gifting chocolate to coworkers when remote work is an option.
Were you expecting chocolates?
なんか今日、出社してる男性陣いつもより多くてワロタww
そして女性陣、全員在宅勤務で更にワロタwwww
— さえちゅん🐥 (@ryman_saeba1919) February 14, 2022
“Strangely, the number of male employees at the office is higher than usual today. Lol!
And what’s more impressive, all the women are working from home. Lol!”
Express ‘furthermore’ or ‘moreover’
Time to get new Japanese conjunction under your belt with 更に. This JLPT N3 level phrase is used daily and can translate several nuances. The most common is to express an increase in the degree or stages of a situation.
- 更に彼女はきれいになった: And now she’s even prettier.
- 更に上手になりました: I’ve gotten even better.
- 更に悪いことには雨が降りだした: To make matters worse, rain began to fall.
更に also indicates something that is being renewed.
A second nuance is a repetition or the addition of what has already been done before.
- 10年の月日が更に流れた: Ten more years have passed.
Finally, 更に also indicates something that is being renewed.
- 契約を更に更新する: I’m going to renew the contract further.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|なんか
|nanka
|Somehow, for some reason
|出社する
|shussha suru
|Come (go) to the office
|男性陣
|danseijin
|Men camp (as in a battle formation, or taking a side)
|いつもより
|itsumo yori
|More than usual
|ワロタ
|warota
|lol (Internet slang)
|女性陣
|joseijin
|Women camp (as in a battle formation, or taking a side)
|全員
|zenin
|All the members of a group
|在宅勤務
|zaitakukinmu
|Remote working