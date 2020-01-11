Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

Ever walked into a building in Japan and wonder what the hell happened? We know we have.
This carpet design is so messed-up, it can only be intentional.
A bad floor or stair pattern can easily play tricks on our minds, altering how we perceive distance and where to walk. Alas, architects and interior designers’ all too often prioritize looks over practicality.
Among all the designs you could pick for your new building, stealthy camouflage patterns are probably the absolute worst. Unless you intentionally want people to feel like they’re about to fall down the stairs.
こういう階段作る奴全員捻挫してほしい。 pic.twitter.com/8VilDdbqRk
— 私 (@pity_honeymoon) December 29, 2019
こういう階段作る奴全員捻挫してほしい。= I’d like the people who built this staircase to sprain their ankles.
While we don’t condone violence, we can certainly sympathize with the sentiment.
How to express you’d like someone to do something in Japanese
Learning how to express that you’d like “to do something” is easy. You simply add the suffix たい to a verb stem and voila. (Note that たい acts like an い-adjective).
- I want to study Japanese in Japan. = 日本で日本語を勉強したいです。
But since the suffix たい expresses your desire to do something yourself, you can’t really employ this form when you want someone else to do the action. Instead, you’ll use a particular expression built with 欲しい.
欲しい is an い-adjective which translates to “to want.”
- I want a Japanese textbook = 日本語の教科書が欲しいです。
So, to say you want someone (a doer) to do an action, you’ll use the expression して欲しい. To be more precise, the sentence would look as follows:
- (私は)* doer に verb て欲しい (です).
*In Japanese, the subject is often omitted.
I want my parents to buy a Japanese textbook = 両親に日本語の教科書を買って欲しいです。
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|こういう
|kouiu
|such
|階段
|kaidan
|stairs
|作る
|tsukuru
|make
|奴
|yatsu
|guy
|全員
|zenin
|all of
|捻挫する
|nenza suru
|sprain one’s ankle
|してほしい
|shitehoshii
|want someone to do
|日本
|nihon
|Japan
|日本語
|nihongo
|Japanese
|勉強する
|benkyou suru
|study
|教科書
|kyoukasho
|manual
|欲しい
|hoshii
|want
|両親
|ryoushin
|parent, parents
|買う
|kau
|buy
For more on learning Japanese
- Learn Japanese with our original study materials on GaijinPot Study
- Questions about studying Japanese in Japan? Take a look at the Japan 101 section on Higher Education and Studying Japanese
- Join our GaijinPot Study Facebook group to connect with fellow learners
- Learn more about the GaijinPot Study Placement Program