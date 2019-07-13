Learn

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

Learn how to use the kanji 最 with this week's viral tweet pick.

By 3 min read

Fast and convenient, mobile payment apps are taking over the world—Japan included. The mobile wallet market is challenging Japanese society’s love of coins and crisp banknotes. In 2018, 25% of smartphone owners had made at least one purchase using their mobile phone, a trend likely to boom in 2019.

But before Japan kneels before a cashless world, it needs a strong guarantee that citizens’ privacy and security aren’t being sacrificed at the altar of convenience.

Luckily, we have the recent 7Pay app fiasco to give us all a good wake-up call that mobile pay isn’t always the savior we need.

7Pay: 3 days, 900 clients hacked, ¥55 million stolen

Launched on July 1, 7-Eleven’s shiny new mobile-wallet app 7-Pay crashed as fast as you can say irrashaimase. 

In brief, hackers (but it could just as well have been your technology-challenged grandmother) were able to steal about ¥55 million in payments due to serious security vulnerabilities. The parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. even managed to anger the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (and those guys still use fax) for not following sufficient security guidelines. For a recap of this drama, warm-up some popcorn and read all about it here.

Twitter is very amused

Rumors that 7-Pay users were noticing unexpected transactions on their accounts quickly spread on social media.

「恥ずかしいんだけどおにぎり１個いっこもらえるから、チャージして登録とうろくして」

「そうしたら、40万円よんまんえんられちゃったバカだね」

This is embarrassing but I signed up and put some money [on 7-Pay] just to receive a free onigiri. Stupid, isn’t it? By doing this, I got ¥400,000 stolen [from my account]”

This very expensive freebie was then artfully summarized in this illustration tweeted by user @doppelscheisse.

7pay騒動そうどう要約ようやくした画像がぞう面白おもしろくて面白くて… = This really, really entertaining image perfectly sums the 7-Pay fiasco…

We can almost hear the laughter coming from 7-Eleven’s main competitors, together nicknamed the “Four Heavenly Kings”—a reference to four Buddhist gods—a.k.a. the top four convenience store brands in Japan.

ｾﾌﾞﾝ『グアアアアアア』(死亡しぼう)

ﾌｧﾐﾏ『セブンペイがやられたか…』

ﾛｰｿﾝ『ﾌﾌﾌ…やつはコンビニペイ四天王してんのうなかでも最弱さいじゃく…』

ﾐﾆｽﾄｯﾌﾟ『QR決済けっさいつらよごしよ…』

ｾ･ﾌ･ﾛ『ﾐﾆｽﾄｯﾌﾟﾍﾟｲいやん』

= 7-Eleven: “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarghhh” (*Dies*)
Famima: “Oh… 7-Pay got killed…”
Lawson: “LOLZ… Well, their app was the weakest of the Four Kings’ apps”
Ministop: “Yeah, this is a disgrace to QR payments…”
7-Eleven/Famima/Lawson: “Uh, Ministop you don’t even have a payment app!”

How to use the kanji 最

While we can’t say for sure which convenience store offers the best mobile wallet app, we can definitely label 7-Pay as the weakest. You’ve probably spotted “最” a recurring kanji symbolizing “most” or “extreme” before this tweet.

Time to review a few pairs:

最弱さいじゃく  VS  最強さいきょう  = The weakest VS the strongest
最低さいてい  VS  最高さいこう  = The worst VS the best
最悪さいあく  VS 最善さいぜん  = The worst VS the best
最初さいしょ  VS 最後さいご  = The first VS the last
最短さいたん  VS 最長さいちょ  = The shortest VS the longest
最新さいしん  VS 最古さいこ  = The latest VS the oldest

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
ずかしい hazukashii embarrassing
おにぎり onigiri rice ball
ko counter for small object
もらえる moraeru receive
から kara because
チャージする chaaji suru charge/load/put  money (on)
登録とうろくする touroku suru register
られる torareru to be stolen
バカ baka stupid
騒動そうどう soudou turmoil, fiasco, disaster
要約ようやく youyaku sum up
画像がぞう gazou image
面白おもしろ omoshiroi interesting, funny
死亡しぼう shibou death
四天王してんのう shintennou Four Heavenly Kings
最弱さいじゃく saijaku weakest
決済けっさい kessai settlement, payment method
つらよご
 tsurayogoshi disgrace

nai there is not

