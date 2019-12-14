Learn

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

Learn all about adverbs with this week's hilariously adorable viral tweet.

By 3 min read

Sharing the tub, sharing the love.

Yes, in Japan parents and children bath together fully naked.

And that’s culturally perfectly normal.

From a Japanese perspective, together tub-time is good for family bonding. As children grow older, they’ll start enjoying bath time separately. But the habit of sharing the splash can go till junior high or even high school.

Japan has a long tradition of communal bathing with onsen and sento. You can still find gender-mixed onsen even today. The perspective is daunting for foreigners who do not have a background of bathing culture, but as soon as they take the leap, many realize how liberating the experience can be.

Hirauchi Kaichu Onsen is a wild hot spring in Yakushima.

Family bathing can also be attributed to the way Japanese bathrooms are built. The bathroom “room” is what we could call a spacious self-contained wet room where you can sing under the showerhead and splash around pretending to be a shark to your heart’s content.

Next to the room where the tub actually is, you’ll find the changing room. This is the place where you get dressed, brush your teeth and keep your beauty and care products.

Eh, not quite

In a short comic strip, freelance journalist @TKTKfactory shared a funny bath time story thanks to his 3-year-old toddler—the kind that’ll probably come back to haunt his son at every family reunion forever.

風呂上ふろあがりに息子むすこにビックリしたおはなし

= A story about how I was surprised by my son after a bath

むすこ3歳さんさいが風呂上りおもむろにメジャーをし= After his bath, my 3-year-old son slowly took out a measuring tape

ちんちん9cm = My willy is 9 centimeters (3.5 inches!) 

ゴゴゴゴゴゴ = *ba bump ba bump ba bump*

息子よそれは9cmとわん= My dear son, that’s not 9 centimeters

You surprised me! And other useful Japanese (ad)verbs

The Japanese language has a particular (and nameless) category, or group, of adverbs with a similar pattern: four hiragana and a repeated consonant, ending in .

Like びっくり in the tweet above, a lot of these adverbs can be coupled with the verb する (to do). With びっくりする leading the way, here are a few expressions you should know for Japanese everyday life.

  • びっくりする: to be surprised, amazed, frightened
  • がっかりする: to be disappointed
  • ゆっくりする: to take your time
  • さっぱりする: to feel much better*
  • すっかりする: to be refreshed

*Both さっぱりする and すっかりする can be used for the state you’re in after you get out of the bath as you feel both physically refreshed and mentally relaxed.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
風呂上ふろあがり furo agari after taking a bath, after one’s bath
息子むすこ musuko son
ビックリする bikkuri suru surprise
はなし o hanashi story
3歳さんさい san sai 3-year-old
おもむろに omomuro ni slowly
メジャー mejyaa measuring tape
toridashi take out
ちんちん chinchin willy (childish word)
それ sore this
わん iwan don’t say (Kansai dialect)
がっかりする gakkari suru to be disappointed
ゆっくりする yukkuri suru take one’s time
さっぱりする sappari suru feel much better
すっかりする sukkari suru to feel refreshed

For more on learning Japanese

Topics: /

Related

Learn
Learn

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

One does not simply put “easy” and “Kanji” in the same sentence.

By 12 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

あっ! わあ! うそ! あら! Learn all about Japanese exclamations with this week's viral tweet.

By 3 min read

Learn
Learn

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

Did you know that ノルマ actually means "quota" and not the name of your mate's grandma?

By 3 min read