Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

The world ends, ネコジラ begins.

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Aug 17, 2019 3 min read

If you think diorama means boring miniature replica, time to think again! In Japan, the hobby of crafting tiny worlds in loving detail has reached a whole other level thanks to some crazy talented artists.

We can’t speak about diorama in Japan without mentioning two of the most famous Japanese artists of the genre: Satoshi Araki and Tanaka Tatsuya.

Satoshi Araki’s attention to detail in his work is more than staggering. Famous for his 超 （ ちょう ） リアルなジオラマ, “super real diorama”, he even writes books about how to build realistic miniatures.

With an entirely different style, Tanaka Tatsuya lets his imagination run wild and creates amazing and fun diorama.



Want to try it for yourself? Many souvenir shops in Japan sell miniature handmade diorama kits that are perfect to give this hobby a go!

Cat VS Diorama

Our furry companions have basically zero respect for our personal space and stuff. Forget about leaving your keys on the counter or pens on your table, they’ll soon obey gravity and fall to the ground with a little help from kitty’s paw.

In the diorama-loving community, cats are the ultimate enemy. The ネコジラ (Catzilla) leaves a trail of chaos and destruction in its wake in a punny reference to the world-famous monster, Godzilla.

Railway and diorama enthusiast @vM8nGn1T21sJLyD shared this cinematic scene of the dramatic moment their cat reigned feline hellfire on a miniature Tokyo.

やめれーーーーー！= Stoooooooop!

…

その 後 （ ご ） = After

Twitter user @Iwakyu_k was quick to respond with their own recent diorama destruction.

街並 （ まちな ） みは 遠 （ とお ） く 及 （ およ ） びませんが。

我 （ わ ） が 家 （ や ） のジオラマでも 同様 （ どうよう ） の 被害 （ ひがい ） が 出 （ で ） た 事 （ こと ） が 御座 （ ござ ） います(^^;;

= My diorama is not as good as his but… (^^ ;;

One Twitter user was inspired to create a series of real-life imaginings of Catzilla wreaking havoc in various cat-like ways.

ネコジラ = Catzilla

How to describe the after(math) of something in Japanese

その 後 （ ご ） or その 後 （ あと ） is pretty straightforward and can be translated as “after that,” “afterward” or “thereafter.”

その後すぐに 寝 （ ね ） ました。= I fell asleep right away after that.

Depending on the context, the phrase can also mean “and then” with the nuance of a logical consequence between what happened and what follows.

In this sense, その後 is a synonym for それで a phrase you’ll use to stress the reasons for a particular situation.

それで, どうなったんだ？= And then, what happened?

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 超 （ ちょう ） chou super リアル riaru real ジオラマ jiorama diorama ネコジラ nekojira catzilla やめる yameru stop 街並 （ まちな ） み machinami street with houses/shops (town) 遠 （ とお ） い tooi far 及 （ およ ） ぶ: oyobu reach, amount to 我 （ わ ） が 家 （ や ） wagaya our home 同様 （ どうよう ） douyou likewise 被害 （ ひがい ） higai damage 出 （ で ） る deru come, occur 御座 （ ござ ） います gozaimasu exist (very polite) すぐに suguni immediately 寝 （ ね ） る neru sleep

