Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

Learn all about adverbs with this week's hilariously adorable viral tweet.

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Dec 14, 2019 3 min read

Sharing the tub, sharing the love.

Yes, in Japan parents and children bath together fully naked.

And that’s culturally perfectly normal.

From a Japanese perspective, together tub-time is good for family bonding. As children grow older, they’ll start enjoying bath time separately. But the habit of sharing the splash can go till junior high or even high school.

Japan has a long tradition of communal bathing with onsen and sento. You can still find gender-mixed onsen even today. The perspective is daunting for foreigners who do not have a background of bathing culture, but as soon as they take the leap, many realize how liberating the experience can be.

Hirauchi Kaichu Onsen is a wild hot spring in Yakushima.

Family bathing can also be attributed to the way Japanese bathrooms are built. The bathroom “room” is what we could call a spacious self-contained wet room where you can sing under the showerhead and splash around pretending to be a shark to your heart’s content.

Next to the room where the tub actually is, you’ll find the changing room. This is the place where you get dressed, brush your teeth and keep your beauty and care products.

Eh, not quite

In a short comic strip, freelance journalist @TKTKfactory shared a funny bath time story thanks to his 3-year-old toddler—the kind that’ll probably come back to haunt his son at every family reunion forever.

風呂上 （ ふろあ ） がりに 息子 （ むすこ ） にビックリしたお 話 （ はなし ）

= A story about how I was surprised by my son after a bath

むすこ 3歳 （ さんさい ） が風呂上りおもむろにメジャーを 取 （ と ） り 出 （ だ ） し= After his bath, my 3-year-old son slowly took out a measuring tape

ちんちん9cm = My willy is 9 centimeters (3.5 inches!)

ゴゴゴゴゴゴ = *ba bump ba bump ba bump*

息子よそれは9cmと 言 （ い ） わん= My dear son, that’s not 9 centimeters

You surprised me! And other useful Japanese (ad)verbs

The Japanese language has a particular (and nameless) category, or group, of adverbs with a similar pattern: four hiragana and a repeated consonant, ending in り.

Like びっくり in the tweet above, a lot of these adverbs can be coupled with the verb する (to do). With びっくりする leading the way, here are a few expressions you should know for Japanese everyday life.

びっくりする: to be surprised, amazed, frightened

がっかりする: to be disappointed

ゆっくりする: to take your time

さっぱりする: to feel much better*

すっかりする: to be refreshed

*Both さっぱりする and すっかりする can be used for the state you’re in after you get out of the bath as you feel both physically refreshed and mentally relaxed.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 風呂上 （ ふろあ ） がり furo agari after taking a bath, after one’s bath 息子 （ むすこ musuko son ビックリする bikkuri suru surprise お 話 （ はなし ） o hanashi story 3歳 （ さんさい ） san sai 3-year-old おもむろに omomuro ni slowly メジャー mejyaa measuring tape 取 （ と ） り 出 （ だ ） し toridashi take out ちんちん chinchin willy (childish word) それ sore this 言 （ い ） わん iwan don’t say (Kansai dialect) がっかりする gakkari suru to be disappointed ゆっくりする yukkuri suru take one’s time さっぱりする sappari suru feel much better すっかりする sukkari suru to feel refreshed

For more on learning Japanese