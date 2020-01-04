Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

Review your Japanese adverbs of time with this week's viral tweet!

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Jan 4, 2020 3 min read

Japanese dry winter air is the worst.

As soon as the humid typhoon season reaches a welcome end, the weather turns to dry air mode, sucking every drop of moisture from the atmosphere.

Cold air creeping into homes causes the indoor humidity to fall below 30 percent for most of the winter. In a matter of days, you begin to experience seasonal symptoms like dry skin, chapped lips, and a sore throat.

To combat the parched air, almost everyone in Japan uses humidifiers, called 加湿器 （ かしつき ） . Running a humidifier along with your can heater help add moisture to the air for a more comfortable humidity level, usually between 30 and 50%.

However, humidifiers aren’t an ideal solution.

When water makes fire

On the flipside, humidifiers have a well-worn reputation as germ and bacteria incubators. Thanks to this week’s tweet pick, we can add being a fire hazard to the list of cons, too.

This Gunma-based Twitter user had quite a scare when his fire alarm woke him up in the middle of the night.

寝 （ ね ） てたら 加湿器 （ かしつき ） 燃 （ も ） えて 火災報知器 （ かさいほうちき ） ジャンジャン 鳴 （ な ） ってて、 人生 （ じんせい ） で 初 （ はじ ） めて 119 （ ひゃくじゅうきゅう した

火 （ ひ ） は 消 火 器 （ しょうかき ） ですぐ 消 （ け ） せたけど 消防 （ しょうぼう ） に 警察 （ けいさつ ） にガス 屋 （ や ） も 来 （ き ） て 大騒動 （ おおそうどう ）

= When I was sleeping, the fire alarm went off as the humidifier was on fire and for the first time in my life I called 119. I put the fire out immediately with the fire extinguisher*, but it turned into a big fuss with the firefighters, police and gas company all coming.

* 消化器 （ しょうかき ） (digestive organs) should actually be 消火器. （ しょうかき ） See, even Japanese people make kanji mistakes!

Luckily no one was hurt. But it proves that humidifiers might not be the harmless home accessories they’re made out to be!

Review your adverbs of time

In his misfortune, our humidifier owner can consider himself lucky. Because he lives in an apartment building, he quickly found a fire extinguisher in the corridor and could immediately smother the flames before things got worse.

Adverbs of time and frequency hold quite an important place in the Japanese language since there’s basically only a present and past tense. Here’s a quick list for you to review your basics.

いつも = always

よく = often

時々 （ ときどき ） = sometimes

全然 （ ぜんぜん ） = never

ずっと = all the time, always

まだ = not yet, still

しばらく= for a while

急 （ きゅう ） に = suddenly

今 （ いま ） = now

ただ 今 （ いま = right now

その 時 （ とき ） = then

後 （ あと ） で = later

すでに = already

最近 （ さいきん ） = recently

すぐに = soon, shortly

今 （ いま ） すぐに = right now

Vocabulary （

Japanese Romaji English 加湿器 （ かしつき ） kashitsuki humidifier 寝 （ ね ） る neru sleep 燃 （ も ） える moeru burn, on fire 火災報知器 （ かさいほうちき kasaihouchiki fire alarm ジャンジャン jyanjyan onomatopoeia: noise of a bell 鳴 （ な ） る naru ring 人生 （ じんせい ） で 初 （ はじ ） めて jinsei de hajimete first time in one’s life 119 （ ひゃくじゅうきゅう ） hyakujyuukyuu emergency number 火 （ ひ ） hi fire 消火器 （ しょうかき ） shoukaki fire extinguisher すぐ sugu shortly, soon 消 （ け ） す kesu extinguish, put out a fire けど kedo but 消防 （ しょうぼう ） shoubou fire department 警察 （ けいさつ ） keisatsu police ガス 屋 （ や ） gasu ya gas company, gas shop 来 （ く ） る kuru come 大騒動 （ おおそうどう oosoudou big fuss いつも itsumo always よく yoku often 時々 （ ときどき ） tokidoki sometimes 全然 （ ぜんぜん ） zenzen never ずっと zutto all the time, always まだ mada not yet, still しばらく shibaraku for a while 急 （ きゅう ） に kyuu ni suddenly 今 （ いま ） ima now ただ 今 （ いま tadaima right now その 時 （ とき ） sono toki then 後 （ あと ） で ato de later すでに sude ni already 最近 （ さいきん ） saikin recently すぐに sugu ni soon, shortly 今 （ いま ） すぐに ima sugu ni right now

For more on learning Japanese