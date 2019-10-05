Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

Learn how to use the suffix 方 with this week's infuriating viral tweet.

We’ve all heard the classic line “Japan is an incredibly welcoming country.” A place where everyone’s kind, polite, and eerily silent on the trains. And the crime rate? Oh! Ridiculously low! That’s in part thanks to the approximately 6,000 24-hour-staffed police boxes that cover the country in a network of uniformed protection.

Papers, please!

But does all that security come at a cost?

In Japan, walking around without identification papers on your person is technically illegal. Japanese law allows patrolling officers to stop a random person at any time to check their ID. The people they inevitably choose? Those who don’t look “Japanese.”

Even if you’ve done nothing wrong at all, if you’re caught empty-handed you could be arrested and taken straight to the police station. A couple of months back, an unlucky Indonesian tourist forgot her passport at her hotel and, while separated from her travel group, got held for several days by the police who mistook her for an illegal immigrant worker.

But I’m Japanese!

For a long time, Japanese society has entertained the myth that Japan is a homogenous homeland, free of discrimination because, well, everyone is the same.

But, in recent years, in particular, there’s been a steadily growing number of Japanese nationals of foreign descent (in addition to an increase in the number of foreign residents) that is challenging that misconception loud and clear.

Whether we choose to see it or not, discrimination exists in Japan. Among the body of evidence is how appearance-based identity control checks are conducted on the street.

Japanese nationals don’t have an ID card and they have no reason to carry their passport on them day-to-day either. But incidents like the one @zainulabaden experienced suggests that some Japanese people might have to—just to be safe.

僕 （ ぼく ） はパキスタン 系 （ けい ） 日本人 （ にほんじん ） です。 国籍 （ こくせき ） も 日本 （ にほん ） です。 顔 （ かお ） はこれでも日本人なんです。

職質 （ しょくしつ ） には 協力 （ きょうりょく ） します。しかし 最初 （ さいしょ ） から「 在留 （ ざいりゅう ） カードは」「パスポートは」「ないなら 逮捕 （ たいほ ） しなきゃいけないよ」と 言 （ い ） う 聞 （ き ） き 方 （ かた ） は 嫌 （ いや ） な 気分 （ きぶん ） になります

「 本人 （ ほんにん ） 確認 （ かくにん ） 書類 （ しょるい ） の 提示 （ ていじ ） をお 願 （ ねが ） いします」が 適切 （ てきせつ ） です。この顔でも日本人なんです

= I’m Japanese of Pakistani origin. My nationality IS Japanese. Despite how I look, I am Japanese. I do a good job cooperating. But this way of asking from the start “Where’s your alien card?”, “Your passport?”, “If you don’t have it, we’ll have to arrest you” makes me feel bad. “Please provide a document showing your identity” is the appropriate way to ask. Yes, even with this face, I am Japanese.

Shedding a not-so-glamorous light on identity controls in Japan, @Zainulaben’s tweet prompted people—Japanese citizens and foreign residents—to share their own experiences as well which you can read on the thread.

That’s the way to do it!

Time to learn how to use the suffix 方 （ かた which expresses “the way (manner) to (perform an action)” or “how to (perform an action)”.

The construction is easy peasy, you attach 方 to the stem of the verb, minus the ます form:

履歴書 （ りれきしょ の 書 （ か ） き 方 （ かた = way to write a resume

考 （ かんが ） え 方 （ かた = way of thinking

やり 方 （ かた = way of doing

使 （ つか ） い 方 （ かた = way of using

When the verb becomes a noun it looks like this:

彼の 考 （ かんが ） え 方 （ かた が面白い = his way of thinking is interesting.

漢字 （ かんじ の書き 方 （ かた は難しい = the way of writing kanji is difficult

パソコンの 使 （ つか ） い 方 （ かた を 教 （ おし ） えてください = tell me how to use the computer

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 僕 （ ぼく ） boku I パキスタン 系 （ けい ） pakisutan kei of Pakistani origin 日本人 （ にほんじん ） nihonjin Japanese person 国籍 （ こくせき ） kokuseki nationality も mo too 顔 （ かお ） kao face これでも koredemo even though it may appear like this 職質 （ しょくしつ ） shokushitsu questioning (by police) 協力 （ きょうりょく ） する kyouryoku suru cooperate しかし shikashi but 最初 （ さいしょ ） から saisho kara from the start 在留 （ ざいりゅう ） カード zairyuukaado residence card パスポート pasupooto passport 逮捕 （ たいほ ） する ） taiho suru arrest 言 （ い ） う iu tell 聞 （ き ） き 方 （ かた ） kikikata way of asking 嫌 （ いや ） iya disagreeable 気分 （ きぶん ） kibun mood, feeling 本人 （ ほんにん ） 確認 （ かくにん ） 書類 （ しょるい ） honnin kakunin shorui identification document 提示 （ ていじ ） teiji present, presentation お 願 （ ねが ） いします o onegai shimasu please 適切 （ てきせつ ） tekisetsu appropriate, pertinent 履歴書 （ りれきしょ ） rirekisho resume 書 （ か ） く kaku write 考 （ かんが ） える kangaeru think 使 （ つか ） う tsukau use 彼 （ かれ ） kare he, him 面白 （ おもしろ ） い omoshiroi interesting, funny 漢字 （ かんじ ） kanji kanji 難 （ むずか ） しい muzukashii difficult パソコン pasokon computer 教 （ おし ） える oshieru teach ください kudasai please

