Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

Brace yourself, Japan’s consumption tax increase is coming!

The much disliked 消費税 （ しょうひぜい ） (shouhizei) will be going up from 8 to 10 percent on October 1, 2019. This twice-delayed tax hike brings back painful memories, with the last raise, from 5 to 8 percent in 2014, plunging the country into a brief recession.

Keeping consumers and businesses happy

The Abe administration may feel a 2 percent tax raise is essential to boost the economy, but Japanese consumers and retailers sure aren’t happy about it.

To appease the people, the government offered to subsidize a point-back system for cashless transactions at small and medium-sized retailers. Consumers using credit cards, smartphones, and QR codes for their purchases will get loyalty points worth 2 percent of their purchase in return. So, if you’re smart with your payments, you could end up paying a tax rate of 8 percent— as if nothing ever changed!

Ain’t nobody got time to check so many pages!

But here’s the catch. A lot of Japanese retailers weren’t actually equipped to deal with cashless payments. So, in the past few months, many of them began implementing measures to be able to accept more payment methods.

However, consumers needed a resource that listed which store would be able to accept a cashless payment and enable them to benefit from the point-back system. You know, something like a store locator online or a special payment mark by the cash register.

The solution that Japanese officials came up with? A list of all the stores offering cashless payment throughout the country displayed in a 3,600-page PDF.

これ 政府 （ せいふ ） のキャッシュレス 推進 （ すいしん ） の 広報 （ こうほう ） なんだけど、 使 （ つか ） えるお 店 （ みせ ） 押 （ お ） したら3600ページもあるPDFに 飛 （ と ） ばされて 官公庁 （ かんこうちょう ） 頭 （ あたま ） 大丈夫 （ だいじょうぶ ） ？ってなってる。

= This is the government’s cashless payment promotion, though I wonder what went through the government officers’ heads when they made it so a 3600-page PDF would pop up when you click on (the button to search for) cashless payment-friendly stores.

Obviously, @kanaxpon isn’t the only one doubting the sanity of the officials who thought publishing this PDF would be an awesome idea.

ちょっと 伸 （ の ） びてるんでPDFのリンク 貼 （ は ） っておきますね。これ、 都道府県 （ とどうふけん ） 全部 （ ぜんぶ ） の 店 （ みせ ） 載 （ の ） るからもう 意味 （ いみ ） わからないし、これ 紙 （ かみ ） で 印刷 （ いんさつ ） するもんなら 税金 （ ぜいきん ） の 無駄 （ むだ ） な 気 （ き ） が

= This is buzzing, so I’ll share the PDF link here. This document lists every store in all the prefectures. Does this make any sense? Won’t printing this on paper be a waste of our taxes?!

Yes, it would be a waste. And bad for the environment too. What were these guys thinking?

Let’s forget about taxes for a couple of minutes and focus our attention on ん, that you’ll find before a predicate or a verb. ん is the short version for the particle の which, when ending a sentence or clause, brings on two nuances:

Explaining causes or reasons for something

どうして 窓 （ まど ） を 閉 （ し ） めましたか。= Why did you close the window?

寒 （ さむ ） いのです。= Because I’m cold.

Seeking affirmations, confirmations or agreement with the speaker

ここ 新学生 （ しんがくせい ） の 待 （ ま ） ち 合 （ あ ） わせ 場所 （ ばしょ ） ですね。= This is the meeting place for the new students, right?

When you are asked this kind of question with の or ん, you’ll usually reply using the ん.

Softening a request

トイレに 行 （ い ） きたいんですが・・・= I’d like to go to the toilets… Could you let me go?

While の is polite, ん has a more casual feel.

Vocabulary

