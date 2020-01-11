Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

Learn how to use the expression して欲しい with this week's viral tweet.

Ever walked into a building in Japan and wonder what the hell happened? We know we have.

This carpet design is so messed-up, it can only be intentional.

A bad floor or stair pattern can easily play tricks on our minds, altering how we perceive distance and where to walk. Alas, architects and interior designers’ all too often prioritize looks over practicality.

Among all the designs you could pick for your new building, stealthy camouflage patterns are probably the absolute worst. Unless you intentionally want people to feel like they’re about to fall down the stairs.

こういう 階段 （ かいだん ） 作 （ つく ） る 奴 （ やつ ） 全員 （ ぜんいん ） 捻挫 （ ねんざ ） してほしい。= I’d like the people who built this staircase to sprain their ankles.

While we don’t condone violence, we can certainly sympathize with the sentiment.

How to express you’d like someone to do something in Japanese

Learning how to express that you’d like “to do something” is easy. You simply add the suffix たい to a verb stem and voila. (Note that たい acts like an い-adjective).

I want to study Japanese in Japan. = 日本 （ にほん ） で 日本語 （ にほんご ） を 勉強 （ べんきょう ） したいです。

But since the suffix たい expresses your desire to do something yourself, you can’t really employ this form when you want someone else to do the action. Instead, you’ll use a particular expression built with 欲 （ ほ ） しい.

欲しい is an い-adjective which translates to “to want.”

I want a Japanese textbook = 日本語の 教科書 （ きょうかしょ ） が欲しいです。

So, to say you want someone (a doer) to do an action, you’ll use the expression して欲しい. To be more precise, the sentence would look as follows:

( 私 （ わたし ） は)* doer に verb て欲しい (です).

*In Japanese, the subject is often omitted.

I want my parents to buy a Japanese textbook = 両親 （ りょうしん ） に日本語の教科書を 買 （ か ） って欲しいです。

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English こういう kouiu such 階段 （ かいだん kaidan stairs 作 （ つく ） る tsukuru make 奴 （ やつ yatsu guy 全員 （ ぜんいん zenin all of 捻挫 （ ねんざ ） する nenza suru sprain one’s ankle してほしい shitehoshii want someone to do 日本 （ にほん ） nihon Japan 日本語 （ にほんご ） nihongo Japanese 勉強 （ べんきょう ） する ） benkyou suru study 教科書 （ きょうかしょ kyoukasho manual 欲 （ ほ ） しい hoshii want 両親 （ りょうしん ） ryoushin parent, parents 買 （ か ） う kau buy

