Learn

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

Learn how to use the expression ために with this week's viral tweet.

By 3 min read

While Japanese chefs are known for their pursuit of culinary perfection (Tokyo still reigns as the city with the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world), most ordinary Japanese folks would rather enjoy a style of cuisine that’s a little bit more rustic.

Known as “B-class gourmet (Bきゅうグルメ), a term coined in the mid-80s, the trend for homestyle cooking was born from people’s gradual rejection of dining out at expensive restaurants during the Bubble Economy, where a meal would typically cost ¥10,000 or more.

You’re probably already familiar with a number of B-kyu gurume dishes. Basically, “B-Kyu” denotes a regional dish made using local and cheap ingredients. There’s okonomiyaki, takoyaki, and kushikatsu — all famous foods from Osaka. Ramen and the festival food yakisoba (fried soba noodles) are included in the category as well. But top ranking among all of these has got to be omurice — a dish of ketchup-flavored rice covered in an omelet — that’s loved by both young and old across the country.

How to make Japanese omurice

To make omurice all you have to do is take the rice, fry it with a tomato-based sauce like ketchup, add chicken or spam, then wrap with a thinly fried omelet. And voilà

Perfect omurice!

OK, maybe it’s not that easy. There’s an art to topping the rice with the perfect eggy dome: a good tip is to pour some cheese on the mound of rice first to hold it all together, then, using a spatula, fold both sides of the omelet toward the middle of the pan, flip upside down and gently shake it onto the rice.

What NOT to do when cooking omurice

Left to fend for himself by his parents, who were out of town for work, @fguy found out the hard way that no, a microwave is NOT a good tool for heating up eggs after seeking advice from a “friend.”

今日きょうおれ人間にんげん不信ふしんになった = Today I lost faith in humanity

His viral tweet includes screenshots taken from the popular messenger app LINE where we can read his S.O.S.

たのみがある = I have a favor to ask

なんや = What?

今日きょうおや両方りょうほう出張しゅっちょういえかえってこないから自分じぶんめしつくってべろってわれたんだけどおれ料理りょうり知識ちしき0だからなにもわからない。とりあえずオムライス作ろうとおもうんだけど作りかたおしえてくれない？

Today, both my parents are on business trips out of town so I was told to make my own meals, but because my cooking skills amount to 0, I have no idea about anything. So, I thought I could start with cooking myself omurice. Could you teach me the recipe? 

いいぞ = Sure

まずたまごやわらかくするために電子でんしレンジで3分さんぷんあたためます = First, in order to soften the egg, warm it up for 3 minutes in the microwave 

A couple of minutes later, @fguy realized he’s been pranked. 

まえねカス = Die, you piece of trash!

In order to cook omurice, one should know how to make an omelet

The expression ために is really handy when you want to explain aims such as “in order to do something” or “for something/someone.” 

ために follows the dictionary (plain) form of verbs: 

日本語にほんご勉強べんきょうするために、来日らいにちしました。= I came to Japan in order to study Japanese.

ために can also be used with nouns, but in this case, you’ll need the particle to link the noun to the phrase: 

家族かぞくのためにはたらきます。= I work for my family.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
Bきゅうグルメ B kyuu gurume cheap, everyday food
今日きょう kyou today
おれ ore I
人間にんげん不信ふしんになる ningen fushin ni naru lose faith in humanity
 たのみがある tanomi ga aru have a favor (to ask)
なんや nanya what? (Osaka dialect)
おや
 oya parent(s)
両方りょうほう ryouhou both
出張しゅっちょう shucchou business trip
いえ ie home
かえ kaeru come back
自分じぶん jibun de by myself, oneself
めし meshi meal
つく
 tsukuru make
べる
 taberu eat
われる
 iwareru be told
けど
 kedo but
料理りょうり ryouri cooking
知識ちしき chishiki knowledge
なに
 nani mo anything
わかる wakaru understand
とりあえず
 toriaezu first
オムライス
 omuraisu omelet with fried rice
おも
 omou think
つくかた tsukurikata recipe
おしえる
 oshieru teach
いいぞ
 iizo sure
まず
 mazu first
たまご tamago egg
やわらかくする
 yawarakaku suru soften
電子でんしレンジ
 denshi renji microwave
3分さんぷん
 san pun 3 minutes
あたためる
 atatameru warm up
まえ
 o mae you
shine die
 カス kasu trash, scum
ために
 tame ni in order to

For more on learning Japanese

Topics: /

Related

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

Learn how to use the expression ことがある thanks to this week's tasty tweet.

By 3 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

The world ends, ネコジラ begins.

By 3 min read

Learn
Learn

How to Bargain in Japanese

Useful Japanese for negotiating a discount in different situations from shopping to signing an apartment contract.

By 3 min read