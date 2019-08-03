Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

The first Pokémon Center opened in Osaka in 1998 and today Japan counts 11 official retail spaces for Poké-maniacs to catch ’em all. With Pikachu as their adorable leader, those poké-wonderlands are just perfect to satisfy the p-otaku in you (wahey!)
Merchandising-wise, Nintendo is making big money from Pokémon Centers. These official stores are like a sanctuary for fans to adopt plushies and purchase figures, drawings, clothes, snacks, jewelry, and other great goodies. There’s even an online store for fans in the U.S.
And they’re now hiring!
Get your resumes ready because Pokémon Centers across the nation are looking for new staff!
渋谷駅にあるポケモンセンターの求人広告が良かった。
渋谷東京メトロ1番出口にいっぱいいたのでいってみてください pic.twitter.com/ci4fNFwa7i
— akazunoma (@akazunoma) July 29, 2019
渋谷駅にあるポケモンセンターの求人広告が良かった。
渋谷東京メトロ1番出口にいっぱいいたのでいってみてください
= The hiring ads for Pokémon centers at Shibuya station are great. There are lots of them near the metro Exit 1 so go check them out!
ポケモンセンター社員の広告、すご～って見てたら最後のコイキングで笑った pic.twitter.com/nP3dua08vF
— 芽唯👒🌻声優志望 (@nikonikomei) July 29, 2019
ポケモンセンター社員の広告、すご～って見てたら最後のコイキングで笑った
= As I was looking at all the ads to hire staff for the Pokemon centers the last one with Magikarp made me laugh.
With over 1.1 million passengers daily, Shibuya station is THE perfect spot for companies to show their hiring ads. All they need (aside from paying an expensive advertising fee) is to come up with a creative ad campaign to generate social media buzz.
So what did Nintendo choose? Pokémon puns.
Each poster’s tagline is basically a word-play on a Pokémon’s characteristics. The purpose? Appealing to そんなキミに, “someone like you.”
Some of our favorites are:
Cubone (カラカラ, Karakara)
骨のある仕事ください = I want a job with backbone
Slowpoke (ヤドン, Yadon)
たまには肩の力を抜かなきゃ = Sometimes, you need to take it easy
Snorlax (カビゴン, Kabigon)
目も覚めるような仕事ないかな = Isn’t there a job that keeps me awake?
Magikarp (コイキング, Koi king)
のびしろしかない = I have no choice but to grow my potential
Meowth (ニャース, Nyarth)
やりがいもお金もある = (A job) worth doing that’s well-paid
How to say something is worth doing in Japanese
Meowth may want money, but he also makes a fair point: there’s nothing better than a job worth doing.
Let’s take a look at the simple yet interesting Japanese suffix がい. By itself, がい means that something is worth your time or your effort. The most common expression you’ll encounter is the combo する (to do) and がい.
- やりがいのある仕事 = A job worth doing (a fulfilling job)
- やりがいのある経験 = An experience worth having
But がい can be coupled with other verbs as well. Take a verb, conjugate with the ます form, take out ます and add がい instead:
- 教えがいのある生徒 = A student worth teaching
- 読みがいのある本 = A book worth the reading
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|渋谷駅
|shibuya eki
|Shibuya station
|ポケモンセンター
|pokemonsentaa
|Pokémon Center
|求人広告
|kyuujinn koukoku
|job ads
|良い
|yoi
|good
|東京メトロ
|toukyou metoro
|Tokyo metro
|1番出口
|ichiban deguchi
|Exit 1
|いっぱい
|ippai
|a lot
|いってみてください
|itte mitte kudasai
|go see
|そんなキミに
|sonna kimi ni
|someone like you
|社員
|shain
|employee
|見てたら
|mitetara
|as (I) was looking
|最後
|saigo
|end, last
|コイキング
|koikingu
|Magikarp
|笑う
|warau
|laugh
|骨のある
|hone no aru
|spirited, have backbone
|お金
|okane
|money
|たまに
|tama ni
|from time to time
|肩の力を抜く
|kata no chikara o nuku
|take it easy, relax
|目も覚める
|me mo sameru
|stay awake, keep eyes open
|のびしろ
|nobishiro
|room for growth, potential
|しかない
|shika nai
|only but
|経験
|keiken
|experience
|教える
|oshieru
|teach
|生徒
|seito
|student
|読む
|yomu
|read
|本
|hon
|book
For more on learning Japanese
- Learn Japanese with our original study materials on GaijinPot Study
- Questions about studying Japanese in Japan? Take a look at the Japan 101 section on Higher Education and Studying Japanese
- Join our GaijinPot Study Facebook group to connect with fellow learners
- Learn more about the GaijinPot Study Placement Program