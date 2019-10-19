Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

Learn how to use the expression とんでもない with this week's viral tweet.

We were warned: Typhoon Habigis was one monster of a typhoon; a hellish tropical storm of the likes Japan hadn’t seen for decades. Currently, the death toll stands at 74, with thousands of residents still without power or water.*

Days before its landfall, the Japanese authorities had urged the country to prepare for the worst.

From early Saturday morning, the Japanese Meteorology Agency (JMA) was in a frenzy issuing flooding and landslide alerts one after another, as deadly torrential rains poured over Japan’s central prefectures.

Calls for evacuation and for people to take appropriate measures to protect their lives were blasted across all of the areas in immediate danger of a disaster. And for the first time since its creation, a Level 5 “Heavy Rain Alert”—the highest in the JMA’s 5-stage scale—was issued for Tokyo.

Apple didn’t get the memo

Unless in an evacuation area, people were encouraged to stay indoors to avoid any life-threatening danger coming from the storm winds and rain.

Unfortunately, it seems like a certain tech giant’s AI didn’t get the memo as Apple Watch users reported receiving notifications suggesting they go for a run right in the middle of the typhoon.

AppleWatchからとんでもない 通知 （ つうち ） が 来 （ き ） た = I received an unthinkable notification from my Apple Watch.

On the watch screen we can see a short motivational reminder that being more active is down to you and you alone.

「 今日 （ きょう ） は 走 （ はし ） れない」と 決 （ き ） めつけているのは 自分 （ じぶん ） だけ。そんな 意見 （ いけん ） を 聞 （ き ） く 必要 （ ひつよう ） はありません。今日も走ろう”

= “The only person deciding ‘I can’t run today’ is you. You don’t need to listen to that voice. Let’s run today!”

Twitter users had a great time replying to this one.

どんな 天気 （ てんき ） でも 大丈夫 （ だいじょうぶ ） 。#AppleWatch と 一緒 （ いっしょ ） ならね（ 震 （ ふる ） え 声 （ ごえ ） ）

= Whatever the weather. #With AppleWatch *trembling voice*

Apple Watch だが、外で走れとは言ってない。 — Z『元モンテローザ』 (@tamu_19881013) October 12, 2019

Apple Watch だが、 外 （ そと ） で走れとは 言 （ い ） ってない。= But your Apple Watch doesn’t tell you to run outside.

I mean, they have a point.

ウチの 上司 （ じょうし ） と一緒で 草 （ くさ ） = Sounds like my boss.

We were ready to bet that nobody in their right mind would risk running in a category five typhoon. But it goes without saying: there’s always one.

多摩川 （ たまがわ ） 氾濫 （ はんらん ） しそうなのにランナーがいるっていうツイート 発見 （ はっけん ） 。

隅田川 （ すみだがわ ） にもいました。。。

= I found this tweet of a jogger even though the Tama River was flooding. There was also one near Sumida River…

No way!

The Japanese expression とんでもない is one of these phrases that is like a Swiss Army Knife with enough useful variations to get you out of any challenging situation.

とんでもない (casual)

とんでもないです (more polite)

とんでもないことです (very polite)

With a noun or verb, とんでもない translates to “unthinkable,” “unexpected,” “outrageous,” or “offensive.”

By itself, とんでもない translates clauses such as:

“Absolutely not”

“Impossible”

“No way”

but also:

“Don’t mention it”

“You’re welcome”

To give you some more context, you can use とんでもない when:

You face something unexpected (negative) You’re outraged by something ridiculous or terrible (negative) You strongly deny what is being said (negative) You turn down or refuse an offer or something bluntly (negative) You try to sound humble (positive—yes, that’s the odd one here!)



Now and then you’ll likely read とんでもありません or とんでもございません, especially in a formal environment. These expressions are actually incorrect and come from the assumption that ない derives from the verb ある.

とんでもない is actually an i-adjective.

Vocabulary

からとんでもない 通知 （ つうち ） が 来 （ き ） た

（

Japanese Romaji English から kara from とんでもない tondemonai unthinkable, outrageous 通知 （ つうち ） tsuuchi notification 来 （ く ） る kuru come 今日 （ きょう ） kyou today 走 （ はし ） れる hashireru can run 決 （ き ） めつける kimetsukeru arbitrarily/one-sidedly decide 自分 （ じぶん ） だけ jibun dake only I, only me そんな sonna such 意見 （ いけん ） iken opinion 聞 （ き ） く kiku listen 必要 （ ひつよう ） hitsuyou need ありません arimasen there isn’t 今日も kyou mo today too どんな donna what 天気 （ てんき ） tenki weather 大丈夫 （ だいじょうぶ ） daijoubu fine, ok, alright 一緒 （ いっしょ isshyo together 震 （ ふる ） え 声 （ ごえ ） furue goe tremulous/quivering voice 外 （ そと soto outside 言 （ い ） う ） iu tell 氾濫 （ はんらん hanran flood ランナー rannaa runner ツイート tsuiito tweet 発見 （ はっけん ） hakken discover 多摩川 （ たまがわ tamagawa Tama River 隅田川 （ すみだがわ sumidagawa Sumida River

*Donations to the relief effort for Typhoon Hagibis can be made with Nippon Foundation, Japan Platform, and Peace Winds Japan.