Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

Marie Kondo would lose her mind! Learn how to use でしょう with this week's viral tweet.

Sep 14, 2019

The art of the presentation sadly seems to elude many a government employee in Japan.

Obviously, your goal is to charm your audience with a witty speech and a well-designed PPT (or Keynote if we’re being fancy), long enough to get your points across the room but short enough so that nobody nods off during the important bits. You’re Tom Cruise and your mission impossible is to keep them engaged—or at the very least awake.

One rule of thumb that we’re often taught in school is to refrain from putting all of the information onto your slides and simply reading what’s written there. One slide = one key idea. Also, best to avoid the Clip Art plugin, steer clear from any animation, and do not use yellow or magenta in “Marker Felt” or some other dodgy font.

Please refer to my wall of text

We were gasping for air after stumbling on this Japanese language teacher’s tweet.

Attending a seminar organized by the government about improving Japanese language education for foreigners living in Japan, @Honigon3D shared pictures of a series of slides buried under text blocks that would probably make Marie Kondo scream.

お 役所 （ やくしょ ） の 人 （ ひと ） が 作 （ つく ） る「パワーポイントのスライド」って、 何 （ なん ） か「スライドの 存在意義 （ そんざいいぎ ） 」みたいな 根本 （ こんぽん ） 部分 （ ぶぶん ） の 概念 （ がいねん ） からしてそもそも 異 （ こと ） なっているんだろうなあ。

= I think this “PowerPoint slide” created by the government seems to be missing the basic concept of what a slide is.

Investigating further, @Honigon3D discovered that the slides were originally from a document handed out by Japanese immigration services, and simply copied and pasted into the PowerPoint.

例 （ れい ） のバズった「お役所パワーポイント」。もともと 配布資料 （ はいふしりょう ） として 作成 （ さくせい ） されたのだから、スライドで 読 （ よ ） めなくても 仕方 （ しかた ） がない、というコメントが 多 （ おお ） くありましたが、 配布 （ はいふ ） されたものもこんな 感 （ かん ） じでした（ 要 （ よう ） するに読めない）。

= About the viral PowerPoint [tweet] from the City Hall. Many comments mentioned that the document was originally made to be distributed in written form, so it couldn’t be helped. But look what was handed out. Basically, I can’t read it.

With a ¥100 coin for comparison, @Honigon3D explains that the font size is way too small for any sane mind to be able to understand.

Understanding the nuance of the Japanese ending particle だろう and でしょう

Grasping the nuances of だろう, or it’s more polite counterpart でしょう, can be maddening. The でしょう (だろう) ending particle has many meanings that will change depending on the context, but most importantly, depending on the tone of the speaker.

Here’s a quick list of how でしょう can be translated :

“I think”

“It seems that way”

“Probably…”

“I guess…”

“Right?”

“Don’t you agree?”

Said with confidence and an assertive tone, でしょう expresses strongly what you think or believe. But on the contrary, if you use a questioning tone, you’re asking for confirmation or approval from the person you’re speaking with.

嘘 （ うそ ） でしょう！！= Are you kidding me? (literally, “that’s a lie!”)

嘘でしょう・・・ = That’s a lie… right?

でしょう also conveys something will likely happen. That’s why you can hear this particle a lot in Japanese weather forecasts, usually delivered with a rather emotionless, flat tone.

明日 （ あした ） は 晴 （ は ） れでしょう。= Tomorrow will probably be sunny.

だろう follows the dictionary form of verbs, nouns, and adjectives. Note that in casual speech, だろう sometimes loses the last う for a short だろ.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English お 役所 （ やくしょ ） o yakusho government office 人 （ ひと ） hito person, people 作 （ つく ） る tsukuru make パワーポイント pawaapointo PowerPoint スライド suraido slide 何 （ なん ） か nanka like 存在意義 （ そんざいいぎ ） sonzaiigi reason of being みたい mitai looks like 根本 （ こんぽん ） konpon basis 部分 （ ぶぶん ） bubun part 概念 （ がいねん ） gainen concept からして karashite for starters そもそも somosomo to begin with 異 （ こと ） なう kotonau be different 例 （ れい ） rei example バズ bazu Buzz もともと motomoto originally 配布資料 （ はいふしりょう ） haifushiryou handout として toshite as 作成 （ さくせい ） される sakusei sareru be created 読 （ よ ） める yomeru be able to read 仕方 （ しかた ） がない shikata ga nai It can’t be help コメント komento comment 多 （ おお ） い ooi a lot, many 配布 （ はいふ ） される haifu sareru be handed out こんな 感 （ かん ） じ konna kanji like this 要 （ よう ） するに yousuru ni in short 嘘 （ うそ ） uso lie 明日 （ あした ） ashita tomorrow 晴 （ は ） れる hareru be sunny, clear away

