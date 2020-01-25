Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

You never really can get tired of cats on the internet.
PNS: Perfect Nap Spot
Are you ready for some cuteness overload? @mofnekoclub is always on the battlefront to share incredibly heart melting cat images and videos that’ll make you go “aww.”
https://twitter.com/mofnekoclub/status/1219486027678543872
昼寝会場ここって聞いたにゃー
混みすぎだにゃー
= I heard the meeting place to take an afternoon nap is here, meow!
So crowded, meow!
We want to take a nap too!
たっぷり昼寝したあとは運動や運動！
ウォーキング行くでぇ～😺
動画元（@wa_daiou）様 pic.twitter.com/VrUQdROk6F
— ジュウザ (@garyunokumo) January 21, 2020
たっぷり昼寝したあとは運動や運動！
ウォーキング行くでぇ～
= After a good nap, it’s time for exercise and more exercise!
Let’s go for a walk!
And what better than taking a stroll in the city after a good rest?
Learn to speak lolcat in Nyapanese
With cats slowly but surely taking over the world, no wonder humans from all around the globe try to speak their language.
So, how do you speak lolcat in Japanese? With a にゃ (Japanese version of meow), strategically placed at the end of a sentence.
わかりましたにゃ= I understood, meow!
暇だにゃ～= I’m boreeeed.
カメラは、苦手だにゃん= I’m shy with cameras…
You can also play puns by switching a word’s や vowel to にゃ instead. Like with good night, おやすみ, written “おにゃすみ”.
Here are a few expressions we could get our paws on.
そうにゃ！= That’s right!
そうだにゃ〜 = I think so too.
にゃんだと?！= What did you say?
にゃに？= What?
にゃんてこた?！= What is that?!
にゃんか怖い… = That seems scary…
にゃんか寒い… = It’s kind of cold…
Take note that にゃ can be also be spelled にゃー (you can drag the sound mark ー as long as needed) and にゃん, which is more nasal.
To everyone out there studying Japanese: 頑張にゃ！！！(Hang in there and do your best!)
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|昼寝
|hirune
|afternoon nap
|会場
|kaijyou
|meeting place
|ここ
|koko
|here
|聞く
|kiku
|hear
|混みすぎる
|komisugiru
|be too crowded
|わかる
|wakaru
|understand
|暇
|hima
|free but also bored
|カメラ
|kamera
|Camera
|苦手
|nigate
|dislike, have trouble with
|おやすみ
|oyasumi
|good night
|怖い
|kowai
|scary
|寒い
|samui
|cold
|頑張る
|ganbaru
|try hard, try one’s best
For more kitty cuteness, try Japan’s kawaii cat-shaped bread that’s taken Instagram by storm. 可愛いにゃ—! (It’s cuuuute!)
