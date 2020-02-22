Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

Learn how to use ながら with this week's strange tweet.

Feb 22, 2020

When you’re too washed-up from work to cook anything (anything tasty at least), food delivery services, 出前 （ でまえ ） in Japanese, are life-savers. Well, except when you’re too tired to realize whatcha doin’.

Food, now, onegaishimasu

Good news for all you lazy foodies! You’ll never run out of dining options in Japan, for 出前 services, also called 宅配 （ たくはい ） or デリバリー are legion.

When most restaurants and fast-food joints don’t have their own delivery men, they’re mostly registered with well-known delivery services platforms such as demae-can, Rakuten delivery, and Uber Eats.

You don’t even have to pick-up the phone anymore or speak Japanese (but you should). You can order your favorite comfort food from your couch while bingeing the latest Terrace House on Netflix and having it delivered to your front door.

Your only job, aside from paying ¥¥¥¥, is to check that the delivered food is indeed the food you ordered.

Washed-out gyudon

Wear, wash, dry, fold, wear. Repeat.

Laundry is one of the least fun house chores there is. And if we could, we’d send everything straight to the dry-cleaning. That’s probably what @sauntm will do from now on unless he managed to save his washing-machine after a terrible, terrible gyudon incident.

あの、 本当 （ ほんとう ） に 意味 （ いみ ） がわからないんですけど、 牛丼 （ ぎゅうどん ） 洗濯 （ せんたく ） しちゃって 洗濯機 （ にせんたくき ） の 中 （ なか ） が 悲惨 （ ひさん ） なことになってる。

= Erm, I don’t really understand but, somehow I washed my gyudon with my laundry and the inside of my washing machine tragically turned to this.

FYI gyudon is a bowl of rice topped with beef which goes back to the late 1800s. Offering a lot of topping variations, this dish is the best friend of salarymen and students looking to eat quick and cheap.

But definitely not washing-machine friendly.

Oh god, why?

Turns out, the gyudon delivery wasn’t even part of @sauntm’s dinner plan.

牛丼洗濯 事件 （ じけん ） の 経緯 （ いきさつ ） 。

昨日 （ きのう ） 朝 （ あさ ） インターホンの 音 （ おと ） で 起 （ お ） きて 宅配物 （ たきはいもの ） を 受 （ う ） けとり洗濯機の 上 （ うえ ） に 置 （ お ） いた→ 何 （ なに ） か 確認 （ かくにん ） せず 二度寝 （ にどね ） →起きてから受け 取 （ と ） ったのは 松山 （ まつやま ） のお 新香 （ しんこ ） セットだったことに 気 （ き ） づく→ 頼 （ たの ） んでないしお新香しか入ってないの 変 （ へん ） だなと 思 （ おも ） いながらお新香だけ 食 （ た ） べた→洗濯→ 今 （ いま ） ココ

= Circumstances of the washed gyudon incident

Yesterday morning, I was woken by the sound of the intercom, received delivery and left it on the top of my washing machine. Somehow, I went back to sleep without checking. When I woke up, I realized I received Matusya’s pickled vegetable set. I ate it while wondering how strange it was that there were only pickled vegetables and I didn’t order it. Did my laundry. Now.

uber eatsの配達員さんがたぶん間違って届けちゃって、さらに私がそれを受け取ってしまったせいで、お新香セットが届かなかった誰かがいるんだよね。ごめんなさい。これはuberに連絡するべきかな。 — なつめ (@sauntm) February 15, 2020

uber eatsの 配達員 （ はいたついん ） さんがたぶん 間違 （ まちが ） って 届 （ とど ） けちゃって、さらに 私 （ わたし ） がそれを受け取ってしまったせいで、お新香セットが届かなかった 誰 （ だれ ） かがいるんだよね。ごめんなさい。これはuberに 連絡 （ れんらく ） するべきかな。

= I guess someone didn’t receive their pickled vegetable set because, on top of the UberEats delivery guy delivering it by mistake, I accepted the delivery. I’m sorry. I must contact Uber.

Two things to learn from this story: always double-check your delivery and avoid leaving it near your washing machine!

Food binge while binging Netflix

ながら is a useful N4 suffix to know in order to express that one action is taking place in conjunction with another action. Ever heard you shouldn’t look at your phone while walking because it’s dangerous…?

“ 歩 （ ある ） きながら”“ 自転車 （ じてんしゃ ） に 乗 （ の ） りながら”などの歩きスマホ 等 （ とう ） に 係 （ かか ） る 事故 （ じこ ） により、 ２０１人 （ にひゃくいちにん ） が 救急 （ きゅうきゅう ） 搬送 （ はんそう ） されています。

“201 people have been transported to the hospital after accidents involving looking at their phone while walking or riding a bicycle.”

ながら translates “while”, “during” or “as”. You’ll conjugate the verb to its ~ます form and attach ながら to the verb’s stem: 歩く(to walk) – 歩きます (I walk) – 歩きながら (while walking).

Be mindful that the main verb ends the sentence. Although it doesn’t change the sentence’s meaning much, it does bring a nuance on the action you’re focusing on.

スマホを 見 （ み ） ながら、歩きます。= Walking while looking at my phone.

歩きながら、スマホを見ます。= Looking at my phone while walking.

Vocabulary

