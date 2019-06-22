Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

If we were to ask you what comes to mind when thinking of Japanese food, curry would probably not be your first answer. At least not before sushi, ramen, udon or okonomiyaki—all very famous Japanese dishes known, and available, worldwide.
But the truth is curry and rice (カレーライス) is a dish so widely consumed by Japanese people that it’s actually considered a national specialty. You’ll find that there are countless recipes and regional variations, and tons of restaurants specializing in curry cuisine. Even your average fami-resu (family restaurant) or traditional kissaten (coffee shop) will probably have curry somewhere on the menu—people love it that much.
However, there is one thing that all Japanese curry dishes have in common: if curry was introduced via Indian cuisine, its Japanese adaptation is an entirely different dish. Japanese curry is typically sweet, thick and mild-tasting, and includes potatoes, carrots, onions, and meat all mixed in with what’s called a “curry roux,” a blend of spices that you add to make the sauce base of your curry.
Spicing things up
Dinner time, finally! But as you hurry home from work, you’re struck by the eternal I’m–so-hungry-but-what-to-eat dilemma. Whether you cook your own meals (curry), like to Uber-eat (curry) or go to the (curry) place next door, there’s nothing like a busy life to sap all of your creativity when it comes to choosing a meal.
What if instead of racking your brain to come up with what food to eat, you played around with how you eat it? That’s exactly what Twitter user @ARuFa did when he decided to invent a game of chance to help him spice up his mealtimes.
最近カレーばっかりで飽きてきたので、カレーを構成する『カレールー』『白米』『スプーン』の位置と分量をサイコロで決めて食べました pic.twitter.com/e7ApVsRek4
— ARuFa (@ARuFa_FARu) June 11, 2019
最近カレーばっかりで飽きてきたので、カレーを構成する『カレールー』『白米』『スプーン』の位置と分量をサイコロで決めて食べました
Recently I got fed up with only eating curry, so I came up with a new way to prepare it where I decide the placement and quantity of the curry (roux), the rice, and the spoon with dice.
Here’s the “board game” @ARuFa came up with:
|位置
|Place
|分量
|Quantity
|皿の左
|left side of the plate
|無し
|nothing
|皿の右
|right side of the plate
|超少なめ
|very small
|手で持つ
|hold in hand
|少なめ
|small
|ふつう
|regular
|大盛り
|big
|超大盛り
|very big
After the first two rolls of the dice, he’ll have only one option left which will be selected automatically. Thus:
消去法で確定 = by process of elimination
He really thought of everything!
Game of Spoons
In the tweet, @ARuFa shows how the first throw of the dice told him what to do with the curry. In this case, it meant a very small quantity of curry on the right side of his plate.
The second throw was to decide what to do with the rice and things started to get weird. According to his rules, it meant that he had to hold in his hand a small quantity of rice.
Then, came the time to decide what to do with the spoon (yes, really) and, well, this ended up being their placement on the left side of the plate in a very big quantity… Yum.
Still, while his meal didn’t end up looking exactly edible, we like to think that the game was satisfying in its own way!
How to use ので in Japanese
The expression ので translates to “because,” “since,” and “so,” and has basically the same function as the particle から. However, ので sounds both softer and more formal, so you should prefer ので in a business setting. Also, ので explains a situation, while から explicitly gives causation.
Keep in mind that when combining ので with a noun or a na-adjective, you’ll have to add な.
- 明日は試験なので、早めに寝ます。= Since the test is tomorrow, I’ll go to sleep early.
- 危険なので、入らないでください。= Please do not enter because it is dangerous.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|最近
|saikin
|recently
|カレー
|karee
|curry
|ばっかり
|bakkari
|only
|飽きる
|akiru
|get tired of, fed up with
|構成する
|kousei suru
|configure
|カレールー
|karee ruu
|curry roux (curry)
|白米
|hakumai
|white rice
|スプーン
|supuun
|spoon
|位置
|ichi
|place (placement)
|分量
|bunryou
|quantity
|サイコロ
|saikoro
|dice
|決める
|kimeru
|decide
|食べる
|taberu
|eat
|皿
|sara
|plate
|左
|hidari
|left
|右
|migi
|right
|手
|te
|hand
|持つ
|motsu
|hold
|消去法で確定
|shiyoukyobou de kakutei
|by process of elimination
For more on learning Japanese
- Learn Japanese with our original study materials on GaijinPot Study
- Questions about studying Japanese in Japan? Take a look at the Japan 101 section on Higher Education and Studying Japanese
- Join our GaijinPot Study Facebook group to connect with fellow learners
- Learn more about the GaijinPot Study Placement Program
See a funny Japanese tweet that could be awesome for Tweet of the Week? Retweet it and tag us @gaijinpot!