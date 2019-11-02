Tweet of the Week #53: Mundane Halloween Costume Event Has Twitter Giggling

These costumes are actually genius. Learn a JLPT N1 phrase with this week's viral tweets!

In the land that birthed the word cosplay, Halloween in Japan is less about trick or treating and all about embracing the fun of costumes. While you won’t have to worry about cavities, beware of the evil hangover the nights can curse you with—locals party hardcore on and around October 31.

But while Halloween is now what we’d consider big in Japan, not everyone gets in the mood to dress up in crazy outfits.

In 2014, emerging from the shadow of Shibuya’s Halloween madness, the 地味 （ じみ ） ハロウィン (Jimi Halloween) AKA “Mundane” Halloween event was launched. In Japanese, 地味 stands for “plain,” “sober,” “modest” or even “subdued.”

It’s organized by Daily Portal Z, a website sharing funny and very useless news whose motto is “ 愉快 （ ゆかい ） な 気分 （ きぶん ） になりますが、 役 （ やく ） に 立 （ た ） つことはありません = “It feels good but doesn’t help.”

Originally DPZ members wanted to take part in the Halloween fun in their own irreverent way by dressing up in “everyday life costumes” and thereby drawing attention to the profound mundanity of our daily existence. Since then, in a case of boring dystopian irony, the event has become just as much of a costume contest as the Shibuya street party.

These “Mundane Halloween” costumes are brilliant

Every October, 地味 costumes go viral on Twitter with the hashtags #地味ハロウィン and #DBZ. Here are some of our favorites from 2019.

#1

傘 （ かさ ） 買 （ か ） った 瞬間 （ しゅんかん ） に 雨 （ あめ ） 止 （ や ） 止 （ や ） んだ 人 （ ひと ） #地味ハロウィン #DPZ = Guy who bought an umbrella just as it stopped raining

This is so real. We can feel the pain of having bought yet another umbrella for NOTHING.

#2

#地味ハロウィン レンタル 彼女 （ かのじょ ） と 待 （ ま ） ち 合 （ あ ） わせしてるひと = Guy who’s waiting for the girlfriend he rented

Is he sweating?

#3



80 （ はちじゅう ） 年代 （ ねんだい ） のマクドナルドの 店員 （ てんいん ） さんとウーバーイーツさんの 奇跡 （ きせき ） のコラボ #地味ハロウィン = 80’s McDonald’s clerk and Uber Eats miracle collaboration

Oh so retro! We lovin’ it.

#4

今年 （ ことし ） の #地味ハロウィン は「ゴミを 出 （ だ ） しそびれた 人 （ ひと ） 」。ポイントは 本物 （ ほんもの ） の 部屋着 （ へやぎ ） 、どうでもいい 靴下 （ くつした ） に 急 （ いそ ） いで 履 （ は ） いたつっかけ、 自宅 （ じたく ） から 持 （ も ） ってきた 本物 （ ほんもの ） のゴミ

= This year for Mundane Halloween I’ll be the woman who missed trash day. Features are: wearing loungewear, whatever socks you rushed to put on and bringing real garbage from home.

Why do they have to pick up trash so early in the morning!?

#5

休日 （ きゅうじつ ） 出勤 （ しゅっきん ） で 心 （ こころ ） が 死 （ し ） んでる 人 （ ひと ） #地味ハロウィン #DPZ = Woman whose heart is dying having to commute to work on a holiday

Like a real-life Aggrestuko.

#6

#地味ハロウィン その二

「スマホを使い過ぎて漢字の書き方を忘れて、スマホを見ながら手紙を書く人。」Simple Halloween #2 – “A person who used their phone too much and forgot how to write kanji so they look them up on their phone while writing a letter. “ pic.twitter.com/S4i9IpJKbp — Justin (@SleepyDeveloper) October 27, 2019

Raise your hand if you feel personally attacked by this one.

How to express “split-second” in Japanese

In a horror movie, we know the fun is about to start the split-second someone decides to investigate that dark basement all alone without a flashlight. To express that split second when something happens triggering a feeling, impression or action, you’ll use JLPT N1 phrase 瞬間に.

The word 瞬間 translates to “moment, second, instant.” に helps you emphasize the fleetingness of the moment.

Verb-casual, past + 瞬間 (に)

Noun + の瞬間 (に)

あなたを 一目 （ いちもく ） 見た瞬間、 恋 （ こい ） に 落 （ お ） ちました。= I fell in love with you the moment I saw you.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 地味 （ じみ ） jimi plain, mundane, subdued ハロウィン harouin Halloween 傘 （ かさ ） kasa umbrella 買 （ か ） う kau buy 瞬間 （ しゅんかん に shunkan ni the minute, the instant… 雨 （ あめ ） 止 （ や ） ame rain 止 （ や ） む yamu stop (rain) 人 （ ひと ） hito person レンタル 彼女 （ かのじょ ） rentaru kanojyo rental girlfriend 待 （ ま ） ち 合 （ あ ） わせする machiawase suru meet up 80 （ はちじゅう ） 年代 （ ねんだい ） hachijuu nendai 80’s マクドナルド makudonarudo McDonald’s 店員 （ てんいん ） さん tenin san Clerk (polite) ウーバーイーツさん uubaaiitsu san Uber Eats (driver) (polite) 奇跡 （ きせき ） kiseki miracle コラボ korabo collaboration 今年 （ ことし ） kotoshi this year ゴミ gomi garbage 出 （ だ ） しそびれる dashisobireru fail to put out ポイント pointo point 本物 （ ほんもの ） honmon real thing 部屋着 （ へやぎ ） heyagi lounging gown どうでもいい dou demo ii indifferent, without care, no bothering about 靴下 （ くつした ） kutsu shita socks 急 （ いそ ） いで isoide in a hurry 履 （ は ） く haku wear (shoes) 自宅 （ じたく ） jitaku home 持 （ も ） ってくる motte kuru bring 休日 （ きゅうじつ ） 出勤 （ しゅっきん ） kyuu jitsu shyukkin holiday work shift 心 （ こころ kokoro heart 死 （ し ） ぬ shinu die 一目 （ いちもく ichimoku one look 恋 （ こい ） に 落 （ お ） ちる koi ni ochiru fall in love あなた anata you

