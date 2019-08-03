Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

Pokémon Centers in Japan are looking for staff and they've enlisted the help of everybody's favorite monsters.

The first Pokémon Center opened in Osaka in 1998 and today Japan counts 11 official retail spaces for Poké-maniacs to catch ’em all. With Pikachu as their adorable leader, those poké-wonderlands are just perfect to satisfy the p-otaku in you (wahey!)

Merchandising-wise, Nintendo is making big money from Pokémon Centers. These official stores are like a sanctuary for fans to adopt plushies and purchase figures, drawings, clothes, snacks, jewelry, and other great goodies. There’s even an online store for fans in the U.S.

And they’re now hiring!

Get your resumes ready because Pokémon Centers across the nation are looking for new staff!

渋谷駅 （ しぶやえき ） にあるポケモンセンターの 求人 （ きゅうじん ） 広告 （ こうこく ） が 良 （ よ ） かった。

渋谷 東京 （ とうきょう ） メトロ 1番 （ いちばん ） 出口 （ でぐち ） にいっぱいいたのでいってみてください

= The hiring ads for Pokémon centers at Shibuya station are great. There are lots of them near the metro Exit 1 so go check them out!

ポケモンセンター 社員 （ しゃいん ） の広告、すご～って 見 （ み ） てたら 最後 （ さいご ） のコイキングで 笑 （ わら ） った

= As I was looking at all the ads to hire staff for the Pokemon centers the last one with Magikarp made me laugh.

With over 1.1 million passengers daily, Shibuya station is THE perfect spot for companies to show their hiring ads. All they need (aside from paying an expensive advertising fee) is to come up with a creative ad campaign to generate social media buzz.

So what did Nintendo choose? Pokémon puns.

Each poster’s tagline is basically a word-play on a Pokémon’s characteristics. The purpose? Appealing to そんなキミに, “someone like you.”

Some of our favorites are:

Cubone (カラカラ, Karakara)

骨 （ ほね ） のある 仕事 （ しごと ） ください = I want a job with backbone

Slowpoke (ヤドン, Yadon)

たまには 肩 （ かた ） の 力 （ ちから ） を 抜 （ ぬ ） かなきゃ = Sometimes, you need to take it easy

Snorlax (カビゴン, Kabigon)



目 （ め ） も 覚 （ さ ） めるような仕事ないかな = Isn’t there a job that keeps me awake?

Magikarp (コイキング, Koi king)

のびしろしかない = I have no choice but to grow my potential

Meowth (ニャース, Nyarth)

やりがいもお 金 （ かね ） もある = (A job) worth doing that’s well-paid

How to say something is worth doing in Japanese

Meowth may want money, but he also makes a fair point: there’s nothing better than a job worth doing.

Let’s take a look at the simple yet interesting Japanese suffix がい. By itself, がい means that something is worth your time or your effort. The most common expression you’ll encounter is the combo する (to do) and がい.

やりがいのある仕事 = A job worth doing (a fulfilling job)

やりがいのある 経験 けいけん = An experience worth having

But がい can be coupled with other verbs as well. Take a verb, conjugate with the ます form, take out ます and add がい instead:

教 （ おし ） えがいのある 生徒 （ せいと ） = A student worth teaching

読 よ みがいのある 本 ほん = A book worth the reading

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 渋谷駅 （ しぶやえき ） shibuya eki Shibuya station ポケモンセンター pokemonsentaa Pokémon Center 求人広告 （ きゅうじんこうこく ） kyuujinn koukoku job ads 良 （ よ ） い yoi good 東京 （ とうきょう ） メトロ toukyou metoro Tokyo metro 1番出口 （ いちばんでぐち ） ichiban deguchi Exit 1 いっぱい ippai a lot いってみてください itte mitte kudasai go see そんなキミに sonna kimi ni someone like you 社員 （ しゃいん ） shain employee 見 （ み ） てたら mitetara as (I) was looking 最後 （ さいご ） saigo end, last コイキング koikingu Magikarp 笑 （ わら ） う warau laugh 骨 （ ほね ） のある hone no aru spirited, have backbone お 金 （ かね ） okane money たまに tama ni from time to time 肩 （ かた ） の 力 （ ちから ） を 抜 （ ぬ ） く kata no chikara o nuku take it easy, relax 目 （ め ） も 覚 （ さ ） める

me mo sameru stay awake, keep eyes open のびしろ nobishiro room for growth, potential しかない shika nai only but 経験 （ けいけん ） keiken experience 教 （ おし ） える oshieru teach 生徒 （ せいと ） seito student 読 （ よ ） む yomu read 本 （ ほん ） hon book

