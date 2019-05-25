Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

Learn how to use the construction:「だけではない」with this week's viral tweet.

Legalized in Japan only in 1999, birth control pills, 経口避妊薬 （ けいこうひにんやく ） (keikouhininyaku) or ピル (piru) in Japanese, just aren’t as popular here — and it’s easy to understand why.

Getting a prescription for the pill is not exactly the simplest pathway to protection. Why bother when condoms are practically sold in every one of Japan’s more than 50,000 convenience stores?

Even if a woman finds a doctor that agrees to prescribe the pill, the prescription will typically be only for one or two months at a time. On top of this, birth control pills cost around ¥2,000 to ¥3,000 a month and aren’t covered by national health insurance.

Just stop doing the deed, the ol’ hanky panky, the getting down and durrrty, I hear you cry! Well, even if abstinence were the best method of contraception (spoiler alert: it’s not), the pill actually has a host of other health benefits for many women — especially young females going through puberty.

Birth control pills can also be prescribed to treat medical conditions, from acne to endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, cramps and other joyful symptoms dear Mother Nature blessed women with in addition to their reproductive organs.

So when her high school teacher announced during a health class that he believed no girls in the classroom could be on the pill, Twitter user @sasarin took her anger to the internet.

聞いてください 現役女子高生 ピル飲んでます

偏見をなくしたいです

この間、保健の授業で先生が｢皆さんの中で飲んでる人はいないと思うけど｣と言っていて悲しくなりました

その教育遅れてません？

ピルは｢避妊｣目的だけじゃありません

教師が進んで生理が辛い女の子の肩身狭めないで pic.twitter.com/XGQsyvRwXy — さき (@75cW0Bj6e1j08C6) May 15, 2019

聞 （ き ） いてください 現役 （ げんえき ） 女子高生 （ じょしこうせい ） ピル 飲 （ の ） んでます

偏見 （ へんけん ） をなくしたいです

この 間 （ あいだ ） 、 保健 （ ほけん ） の 授業 （ じゅぎょう ） で 先生 （ せんせい ） が｢ 皆 （ みな ） さんの 中 （ なか ） で飲んでる 人 （ ひと ） はいないと 思 （ おも ） うけど｣と 言 （ い ） っていて 悲 （ かな ） しくなりました

その 教育 （ きょういく ） 遅 （ おく ） れてません？

ピルは｢ 避妊 （ ひにん ） ｣ 目的 （ もくてき ） だけじゃありません

教師 （ きょうし ） が 進 （ すす ） んで 生理 （ せいり ） が 辛 （ うら ） い 女 （ おんな ） の 子 （ こ ） の 肩身 （ かたみ ） 狭 （ せば ） めないで

“Please listen to me, as I’d like to get rid of the prejudice against high schoolers that are on the pill. Recently, during our health class, the teacher said that he believes none of the students in our class were taking birth control pills. It made me sad. Isn’t this education program outdated? Birth control pills aren’t only for birth control. Stop trying to make girls with heavy periods feel ashamed (for taking the pill).”

Following this with a couple more tweets, Sasarin explained her disappointment seeing her teacher introducing the pill as a contraceptive method only, totally ignoring all the medical benefits and any other motivation a young girl might have for taking the pill.

Not that being sexually active should be judged either, she added.

Let’s play around with だけではない which translates to “not only” or “not only but.” In the tweet, we can see its longer casual version:

ピルは｢避妊｣目的だけじゃありません = the pill’s purpose isn’t only birth control

If you combine the first sentence with another sentence, ない (ありません) will become なく and then comes the “but”:

ピルの目的は｢避妊｣だけではなく、辛い生理もです: the pill isn’t only for birth control, but also for painful periods

Verb (dictionary form) + だけではなく

Noun + だけではなく

I-adj + だけではなく

Na-adj + なだけではなく

Japanese English Romaji 聞 （ き ） く kiku hear, listen ください kudasai please (after a verb) 現役 （ げんえき ） geneki active, currently 女子高生 （ じょしこうせい ） joshikousei high school girl ピル piru birth control pill 飲 （ の ） む nomu drink (also: take medicine) 偏見 （ へんけん ） henken bias, prejudice なくしたいです nakushitai desu want to make disappear この 間 （ あいだ ） kono aida recently 保健 （ ほけん ） hoken health (education) 授業 （ じゅぎょう ） jugyou class 先生 （ せんせい ） sensei teacher 皆 （ みな ） さん minasan everyone 中 （ なか ） で naka de among いる iru be 思 （ おも ） う omou think けど kedo but 言 （ い ） う iu say, tell 悲 （ かな ） しい

kanashii sad なる naru become 遅 （ おく ） れる okureru be behind 避妊 （ ひにん ） hinin contraception 目的 （ もくてき ） mokuteki goal, purpose 教師 （ きょうし ） kyoushi teacher 進 （ すす ） む susumu continue, proceed 生理 （ せいり ） seiri period 辛 （ つら ） い tsurai painful, hard 女 （ おんな ） の 子 （ こ ） onna no ko girl(s) 肩身 （ かたみ ） を 狭 （ せば ） める katami o sebameru to shame, to make someone feel ashamed

