Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

We were warned: Typhoon Habigis was one monster of a typhoon; a hellish tropical storm of the likes Japan hadn’t seen for decades. Currently, the death toll stands at 74, with thousands of residents still without power or water.*
Days before its landfall, the Japanese authorities had urged the country to prepare for the worst.
From early Saturday morning, the Japanese Meteorology Agency (JMA) was in a frenzy issuing flooding and landslide alerts one after another, as deadly torrential rains poured over Japan’s central prefectures.
Calls for evacuation and for people to take appropriate measures to protect their lives were blasted across all of the areas in immediate danger of a disaster. And for the first time since its creation, a Level 5 “Heavy Rain Alert”—the highest in the JMA’s 5-stage scale—was issued for Tokyo.
Apple didn’t get the memo
Unless in an evacuation area, people were encouraged to stay indoors to avoid any life-threatening danger coming from the storm winds and rain.
Unfortunately, it seems like a certain tech giant’s AI didn’t get the memo as Apple Watch users reported receiving notifications suggesting they go for a run right in the middle of the typhoon.
AppleWatchからとんでもない通知が来た = I received an unthinkable notification from my Apple Watch.
On the watch screen we can see a short motivational reminder that being more active is down to you and you alone.
「今日は走れない」と決めつけているのは自分だけ。そんな意見を聞く必要はありません。今日も走ろう”
= “The only person deciding ‘I can’t run today’ is you. You don’t need to listen to that voice. Let’s run today!”
Twitter users had a great time replying to this one.
どんな天気でも大丈夫。#AppleWatch と一緒ならね（震え声）
= Whatever the weather. #With AppleWatch *trembling voice*
Apple Watch だが、外で走れとは言ってない。= But your Apple Watch doesn’t tell you to run outside.
I mean, they have a point.
ウチの上司と一緒で草 = Sounds like my boss.
We were ready to bet that nobody in their right mind would risk running in a category five typhoon. But it goes without saying: there’s always one.
多摩川氾濫しそうなのにランナーがいるっていうツイート発見。
多摩川氾濫しそうなのにランナーがいるっていうツイート発見。
隅田川にもいました。。。
= I found this tweet of a jogger even though the Tama River was flooding. There was also one near Sumida River…
No way!
The Japanese expression とんでもない is one of these phrases that is like a Swiss Army Knife with enough useful variations to get you out of any challenging situation.
- とんでもない (casual)
- とんでもないです (more polite)
- とんでもないことです (very polite)
With a noun or verb, とんでもない translates to “unthinkable,” “unexpected,” “outrageous,” or “offensive.”
By itself, とんでもない translates clauses such as:
- “Absolutely not”
- “Impossible”
- “No way”
but also:
- “Don’t mention it”
- “You’re welcome”
To give you some more context, you can use とんでもない when:
-
- You face something unexpected (negative)
- You’re outraged by something ridiculous or terrible (negative)
- You strongly deny what is being said (negative)
- You turn down or refuse an offer or something bluntly (negative)
- You try to sound humble (positive—yes, that’s the odd one here!)
Now and then you’ll likely read とんでもありません or とんでもございません, especially in a formal environment. These expressions are actually incorrect and come from the assumption that ない derives from the verb ある.
とんでもない is actually an i-adjective.
*Donations to the relief effort for Typhoon Hagibis can be made with Nippon Foundation, Japan Platform, and Peace Winds Japan.