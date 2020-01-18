Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

Mercari users beware! Learn how to use the expression 気が付く with this week's viral tweet.

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Jan 18, 2020 3 min read

One simply does not buy stuff online without the risk of payment fraud. But even if you take all the care in the world, a split second is still enough to fall into a scam artist’s net.

Mercari x Paidy = Beware!

Japan’s largest community marketplace app, Mercari, boasts a whopping 14 million monthly users. Wherever you are in Japan, you’re just a finger tap away from finding your new oven and emptying your closet of stuff you don’t need.

But just like for any other marketplace, you’ve got to be on the lookout for scammers. It’s a painful lesson learned earlier this week by @carjapans5 who warned people of suspicious bills that could come their way after a completed purchase of a product on Mercari.

メルカリで 商品購入 （ しょうひんこうにゅう ） ） ）

無事 （ ぶじ ） に商品が 届 （ とど ） いたと 勘違 （ かんちが ） いしてメルカリ 支払 （ しはら ） い 完了 （ かんりょう ）

後日 （ ごじつ ） 、 家電屋 （ かでんや ） からも 請求 （ せいきゅう ） がくる

購入者 （ こうにゅうしゃ ） の 情報 （ じょうほう ） で 後払 （ あとばら ） い 通販 （ つうはん ） を 受 （ う ） け 取 （ と ） らせ、メルカリで 金 （ かね ） を 盗 （ ぬす ） む 手口 （ てぐち ）

気付 （ きづ ） いた 時 （ とき ） には 出品者 （ しゅっぴんしゃ ） ( 犯人 （ はんにん ） （ )ドロン

こんな 詐欺 （ さぎ ） が 普通 （ ふつう ） に 落 （ お ） ちてますよ

途中 （ とちゅう ） で気付いて 良 （ よ ） かったー

#メルカリ

#詐欺 #paidy

= Buying a product on Mercari:

I assumed the product was normally delivered and completed my payment on Mercari.

The next day, a bill came from a home appliance store.

This is a scam to steal money through Mercari, using buyer’s information and ordering products through postage-paid mail order.

I realized the seller was a criminal.

This type of scam is really easy to fall into and I’m glad I realized what was happening halfway through.

Wait a minute, how did that happen? Let’s rewind back a few steps.

The seller, or more accurately pretending-to-be seller, posted an appealing ad for a brand new piece of unopened merchandise. So far so good for the buyer, believing they’re getting a proper bargain.

They contact the seller and make their purchase thus giving out precious information such as name, address and phone number. This information is enough for Paidy, a payment system that enables customers to pay for their purchases on credit without using a credit card. Payments made through Paidy are settled later at the convenience store. So, it’s an easy way for scammers to purchase items but send the bill to another person to be paid later.

So, to recap, the seller got money for a phone they weren’t actually selling and the buyer ended up with two bills in total. Ouch.

“To notice” is to be safe

Both the verb 気付 （ きづ ） く and the expression 気 （ き ） が 付 （ つ ） くtranslate as “to notice” or “to realize,” and are interchangeable. That being said the latter has a broader meaning and usage.

When using the verb 気付く, the thing you noticed or realized, is marked with the particle に.

危険 （ きけん ） に気づきませんでした。= I didn’t realize the danger.

The same goes with the expression 気がつく but in case of a verb, you’ll add こと before に.

Verb casual form + ことに気がつく

スマホを 落 （ お ） としたことに気がつきませんでした。= I didn’t realize I dropped my phone.

Noun + に気がつく

自分の 誤 （ あやま ） りに気がつく= To realize one’s mistake

Finally, a good expression to know is よく気が付く as in よく気が付く 人 （ ひと ） to mean a person who is quick to notice or is attentive.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English メルカリ Merukari Mercari 商品購入 （ しょうひんこうにゅう ） ） ） shyouhinkounyuu product purchase 無事 （ ぶじ ） に buji ni safely 届 （ とど ） く todoku deliver 勘違 （ かんちが ） いする kanchigai suru jump to a conclusion, misunderstand 支払 （ しはら ） い 完了 （ かんりょう shiharai kanryou payment completion 後日 （ ごじつ ） gojitsu at a later date 家電屋 （ かでんや ） kadenya home appliance store 請求 （ せいきゅう ） seikyuu invoice くる kuru come 購入者 （ こうにゅうしゃ kounyuusha buyer 情報 （ じょうほう jyouhou information 後払 （ あとばら ） い 通販 （ つうはん atobarai tsuhan postpaid mail order 受 （ う ） け 取 （ と ） らす uketorasu accept 金 （ かね ） を 盗 （ ぬす ） む kane wo nusumu steal money 手口 （ てぐち teguchi criminal technique, trick 気付 （ きづ ） く kidzuku realize, notice 時 （ とき ） に toki ni when 出品者 （ しゅっぴんしゃ ） shyuppinsha seller 犯人 （ はんにん hannin criminal 詐欺 （ さぎ ） が 普通 （ ふつ ） に 落 （ お ） ちている sagi ga futsuu ni ochite iru a scam that’s easy to fall into 途中 （ とちゅう ） で tochyuu de on the way 良 （ よ ） い yoi good 危険 （ きけん ） kiken danger 気 （ き ） が付 （ つ ） く ki ga tsuku realize, notice, become aware スマホ sumaho smartphone 落 （ お ） とす otosu drop 自分の 誤 （ あやま ） り jibun no ayamari one’s mistake よく気が付く yoku ki ga tsuku attentive, quick to notice 人 （ ひと hito person

