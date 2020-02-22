Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

When you’re too washed-up from work to cook anything (anything tasty at least), food delivery services, 出前 in Japanese, are life-savers. Well, except when you’re too tired to realize whatcha doin’.
Food, now, onegaishimasu
Good news for all you lazy foodies! You’ll never run out of dining options in Japan, for 出前 services, also called 宅配 or デリバリー are legion.
When most restaurants and fast-food joints don’t have their own delivery men, they’re mostly registered with well-known delivery services platforms such as demae-can, Rakuten delivery, and Uber Eats.
You don’t even have to pick-up the phone anymore or speak Japanese (but you should). You can order your favorite comfort food from your couch while bingeing the latest Terrace House on Netflix and having it delivered to your front door.
Your only job, aside from paying ¥¥¥¥, is to check that the delivered food is indeed the food you ordered.
Washed-out gyudon
Wear, wash, dry, fold, wear. Repeat.
Laundry is one of the least fun house chores there is. And if we could, we’d send everything straight to the dry-cleaning. That’s probably what @sauntm will do from now on unless he managed to save his washing-machine after a terrible, terrible gyudon incident.
あの、本当に意味がわからないんですけど、牛丼洗濯しちゃって洗濯機の中が悲惨なことになってる。 pic.twitter.com/lxsbd3eVfK
— なつめ (@sauntm) February 15, 2020
あの、本当に意味がわからないんですけど、牛丼洗濯しちゃって洗濯機の中が悲惨なことになってる。
= Erm, I don’t really understand but, somehow I washed my gyudon with my laundry and the inside of my washing machine tragically turned to this.
FYI gyudon is a bowl of rice topped with beef which goes back to the late 1800s. Offering a lot of topping variations, this dish is the best friend of salarymen and students looking to eat quick and cheap.
But definitely not washing-machine friendly.
Oh god, why?
Turns out, the gyudon delivery wasn’t even part of @sauntm’s dinner plan.
牛丼洗濯事件の経緯。
昨日朝インターホンの音で起きて宅配物を受けとり洗濯機の上に置いた→何か確認せず二度寝→起きてから受け取ったのは松屋のお新香セットだったことに気づく→頼んでないしお新香しか入ってないの変だなと思いながらお新香だけ食べた→洗濯→今ココ
— なつめ (@sauntm) February 15, 2020
牛丼洗濯事件の経緯。
昨日朝インターホンの音で起きて宅配物を受けとり洗濯機の上に置いた→何か確認せず二度寝→起きてから受け取ったのは松山のお新香セットだったことに気づく→頼んでないしお新香しか入ってないの変だなと思いながらお新香だけ食べた→洗濯→今ココ
= Circumstances of the washed gyudon incident
Yesterday morning, I was woken by the sound of the intercom, received delivery and left it on the top of my washing machine. Somehow, I went back to sleep without checking. When I woke up, I realized I received Matusya’s pickled vegetable set. I ate it while wondering how strange it was that there were only pickled vegetables and I didn’t order it. Did my laundry. Now.
uber eatsの配達員さんがたぶん間違って届けちゃって、さらに私がそれを受け取ってしまったせいで、お新香セットが届かなかった誰かがいるんだよね。ごめんなさい。これはuberに連絡するべきかな。
— なつめ (@sauntm) February 15, 2020
uber eatsの配達員さんがたぶん間違って届けちゃって、さらに私がそれを受け取ってしまったせいで、お新香セットが届かなかった誰かがいるんだよね。ごめんなさい。これはuberに連絡するべきかな。
= I guess someone didn’t receive their pickled vegetable set because, on top of the UberEats delivery guy delivering it by mistake, I accepted the delivery. I’m sorry. I must contact Uber.
Two things to learn from this story: always double-check your delivery and avoid leaving it near your washing machine!
Food binge while binging Netflix
ながら is a useful N4 suffix to know in order to express that one action is taking place in conjunction with another action. Ever heard you shouldn’t look at your phone while walking because it’s dangerous…?
“歩きながら”“自転車に乗りながら”などの歩きスマホ等に係る事故により、２０１人が救急搬送されています。
“201 people have been transported to the hospital after accidents involving looking at their phone while walking or riding a bicycle.”
ながら translates “while”, “during” or “as”. You’ll conjugate the verb to its ~ます form and attach ながら to the verb’s stem: 歩く(to walk) – 歩きます (I walk) – 歩きながら (while walking).
Be mindful that the main verb ends the sentence. Although it doesn’t change the sentence’s meaning much, it does bring a nuance on the action you’re focusing on.
スマホを見ながら、歩きます。= Walking while looking at my phone.
歩きながら、スマホを見ます。= Looking at my phone while walking.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|本当に
|hontou ni
|really
|意味
|imi
|meaning
|わかる
|wakaru
|understand
|けど
|kedo
|but
|牛丼
|gyuudon
|Rice bowl topped with beef meat
|洗濯する
|sentaku suru
|do laundry
|洗濯機
|sentaku ki
|washing-machine
|中
|naka
|inside
|悲惨
|hisan
|horrible, miserable
|事件
|jiken
|incident
|経緯
|ikisatsu
|circumstances
|昨日朝
|kinou asa
|yesterday morning
|音で起きる
|oto de okiru
|wake up with a sound
|宅配物
|takuhai mono
|home delivery
|上に
|ue ni
|on top of
|置く
|oku
|put, place
|確認せず
|kakuninsezni
|without checking
|二度寝
|nidone
|sleep a second time
|気づく
|kidzuku
|realize
|頼む
|tanomu
|order
|変
|hen
|weird
|思う
|omou
|think
|食べる
|taberu
|eat
|今
|ima
|now
|配達員さん
|haitatsuin san
|delivery man
|たぶん
|tabun
|maybe, probably
|間違って
|machigatte
|by mistake
|届ける
|todokeru
|deliver
|さらに
|sara ni
|further, moreover
|私
|watashi
|I, me
|受け取る
|uketoru
|receive
|せいで
|seide
|because of
|誰
|dare
|someone
|ごめんなさい
|gomennasai
|I’m sorry
|連絡する
|renraku suru
|contact
|べき
|beki
|must do, should do
For more on learning Japanese
- Learn Japanese with our original study materials on GaijinPot Study
- Questions about studying Japanese in Japan? Take a look at the Japan 101 section on Higher Education and Studying Japanese
- Join our GaijinPot Study Facebook group to connect with fellow learners
- Learn more about the GaijinPot Study Placement Program