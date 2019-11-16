Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

As the saying 目で食べる (“eat with your eyes”) goes, food presentation is considered to be very important in Japan. Japanese culinary tradition is built upon the idea that eating should be a full sensory experience. Apparently, this is backed up by several scientific studies that demonstrate how eye-pleasing meals can influence both the speed and amount that you eat.
The wonderful world of wagashi
Japanese traditional sweets, known as wagashi (和菓子), are a perfect example of how Japanese food culture is about so much more than filling your stomach. Made from wheat, rice, beans, and sugar, wagashi come in all sorts of shapes and flavors—but are always absolute works of art.
After the Meiji era, Japan was quick to adopt western sweets and these days we’re probably more familiar with popular choices like Pocky, Koala’s March cookies and, of course, regional Kit Kats.
To keep up with the competition from mass producers, more and more wagashi shops are breaking with tradition and starting to get pretty creative. And sometimes, they can count on their clients for inspiration—however weird the request might be!
Sweet teeth?
First confused as hell during this phone call, this confectionary maker decided to make his client’s wish for a new wagashi product come true.
= A previous phone call with a client
Client “I’d like you to make teeth please…”
Me “You mean leaf? In this season, red leaves are surely really exquisite.”
Client “Not that “ha”, I’m talking about teeth in a mouth.”
Me “Ha… ?!”
Well, today’s November 8th which is “Good Teeth Day”
I’ve filled them with bean paste and will sell them until the end of the month.
In a highly contextual culture that relies on implicit, non-verbal communication, Japanese homophones are far too common and even native speakers get confused once in a while. In this case, the customer requested は which can actually mean “tooth/teeth” or “leaf.”
November 8 is in fact “Good Teeth Day,” a faux holiday generated by teeth-whitening services and dentists to market their products. It comes from 1 (i) 1 (i), the 11th month, which makes “ii” (good) and the 8th day (hachi) to make “ha” (teeth.)
How to agree on context in Japanese
When you want to use a contextual conditional—basically saying something will happen given the right conditions—you can use the particle なら which translates to “if” or “in this case” “if that’s the case.”
なら uses the clause stating the conditions and is followed by the conditional results:
- 夏の旅行なら沖縄がいいです = For a summer trip, Okinawa is good
- 行くなら、私も行きます！= If you go, I’ll go!
Vocabulary
|目で食べる
|me de taberu
|eat with your/one’s eyes
|和菓子
|wagashi
|Japanese traditional sweet
|以前
|izen
|previously, before
|お客様
|o kyaku sama
|client
|電話対応
|denwa taiou
|telephone support
|作る
|tsukuru
|make
|いただきたいのですが・・・
|itadakitai no desu ga
|… would like…
|私
|watashi
|I, me
|葉
|ha
|leaf
|今
|ima
|now
|季節
|kisetsu
|season
|紅葉
|momiji
|red maple leaves
|素敵
|suteki
|splendid
|なら
|nara
|if, in the case
|口
|kuchi
|mouth
|歯
|ha
|teeth/tooth
|ということで
|toiukoto de
|therefore
|今日
|kyou
|today
|いい歯の日
|ii ha no hi
|Good Teeth Day
|中
|naka
|inside
|こし餡
|koshi an
|fine-grained sweet bean paste
|今月末まで
|kon getsu matsu made
|until the end of this month
|販売する
|hanbai suru
|sell
|夏の旅行
|natsu no ryokou
|summer trip
|沖縄
|okinawa
|Okinawa
|行く
|iku
|go
