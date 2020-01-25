Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

Learn to speak lolcat in Japanese with this week's viral tweet.

You never really can get tired of cats on the internet.

PNS: Perfect Nap Spot

Are you ready for some cuteness overload? @mofnekoclub is always on the battlefront to share incredibly heart melting cat images and videos that’ll make you go “aww.”

昼寝 （ ひるね ） 会場 （ かいじょう ） ここって 聞 （ き ） いたにゃー

混 （ こ ） みすぎだにゃー

= I heard the meeting place to take an afternoon nap is here, meow!

So crowded, meow!

We want to take a nap too!

たっぷり昼寝したあとは 運動 （ うんどう ） や運動！

ウォーキング 行 （ い ） くでぇ～

= After a good nap, it’s time for exercise and more exercise!

Let’s go for a walk!

And what better than taking a stroll in the city after a good rest?

Learn to speak lolcat in Nyapanese

With cats slowly but surely taking over the world, no wonder humans from all around the globe try to speak their language.

So, how do you speak lolcat in Japanese? With a にゃ (Japanese version of meow), strategically placed at the end of a sentence.

わかりましたにゃ= I understood, meow!

暇 （ ひま ） だにゃ～= I’m boreeeed.

カメラは、 苦手 （ にがて ） だにゃん= I’m shy with cameras…

You can also play puns by switching a word’s や vowel to にゃ instead. Like with good night, おやすみ, written “おにゃすみ”.

Here are a few expressions we could get our paws on.

そうにゃ！= That’s right!

そうだにゃ〜 = I think so too.

にゃんだと?！= What did you say?

にゃに？= What?

にゃんてこた?！= What is that?!

にゃんか 怖 （ こわ ） い… = That seems scary…

にゃんか 寒 （ さむ ） い… = It’s kind of cold…

Take note that にゃ can be also be spelled にゃー (you can drag the sound mark ー as long as needed) and にゃん, which is more nasal.

To everyone out there studying Japanese: 頑張 （ がんばら ） にゃ！！！(Hang in there and do your best!)

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English 昼寝 （ ひるね ） hirune afternoon nap 会場 （ かいじょう ） kaijyou meeting place ここ koko here 聞 （ き ） く kiku hear 混 （ こ ） みすぎる komisugiru be too crowded わかる wakaru understand 暇 （ ひま ） hima free but also bored カメラ kamera Camera 苦手 （ にがて nigate dislike, have trouble with おやすみ oyasumi good night 怖 （ こわ ） い kowai scary 寒 （ さむ ） い samui cold 頑張 （ がんばら ） る ganbaru try hard, try one’s best

For more on learning Japanese