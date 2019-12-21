Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

Learn different ways to say "don't do that" in Japanese with this week's tasty-looking tweet.

Japan certainly has a formidable culinary history, but the no.1 edible invention has got to be sushi ( 寿司 （ すし ） ). It’s undoubtedly the most well-known Japanese food—a trend that started in the late 1960s when the whole world began to fall under the sushi spell.

Sushi Fun Facts

Before it was all posh and fancy, sushi was actually more of a fast-food. The dish appeared around the 8th century and was typically consumed by the lower classes. Adding vinegar and seasoning the rice was a great way to prevent the rice from turning bad, while topping the rice with raw seafood, nori, egg or veggies made a quick snack for hard-working laborers.

Most famous sushi styles include nigirizushi ( 握 （ にぎ ） り 寿司) （ ずし ） , “hand-pressed sushi”, makizushi ( 巻 （ ま ） き寿司), “rolled sushi” or norimaki ( 海苔 （ のり ） 巻き) “seaweed roll”, and chirashizushi (ちらし寿司), “scattered sushi.”

Proud of using your chopsticks like a ninja? Well, we hate to disappoint, but eating sushi the proper way actually involves… your fingers. Even in the most formal settings.

There’s sushi. And then there’s Hokkaido sushi.

A regional sushi competition in Japan wouldn’t be fair. Hokkaido would win every time since Japan’s northernmost prefecture is well known for its high-quality rice and easy access to fresh natural seafood.

On top of that, according to a recent installment on Nippon TV, Hokkaido Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant Set the Bar High! ( 北海道 （ ほっかいどう ） の 回転寿司 （ かいてんずし ） はなまらハイレベル) Hokkaido’s sushi chefs are also VERY generous with portions compared to those in the rest of the country.

北海道民 （ ほっかいどうみん ） の 方 （ かた ） へ。 右 （ みぎ ） を 基準 （ きじゅん ） に 考 （ かんが ） えてはいけません。= To the people of Hokkaido. Don’t assume the one on the right is the standard point of reference.

Don’t. Just don’t.

The Japanese language offers quite a variety of phrases to express interdiction, from a super polite “please refrain from doing this, pretty please?” to a casual “just do not.”

Here’s a quick list for you to review the basics:

Verb te form + はなりません / はならない (very polite)

Verb te form + はいけません / はいけない (polite)

Verb te form + はダメだ (casual)

Verb ending with ちゃ+だめ (very casual, usually reserved for children)

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 寿司 （ すし sushi sushi 握 （ にぎ ） り 寿司 （ ずし ） nigiri zushi thin slices of raw fish served atop sushi rice 巻 （ ま ） き寿司 maki zushi sushi roll consisting of fish, veggies, and rice, rolled up in seaweed 海苔 （ のり ） 巻き nori maki sushi roll consisting of fish, veggies, and rice, rolled up in seaweed ちらし寿司 chirashi zushi a base of sushi rice topped with various ingredients served in a bowl 北海道 （ ほっかいどう ） hokkaidou Hokkaido 回転寿司 （ かいてんずし ） kaiten zushi conveyor belt sushi restaurant なまら namara very much, extremely ハイレベル haireberu high level 北海道民 （ ほっかいどうみん ） hokkaidou min citizen(s) of Hokkaido 方 （ かた ） へ kata he to the people of 右 （ みぎ ） migi right 基準 （ きじゅん ） に kijyun ni on the basis of, as a standard 考 （ かんが ） える kangaeru think, consider, assume, take for granted はいけません (はいけない) ha ikemasen (ha ikenai) don’t… (very polite) はなりません (はならない) ha narimasen (ha naranai) don’t… (polite) はダメだ (ちゃだめ) ha dame da (chya dame) don’t… (casual)

