Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

あっ! わあ! うそ! あら! Learn all about Japanese exclamations with this week's viral tweet.

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Dec 7, 2019 3 min read

Did Japanese Buddhist monks bring Zazen meditation to the world? Yes. Is Japan famed for its sleek minimalism and peaceful culture? Yes.

Do Japanese people ever get mad? Hell to the yeah they do!

As you probably know, Japanese culture values harmony and group well-being over individual feelings. So Japanese people grow up probably a *little* more skilled than us at bottling up frustrations and anger in order to keep the superficial peace.

That said, Japanese people are human beings and, like the rest of the world, they have times when they lose their absolute sh*t too. Just take a peek at this TV show panelist (rightfully) losing his temper on live television after witnessing an offensive segment about gender.

Eeeeeeeeeeeeee

This Japanese father and blogger tweeted about his family oogiri ( 大喜利 （ おおぎり ） ), a game where you have to give the wittiest comeback as fast as possible to a certain question or topic.

The theme was all about who could make the most annoying, rude-sounding exclamations (e.g. “ah”, “wut?” or “wow!) using only one hiragana.

But exclamations are harmless, you say. Yeah, any English teachers out there will understand the pain of asking students a question and being met with a chorus of “えっ” or “あれ” or “マジで!”

Likewise, if you’ve ever had the unfortunate chance to witness a Japanese variety television show, you’ll know that by the fourth Eeeeeeeeeeeeee-reaction from the audience over a zoomed-in bowl of noodles just how annoying exclamations can be.

は？

ひらがな１ 文字 （ もじ ） を 発音 （ はつおん ） して、 相手 （ あいて ） を 激怒 （ げきど ） させろ 選手権 （ せんしゅけん ） ！って大喜利を 3人 （ さんにん ） でやったんだけど。

娘 （ むすめ ） の「は？」

私 （ わたし ） の「あ？」を 抑 （ おさ ） えて

息子 （ むすこ ） の「で？」がぶっちぎりで 優勝 （ ゆうしょう ） した。

繰 （ く ） り 返 （ かえ ） すことによって激怒ポイントを 貯 （ た ） められるところが 高評価 （ こうひょうか ） 。

= All three of us played an oogiri game, the “Piss off your opponent with one hiragana championship!”

My daughter: “PARDON?” (は)

I kept her in check with “OY!” (あ)

My son broke away and won the championship with “SO WHAT?” (で)

Repeating over and over again will win you top rage points.

If は, あ, and で can sound extremely annoying to Japanese people’s ears, one sound that REALLY takes the cake is the 舌打 （ したう ） ち AKA “tongue clicking” sound.

Considered extremely rude (it’s the equivalent to showing your middle finger in the West), clicking your tongue in Japan expresses utmost irritation, annoyance, and disgust.

Japanese emotional exclamations

On paper exclamations kind of lose their flavor and these translations won’t grasp the full meaning. But think of this list as a useful guideline when you’re watching your favorite series on Netflix Japan. Practice them and you’ll quickly sound more like a native.

あっ = Ah!

おっ = Oh!

えっ = Eh!

あれ = Huh?

へえ = Really?

わあ = Wow!

げっ = Yuck!

いたっ = Ouch!

うそ = No way?!

マジ, マジで = Seriously!?

すごい = Awesome!

おっと = Oopsie

あら, あらま = Oh dear

くそ = Sh*t!

しね = Drop dead!

チクショ= Damn it!

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 大喜利 （ おおぎり oogiri improvised answer game ひらがな hiragana hiragana 文字 （ もじ ） moji character 発音 （ はつおん する hatsuon suru pronounce 相手 （ あいて aite opponent 激怒 （ げきど する gekido suru be enraged 選手権 （ せんしゅけん senshuken championship 3人 （ さんにん ） san nin us three, the three of us, three people やる yaru do 娘 （ むすめ musume daughter 私 （ わたし watashi I, me 抑 （ おさ ） える osaeru keep the enemy in check, have under control 息子 （ むすこ musuko son ぶっちぎりで bucchigiri de overwhelmingly 優勝 （ ゆうしょう ） する yushyou suru win 繰 （ く ） り 返 （ かえ ） す kurikaesu repeat, do over again によって ni yotte by 激怒ポイント gekido pointo “rage point” 貯 （ た ） める （ ） tameru accumulate, save 高評価 （ こうひょうか kouhyouka high rating, top points 舌打 （ したう ） ち shitauchi clicking tongue noise

