Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

One simply does not buy stuff online without the risk of payment fraud. But even if you take all the care in the world, a split second is still enough to fall into a scam artist’s net.
Mercari x Paidy = Beware!
Japan’s largest community marketplace app, Mercari, boasts a whopping 14 million monthly users. Wherever you are in Japan, you’re just a finger tap away from finding your new oven and emptying your closet of stuff you don’t need.
But just like for any other marketplace, you’ve got to be on the lookout for scammers. It’s a painful lesson learned earlier this week by @carjapans5 who warned people of suspicious bills that could come their way after a completed purchase of a product on Mercari.
メルカリで商品購入
無事に商品が届いたと勘違いしてメルカリ支払い完了
後日、家電屋からも請求がくる
購入者の情報で後払い通販を受け取らせ、メルカリで金を盗む手口
気付いた時には出品者(犯人)ドロン
こんな詐欺が普通に落ちてますよ
途中で気付いて良かったー#メルカリ #詐欺 #paidy pic.twitter.com/g4CdVZQl10
— caa (@carjapan5) January 10, 2020
メルカリで商品購入
無事に商品が届いたと勘違いしてメルカリ支払い完了
後日、家電屋からも請求がくる
購入者の情報で後払い通販を受け取らせ、メルカリで金を盗む手口
気付いた時には出品者(犯人)ドロン
こんな詐欺が普通に落ちてますよ
途中で気付いて良かったー
= Buying a product on Mercari:
I assumed the product was normally delivered and completed my payment on Mercari.
The next day, a bill came from a home appliance store.
This is a scam to steal money through Mercari, using buyer’s information and ordering products through postage-paid mail order.
I realized the seller was a criminal.
This type of scam is really easy to fall into and I’m glad I realized what was happening halfway through.
Wait a minute, how did that happen? Let’s rewind back a few steps.
The seller, or more accurately pretending-to-be seller, posted an appealing ad for a brand new piece of unopened merchandise. So far so good for the buyer, believing they’re getting a proper bargain.
They contact the seller and make their purchase thus giving out precious information such as name, address and phone number. This information is enough for Paidy, a payment system that enables customers to pay for their purchases on credit without using a credit card. Payments made through Paidy are settled later at the convenience store. So, it’s an easy way for scammers to purchase items but send the bill to another person to be paid later.
So, to recap, the seller got money for a phone they weren’t actually selling and the buyer ended up with two bills in total. Ouch.
“To notice” is to be safe
Both the verb 気付く and the expression 気が付くtranslate as “to notice” or “to realize,” and are interchangeable. That being said the latter has a broader meaning and usage.
When using the verb 気付く, the thing you noticed or realized, is marked with the particle に.
- 危険に気づきませんでした。= I didn’t realize the danger.
The same goes with the expression 気がつく but in case of a verb, you’ll add こと before に.
Verb casual form + ことに気がつく
- スマホを落としたことに気がつきませんでした。= I didn’t realize I dropped my phone.
Noun + に気がつく
- 自分の誤りに気がつく= To realize one’s mistake
Finally, a good expression to know is よく気が付く as in よく気が付く人 to mean a person who is quick to notice or is attentive.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|メルカリ
|Merukari
|Mercari
|商品購入
|shyouhinkounyuu
|product purchase
|無事に
|buji ni
|safely
|届く
|todoku
|deliver
|勘違いする
|kanchigai suru
|jump to a conclusion, misunderstand
|支払い完了
|shiharai kanryou
|payment completion
|後日
|gojitsu
|at a later date
|家電屋
|kadenya
|home appliance store
|請求
|seikyuu
|invoice
|くる
|kuru
|come
|購入者
|kounyuusha
|buyer
|情報
|jyouhou
|information
|後払い通販
|atobarai tsuhan
|postpaid mail order
|受け取らす
|uketorasu
|accept
|金を盗む
|kane wo nusumu
|steal money
|手口
|teguchi
|criminal technique, trick
|気付く
|kidzuku
|realize, notice
|時に
|toki ni
|when
|出品者
|shyuppinsha
|seller
|犯人
|hannin
|criminal
|詐欺が普通に落ちている
|sagi ga futsuu ni ochite iru
|a scam that’s easy to fall into
|途中で
|tochyuu de
|on the way
|良い
|yoi
|good
|危険
|kiken
|danger
|気が付く
|ki ga tsuku
|realize, notice, become aware
|スマホ
|sumaho
|smartphone
|落とす
|otosu
|drop
|自分の誤り
|jibun no ayamari
|one’s mistake
|よく気が付く
|yoku ki ga tsuku
|attentive, quick to notice
|人
|hito
|person
For more on learning Japanese
- Learn Japanese with our original study materials on GaijinPot Study
- Questions about studying Japanese in Japan? Take a look at the Japan 101 section on Higher Education and Studying Japanese
- Join our GaijinPot Study Facebook group to connect with fellow learners
- Learn more about the GaijinPot Study Placement Program